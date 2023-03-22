22 Spring Travel Must-haves, According to T+L Editors

From waterproof backpacks to lightweight sundresses, our team combed through our extensive lists of items we love to pack for spring trips and chose our favorites. Keep reading to find out T+L’s spring must-haves — some of our picks may surprise you.

Buying a completely new wardrobe or luggage collection each season isn’t necessary by any means, but let’s face it — just like spring cleaning provides your home with renewed energy, snagging a few new travel essentials when temperatures rise feels pretty good. But if you’re unsure of what exactly you should have on hand this season, fear not: Travel + Leisure editors have quite a few suggestions.

Journee Collection Womens Brie Tru Comfort Foam Open Toe Mid Stiletto Pumps Target View On Target Nothing feels as good as finally trading in your bulky winter boots for a pair of open-toe shoes for spring. Our editors especially love these simple-yet-stylish Journee Collection pumps. The 3-inch heels are surprisingly comfy thanks to sufficient padding and an easy slip-on style, while a square toe offers an eye-catching edge. Constructed with vegan leather, shoppers are sure to feel as good as they look in these shoes, whether they opt for off-white, nude, or one of the three other available colors. “These gorgeous stilettos are the perfect purchase for spring,” commerce editor Sophie Mendel said. “Lightweight, neutral, affordable, and not too tall, these shoes pair perfectly with every outfit. I've worn them with everything from a leather jacket and jeans to a flirty spring sundress, and they're so comfortable and versatile I'm even considering wearing them as my wedding shoes.” Price at time of publish: $50

Nisolo All-day Cross Strap Sandal Nisolo View On Zappos View On Nisolo.com View On Target If you’re in the market for something a little more walkable (or if you’re just not really a heel person), our editors recommend these comfy-yet-stylish sandals by Nisolo. Free of stiff, blister-inducing backs, these shoes are easy to wear for hours of walking with memory foam insoles, slip-resistant outsoles, and impact-absorbing capabilities. The water-resistant leather kicks have even proven to be the only shoes you’ll need on your spring and summer vacations. “While I’m always a packing minimalist, I recently flew to Brazil with only one pair of shoes in my suitcase,” senior commerce editor Morgan Ashley Parker said. “If that wasn't risky enough, I chose a brand-new pair I had only worn for about five minutes in my apartment. Luckily, it paid off as these Nisolo sandals were comfortable straight out of the box and the ankle strap made them feel more secure on my foot than flip flops or slides for a full day of walking around. The waterproof leather meant I wasn’t nervous wearing them to the beach (or on cloudy days), and they looked polished enough to head straight out to dinner afterward, too. Price at time of publish: $138

Coalatree The Puffy Kachula Adventure Blanket Coalatree View On Backcountry.com View On Coalatree.com Don’t underestimate the power of a good blanket, even when temperatures rise! This easily packable adventure blanket from Coalatree is perfect for virtually every situation. It’s waterproof, rip-resistant, sustainably made, and even hooded, so you can use it as an airplane blanket or as an emergency poncho if need be. When rain clears up, feel free to throw it on the grass for a picnic or outdoor movie night. “Confession time: When I was little, I loved walking around with a blanket cape and I’ve had a blanket in every office I’ve worked in as an adult since that point,” Parker said. “I’m always cold and I have no shame dramatically showing how aggressive I find the air-conditioning in summer. The minute I spotted this adventure blanket, I knew I had to have it. Not only can I wrap it around myself whenever I get chilly (looking at you, plane cabins!), it has a hood, snaps, and even zippered pockets, so it’s even better than a traditional blanket since it stays on and leaves my hands free. I can’t wait to test it out as an actual blanket for picnics this spring, too.” Price at time of publish: $115

Vuori Elijo Rain Jacket Vuori View On Vuoriclothing.com It goes without saying that spring is the wettest time of the year. If you don’t plan on letting that stop your adventures, consider dropping this rain jacket from Vuori in your cart. It’s water-resistant, breathable, and features drawstrings on both the hem and hood to expertly lock rain and chilly air out. Not to mention, its monochromatic style is super versatile and cool. “Even though I live in Los Angeles, I’ve gotten more use out of this rain jacket than I thought I would,” commerce writer Emily Belfiore said. “It comes in handy on random rainy days and makes a great lightweight jacket on unexpectedly chilly days. It’s so stylish and sporty that I wear it to run errands, go hiking, for casual outings, and more. Plus, it’s packable and so easy to stick in a suitcase or backpack.” Price at time of publish: $198 The Most Comfortable Clothing for Travel

Mack Weldon Silver HD Women's Pajama Top Mack Weldon View On Mackweldon.com If you’ve been looking for the perfect comfy pajama set for spring, look no further than this one from Mack Weldon. While it’s plenty warm, it also boasts cooling technology so you’ll always feel comfortable no matter the temperature. The set also has a button-up front, a relaxed fit, anti-odor properties, and chic piping for an elegant look, even at bedtime. But perhaps the pajama set’s best feature? Its ultra-soft feel, which is likely to lull you to sleep in no time. “I've been wearing these pajamas a couple nights, washing them, and then putting them right back on,” updates writer Taylor Fox said. “They're so soft with the perfect amount of warmth as we transition into spring. Plus, the matching set provides ultimate comfort without looking baggy for a cute option to wear on family vacations and group trips where you're sure to lounge around before bed.” Price at time of publish: $78 (top), $78 (pants)

LiverPool LA Rosa Tote LiverPool View On Liverpoolstyle.com When it comes to spring, a spacious bag for the beach, park, or farmer’s market is a must. Our editors love LiverPool LA’s Rosa Tote for its large size, comfortable handles, and cheerful appearance. At 12 by 15 by 7 inches and equipped with an interior pocket, it’s the perfect tote for clothing, toiletries, groceries, books, and more. We especially love that it was designed with an important cause in mind. “This is a huge tote with big benefits,” Fox said. “In honor of International Women's Day and Women's Empowerment Month, Liverpool Los Angeles paired with Mercado Global to create this tote and matching makeup clutch handmade by women in Guatemala. The proceeds of this collection also directly impact the families and communities of the Indigenous and Central American women who create them. The bag itself is made with beautiful woven cotton that truly fits everything I need for a spring getaway — from beach towels to all of my carry-on essentials.” Price at time of publish: $118

Gemini Beauty All You Need Eye Cream Gemini Beauty View On Geminibeauty.com View On Jcpenney.com View On Thirteenlune.com The right skincare can work wonders to elevate your mood and appearance for a new season. Gemini Beauty’s All You Need Eye Cream quickly plumps dry, flaky winter skin without leaving a greasy or sticky residue. That’s thanks to nourishing ingredients like cucumber extract, Vitamins A and E, hyaluronic acid, and peptides that target dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles. The cream is vegan, free of sulfate and phthalates, and smells fantastic. "After this long, dry winter, I've been loving reviving my undereyes with this ultra-hydrating eye cream,” associate commerce editor Hillary Maglin said. “It absorbs beautifully into the skin, and it even has a faint cucumber-y scent that is truly perfect for spring. The jar's small size is easy to toss into a carry-on for mid- or post-flight use.” Price at time of publish: $45

Latico Leathers Milly Crossbody Latico Leathers View On Laticoleathers.com There’s just something about crossbody bags and springtime. If you’re in the market for a cute and compact new crossbody, you might be into the Milly from Latico Leathers. It’s versatile, durable, and best of all, pliable. You can actually fold or roll this little leather bag, so it takes up almost no space while traveling. But don’t let its flat structure fool you — it holds more than expected. “I love this crossbody because not only is it foldable and flat enough to fit inside just about any piece of luggage, but it's also spacious enough to hold all of my essentials while traveling,” Maglin said. “My phone, cash, cards, keys, lip balm, and even a small hand sanitizer slide in with room to spare. It's super lightweight, too, so it's basically a stylish alternative to a fanny pack.” Price at time of publish: $165 The Best Travel Dresses of 2023

Kalidi Travel Laptop Sleeve With Charger Pouch Amazon View On Amazon Why not make spring the season of simplicity? With this laptop case and charger pouch combo, it’s easy. The faux suede laptop sleeve has a no-frills magnetic flap closure you’ll never have to fuss with (that doubles as a mousepad), and the matching charger pouch boasts a sturdy zipper. Gorgeous gold hardware on the laptop sleeve makes the set look four times pricier — especially in rich shades like violet and dark green. “I travel for work a lot, so my laptop (I have a 13-inch MacBook Pro) comes everywhere with me,” digital editorial director Nina Ruggiero said. “This set is my most-used travel accessory, and it still looks good as new. The case is thin enough not to take up too much space, but it’s still protective, and the pouch is key — finally, I've stopped forgetting to pack my charger. A plus: It comes in a dozen different colors (I have the mint green — very spring) and something about having color-coordinated tech accessories just makes me feel put together, even when running out the door for an early-morning flight.” Price at time of publish: $21

Cozy Earth Women's Modern Modal Wide Leg Pant Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth When you’re about to spend the whole day traveling but the weather is still in that in-between stage, these flowy pants from Cozy Earth are perfect. They’re comfy, non-restrictive, and polished enough to head to a meeting straight from your flight. They’re also designed with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, a hidden side pocket, and a wide elastic waistband for the ultimate cozy flight, drive, or train ride. “Cozy Earth has all kinds of loungewear for traveling, but these wide-leg pants are my favorite,” commerce writer Anna Popp said. “I don't typically like wearing leggings while traveling so I'm a big fan of the loose fit of these comfy pants. The material is super breathable which is ideal for walking quickly through an airport or sitting on a stuffy airplane. They have a flattering high-waisted fit and they almost look like they could be slacks, so I highly recommend these as a stylish alternative to leggings." Price at time of publish: $160

Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Fluid Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Babobotanicals.com We get it — foundation, moisturizer, and sunscreen are a lot of layers on your face. If the thought of piling on product after product makes you cringe, get ahold of this tinted sunscreen lotion from Babo Botanical. Boasting an SPF of 50 as well as hydrating properties and a hint of color that adjust to most skin tones, this is your one-stop shop for spring skincare. Good-for-you ingredients like passion fruit seed oil and non-nano zinc oxide are just the icing on the cake. “This sunscreen has a lightweight texture and leaves the skin glowing after it sets for a dewy look,” Popp said. “It doesn't feel greasy like typical sunscreens and I love that the bottle is only 1.7 ounces so I can easily bring it with me in a carry-on or personal item. Although the zinc-based formula isn't reef-safe, it's an excellent everyday sunscreen to have on hand.” Price at time of publish: $19

AirFly Bluetooth Headphones Adapter Amazon View On Amazon View On Apple View On Best Buy Love watching in-flight entertainment, but hate using the headphones the plane provides? With this nifty Bluetooth headphones adapter from AirFly, you can use your own tried and true wireless headphones to enjoy everything your flight has to offer. Just plug it into the plane’s audio jack and connect the device to your headphones via Bluetooth. The adapter has over 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you can use it on even the world’s longest flight without having to recharge. “I've always been a bit wary of trying Bluetooth products on a plane, but this adapter has saved me multiple times now,” associate editor Samantha Falewée said. “It plugs into the in-flight screen on airplanes and connects wirelessly to my Bose Sport Earbuds that I take everywhere. This way I can watch whatever programming is available on the plane without an annoying cord getting caught in the seat back tray, and with the sound quality of my earbuds — way superior to the ones they hand out. (Or sometimes charge you for — looking at you, JetBlue!) Price at time of publish: $35 The 10 Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

RéVive Instant De-puffing Gel Eye Mask Blue Mercury View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bluemercury.com Leave dull, dehydrated skin in the winter months. This spring, add these RéVive eye masks to your toiletry bag (and daily routine) for a bright, de-puffed, hydrated complexion. Unlike many eye masks that cover only the undereyes, this unique mask additionally covers your temples and about half of your t-zone. It takes just 15 minutes to work its magic on your skin, and because it’s not overly saturated in serum, you can easily pop it on your face any time, any place. “As I've gotten older, I'm realizing how important it is to take care of your skin when you travel, especially the sensitive areas around your eyes,” editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford said. “They are highly prone to dryness and dullness, especially after a red-eye or early morning flight. These soothing gel masks from RéVive help to reduce swelling and brighten your complexion. And they look kind of fun, too!” Price at time of publish: $95

Hart Studio Let Go Necklace Hart Studio View On Shophart.com It’s all about minimalistic jewelry once the weather gets warmer and milder. If you need a muted yet refined new piece, go for Hart Studio’s Let Go necklace. It makes a statement without looking too busy, and its message is a reminder to keep calm and carry on. The piece is easy to travel with because it’s lightweight, durable, and versatile enough to wear with both casual and formal ensembles. Feel free to wear it alone or layer it with a few other necklaces. “I've been trying to cut down on the amount of jewelry I wear when I travel — call it a spring cleaning of the wardrobe, if you will,” Gifford said. “This simple but elegant necklace from Hart Studio is way affordable — and goes with pretty much everything. I love the message, ‘Let Go,’ as it reminds me to not sweat the small stuff like flight delays, a missed reservation, or any snafus that might come up on a trip.” Price at time of publish: $98

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Hoodie Outdoor Voices View On Mrporter.com View On Outdoorvoices.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Gone are the days of parkas and peacoats. As the temperatures rise, trade your heavier outerwear for something a little less dramatic, like Outdoor Voices’ CloudKnit hoodie. It’s lightweight yet layerable and so, so soft. Thanks to its breathable, wrinkle-resistant, polyester-spandex blend, you’ll likely want to wear it everywhere from the gym to the grocery store to bed. Snag it in six colors including tea tree and heather grey. “This became my favorite hoodie minutes after I first wore it,” associate editorial director of commerce Chris Abell said. “It's so soft, and it's not bulky; I wear it over thinner shirts or by itself. It's great for those cooler spring days when short sleeves aren't quite going to cut it, but you don't really need to bundle up, either. The hoodie has held up extremely well over a year, and it hasn't pilled at all after tons of washing and drying cycles." Price at time of publish: $88

Hill House The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home View On Hillhousehome.com Dresses are a springtime staple — but if you have travel plans in the works, a comfy, packable, wrinkle-resistant dress is essential. The Ellie Nap Dress from Hill House checks all the boxes, and it’s so good, our editors have bought it several times over. Whether you snag it in a pattern like gingham or spring chintz or a classic solid like bay blue poplin, you’re sure to love the dress’ square neck, ruffled shoulders, hidden pockets, and flattering A-line design. “Once the weather gets warm enough, this easy breezy nap dress is my go-to,” special projects editor Elizabeth Rhodes said. “It's super packable, comfortable, and looks great dressed up or dressed down, which means it's the perfect travel dress. I've taken mine on trips to Argentina, Portugal, Florida, and more. At this point, I have purchased five in different colors and styles (I'm also partial to the Ophelia), and I have another en route that I just ordered.” Price at time of publish: $125 The 12 Best Travel Umbrellas of 2023

Caliray Surfproof Hydrating Setting Spray Sephora View On Caliraybeauty.com View On Sephora Nicer weather means spending more time out of the house. If you’re searching for a way to keep your makeup looking fresh through everything on your to-do list, try Caliray’s Surfproof Hydrating Setting Spray. The spray comes out in a refreshing, fine mist to keep makeup in place all while reducing pore size, controlling oil, and hydrating the skin. It’s also longwear verified, cruelty-free, and boasts a clean, zero-transfer formula. “Now that it's basically spring, days are getting longer — so I need my makeup to last longer,” Rhodes said. “Even though I'm a makeup lover, I hadn't used a setting spray in years, until I tried this one from Caliray. I love that it sprays a super-fine mist and that it locks in my makeup for all-day wear (especially helpful on long travel days). It gets Sephora's ‘Clean and Planet Positive’ seal of approval, and it's alcohol-free (I have relatively sensitive skin so I'm happy to say this did not cause any issues for me).” Price at time of publish: $35

Arc'teryx Women's Atom Insulated Hooded Jacket 4.6 REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Arcteryx.com Find a spring essential you can also use year-round and you’ve hit the jackpot. That’s why our editors love Arcteryx’s Atom Insulated Hoodie. More of a jacket than a traditional hoodie, this water-repellant piece expertly locks in warmth during the chillier months while remaining plenty breathable on balmier spring days. Crafted with an adjustable hood, stretch-knit fabric, ample interior and exterior pockets, and custom zipper pulls, it’s safe to say you’ll remain comfy and stylish when you’re wearing this hoodie, no matter the temperature. “This is the versatile jacket I will be taking everywhere I go this spring. I recently wore it as a mid-layer while northern lights hunting in -40 degree weather in northern Canada,” Rhodes said. It's a fantastic, lightweight jacket that kept me toasty as a mid-layer under my parka in extreme cold, and now it's the ideal weight to wear on its own in the mild temperatures we're starting to see now that it's not so cold in New York City.” Price at time of publish: $260

Wander & Perch Be You In Flamingo Wander Wet Bag Wander & Perch View On Wanderandperch.com If you typically throw your wet swimsuits into the same suitcase as the rest of your dirty clothes while traveling, the Wander Wet Bag is for you. It’s pretty straightforward — just place your wet items in the bag, zip it up, and pack it. The waterproof-yet-breathable lining keeps moisture locked inside. The bag is also an ideal place to store essentials like your phone, wallet, and other items you want to keep dry while at the beach or pool. “I flee New York for a spring break at the beach every year, and I book my return flights later in the day so I can sneak in that one last ocean dip,” commerce editor Lydia Price said. “This waterproof swimsuit bag makes it super easy to travel afterward since I can just throw my wet suit inside and head to the airport without worrying about leaks in my luggage. I also travel with my own hair towel, and it's perfect for storing that in my suitcase when wet. The adorable flamingo print is a bonus!” Price at time of publish: $44

Wondery Golden Poppy Camp Chair Wondery View On Wonderybrand.com Take our word for it — a compact folding chair comes in handy way more often that you’d think. Our editors like Wondery’s Golden Poppy Camp Chair because it’s lightweight, comfy, and best of all, small enough to fit in most bags (though it does come with a handled carrying case, so you can choose to carry it on its own, too). A mesh side pocket comes in handy for your phone or water bottle, and the cute floral print is sure to stand out in a sea of solid-colored folding chairs. “Back at home, warmer weather means more park hangs and roof-top movie nights,” Price said. “My Wondery chair is light and small enough to slip into backpacks and totes, but it's actually spacious enough for a comfortable sit, unlike many lightweight folding seats. There's also a mesh pocket to use as a cupholder, and it comes with a carrying case in the same poppy and bee print that screams ‘spring.’" Price at time of publish: $110 The 20 Best Swimsuits for Women of 2023

Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser Dermstore View On Anthropologie View On Beautifiedyou.com View On Dermstore Rinse away dry skin built up over the winter with Indie Lee’s Brightening Cleanser. Our editors love how well it gets the job done despite its gentle feel — plus it’ll never make your skin feel stripped or irritated. Packed with healthy ingredients like strawberry seed oil, hydrolyzed wheat protein, tomato extract, and Vitamins A, C, and K, this wash is a must-have tool to cleanse, exfoliate, and revitalize your skin this spring. “Is spring cleaning for your skin a thing? I think it should be,” deputy photo editor Skye Senterfeit said. “Coming off of winter, my skin was looking a little dull and this ultra-gentle exfoliating gel cleanser has really helped me brighten things back up. It smells amazing and doesn't leave skin feeling tight or dry at all. It also comes in a handy travel size if (like me) you hate decanting your beauty products into smaller containers when you’re on the go.” Price at time of publish: $38