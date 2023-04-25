Here’s a round-up of everything you’ll want and need to have with you on your next flight, even if you’ve checked a bag. This checklist covers the best luggage, tech, and well-being items to make sure your next flight is as convenient and comfortable as possible. We’ve already assumed you’re planning to pack your phone, necessary documents, and your favorite travel snacks .

Whether your carry-on luggage is just supplemental to checked luggage or you’re firmly in the carry-on-only cohort of travelers, this list will make sure you’ve got everything you need packed and flying with you. Don’t worry, I promise there’s room for it all (and more).

When it comes to what to pack in a carry-on, every inch counts and every item should pull its weight. At the core of it all, the more organization you’ve got, the better. Packing cubes, use-specific cases and organizers, and bags with thoughtful compartments and easy-access openings will make your trip much easier.

For the last decade, I’ve avoided checking a bag at all costs, even if I’m heading out on a lengthy trip — and especially if I’m taking a long-haul flight. (My fear of lost luggage is strong.) All this practice has made me particularly proficient at packing a carry-on.

Luggage and Organization A good travel experience starts at home with a dependable carry-on suitcase and versatile personal item. These bags should be thoughtfully designed to keep you moving and organized from the packing process, through security, during the flight, and at your destination. Look for luggage that fits within the standard carry-on size requirements, glides easily on four wheels, can take a beating, and allows for interior organization and easy access. Keeping your items organized with accessories like packing cubes is easier than you think and will save you countless headaches. And your personal item? Make sure it’s got enough room for everything you need, plenty of access points, and serious organization so you never have to awkwardly fish around for something inside.

Best Carry-on Suitcase Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Samsonite.com You’re going to want to start off with a stellar carry-on bag, and after extensive testing of over 100 carry-on bags, we found the Samsonite FreeForm Carry-on Spinner not only checked off all our boxes for durability, size, value, and durability — it did it with a perfect five out of five scorecard in every category. The double set of 360-degree spinner wheels keep you moving over multiple surfaces, including carpet, and you’ll get a lightweight and durable hardside outer shell (23 x 15 x 10 inches). Inside there’s ample room to store your stuff (20.5 x 14.5 x 10 inches), plus cross-X compression straps on one side and a zippered privacy compartment on the other. This suitcase’s 10-year global warranty also speaks volumes on how long you can expect it to last. Price at time of publish: $180

Best Carry-on Backpack Topo Designs Global Travel Bag 30L 4.4 Topo Designs View On Zappos View On Lyst.com View On Sunnysports.com Is it a backpack, a crossbody, a shoulder bag? The Topo Designs 30L Global Travel Bag is all these things thanks to several different strap and handle configurations, and it claimed the prize for best organization in our carry-on backpack test. This strong nylon bag is loaded with interior pockets, compartments, and slip sleeves that make it super easy to grab what you need, when you need it, without too much fuss (especially helpful when you’ve got limited leg room). A back panel pocket can hold up to a 15-inch laptop, there’s an expandable side water bottle pocket, and the full U-shaped opening gives clamshell bag convenience. Dual daisy chain front webbing gives you a go-to place to hook on any travel accessories. Price at time of publish: $199

Best Packing Cubes Gonex Compression Packing Cubes 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Gonexsport.com As I’ve mentioned, space is prime real estate when it comes to packing a carry-on, so every last inch counts. Thankfully, using compression packing cubes can help you fit nearly double the amount in your carry-on suitcase (don’t forget to monitor the weight) or personal item. Gonex Compression Packing Cubes are made from a durable, rip-resistant nylon material and have mesh sides so you can easily see what’s inside. This pack comes in four carry-on-friendly sizes and eight colors. Price at time of publish: $33 The 8 Best Packing Cubes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Toiletry Bag Away The Small Toiletry Bag Away View On Awaytravel.com We tapped the Away Large Toiletry Bag as our top tested and reviewed toiletry bag, but I prefer The Small Toiletry Bag when packing a carry-on. The smaller size helps keep me in check when it comes to the 3-1-1 liquids rule and doesn’t take up as much precious space in my carry-on bag. Plus, this size has a clamshell opening for easy access and two zippered pouches, one mesh and one plastic. You’ll still get the water-resistant nylon exterior and easy-carry handle, though. Price at time of publish: $55

Clothing and Shoes Limited space and weight limits for carry-on luggage mean you’ll have to be smarter about what you pack. Clothing and shoes will likely take up a good chunk of your luggage space, and focusing on lightweight, wrinkle-resistant fabrics is a must. Even if you’ve checked a bag, always, always, always pack a backup outfit or two in your carry-on bag, just in case your checked luggage gets lost or delayed along the way. Same goes for shoes. Leave the heavy, chunky, only-going-to-wear-one-time shoes at home (or in your checked luggage), and pack your carry-on with lightweight footwear you can wear with several outfits.

Best Backup Pants for Women Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pants Athleta View On REI View On Gap.com These breathable and comfy pants can hold up to a multitude of needs from playful to professional. They are also wrinkle-resistant and quick-dry, two gold-stay attributes for a backup pair of pants you may need to pull out at a moment’s notice or wear for a few days. We also love that they come in 16 different sizes and seven colors that compliment most skin tones. As an added bonus, this lightweight poly-spandex blend gives you UPF 50+ protection, so feel free to whip them out in sunny weather or even for a hike. Did I mention they’ve also got pockets? Price at time of publish: $99

Best Backup Shirt for Women Wayre Shift & Snap Tank Wayre View On Shopwayre.com This lightweight and wrinkle-resistant top comes in as a must-pack backup in your carry-on. It’s made from an eco-friendly material that feels like silk against the skin and manages to keep stink-free. It’s also extremely versatile and can be worn a few different ways — very helpful if you’ve got to wear it back-to-back while you wait for missing checked luggage. It’s also just a nice top to be able to change into when you land so you can go from terminal to tourist in a jiff. Price at time of publish: $69

Best Backup Outfit for Women Toad&Co Taj Hemp Strappy Jumpsuit Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Publiclands.com This one-piece jumpsuit is a lightweight and wrinkle-free outfit at the ready. Pack it in your carry-on and then slip it on for a fresh feel when you land or pull it out if you’re in a jam. Made from Tencel and hemp, it’s eco-friendly, flowy, and moisture-wicking. Its wide-leg design is flattering for most figures, and I like that it can be worn with a cinched waist or loose. This jumpsuit is ankle length and comes in five different colors/patterns. Price at time of publish: $125

Most Versatile Shoes for Women Rothy’s The Flat Rothy's View On Rothys.com Rothy’s flats are nothing new, but this now-classic slip-on ballet shoe is pure gold when it comes to packing up your carry-on. Lightweight? Check. Durable? Check. Versatile? Check. These go-with-anything shoes are so easy to slip into your carry-on suitcase or even your purse. Plus, they come in 26 flattering colors and patterns (just in case you want to pack more than one pair) and fit size 5 through 13, including half-sizes. Consider these shoes part of your essential travel wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $129

Best Wearable Wrap White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap Amazon View On Maisonette.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Shopbop.com Packing a travel wrap scarf in my carry-on has come in handy more times than I can count. Not only does it help keep you warm when the in-flight temperature drops, it comes in handy if you need a little extra lumbar support, head support, or during long layovers where you don’t want to pull out a full-on blanket. This White + Warren Women’s Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf has rave reviews from our editors and contributors as being a multi-functional “chic accessory” — plus it’s cashmere, so it can help make any flight feel more luxurious. Price at time of publish: $350

Best Backup Shirt for Men Patagonia Men’s Capilene Cool Daily Short-sleeve Shirt Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's View On Patagonia.com Whether you’re looking for a good backup shirt in case of lost luggage or just know an outfit change will be in order at your destination, the Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Shirt is a winner. This crew neck T-shirt is made from recycled polyester that’s wrinkle-resistant and designed to wick away moisture. It’s also got odor control, feels lightweight on the skin, and performs in water. It comes in seven colors, all with a heathered-type finish that gives the shirt a quality look. Price at time of publish: $39

Best Backup Pants for Men Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Pant Warpstreme Lululemon View On Lululemon These Lululemon pants are perfect for travel and easy to pack in your carry-on. This versatile men’s pants can be worn in a variety of situations stretching from day to night, all the while staying comfortable and stylish. It comes in 14 different colors and five lengths so you can find the right one(s) for your trip. The patented Warpstreme fabric is breathable, adaptable, and wrinkle-resistant, and it dries quickly. The four-way stretch keeps the fit functional and flexible. We like the added bonus of reflective cuff material and the hidden zipper pocket in the rear. Price at time of publish: $128 The Most Comfortable Clothing for Travel

Most Versatile Shoes for Men Jousen Lightweight Men’s Slip-on Loafers Amazon View On Amazon These basic loafer-style shoes are lightweight and slim, making them a shoe-in for your carry-on. Available in black or tan, they slip on easily and can carry casual or upscale outfits. As a bonus, these shoes are flexible, have good arch support, and are more comfortable than your standard dress shoe. The faux-leather material is easy to wipe clean and rubber soles provide good traction on multiple surfaces. Price at time of publish: $38

Tech and Gear Loading up your carry-on bag with essential tech items and gear can be a lifesaver and boredom breaker. Keep in mind that some planes don’t have USB ports or outlets to charge your phone or other electronics, and you may be sitting next to someone who is hogging the one power outlet for your row. I also like to bring my own reusable water bottle — we’ve all heard the horror stories of hours-long delays on the tarmac where they don’t even hand out water. Plus, all of the tech and gear you take on the plane will likely come in handy to have during your trip, too. It’s a win-win.

Best Power Bank Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Battery Amazon View On Amazon Being able to recharge at your seat is a priority, especially on long flights. Pack the Anker PowerCore 1300 and you’ll be able to charge your phone, tablet, and other devices that use either a USB-C, lightning, or micro-USB port. This portable charger is small enough to fit in your back pocket or a travel bag slip pocket and weighs 8.5 ounces. It reaches full capacity after seven to eight hours and has enough juice to fully charge and recharge a cell phone multiple times. Its smart charging feature automatically recognizes the device you’re trying to charge and adjusts output to optimal levels. Price at time of publish: $40

Best Reusable Water Bottle Hydro Flask 24 Oz. Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On REI Cover your thirst and keep hydrated on your flight by packing your own reusable stainless steel water bottle in your carry-on. The Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap is one of my first go-to choices because it keeps drinks cold (or hot!) for the duration of the flight, and the standard size is almost guaranteed to fit into most travel bag water bottle side pockets. The flex cap is also convenient for carrying and grabbing from your seat, and the screw off lid feels cleaner and is easier to refill than the straw or spout design. Price at time of publish: $35

Best Headphones Accessory Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Transmitter Amazon View On Amazon View On Apple View On Best Buy The Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Transmitter is one of T+L editors’ carry-on must-haves. Luckily, it’s small and portable enough to slip into a zip or stash pocket in your travel bag. Say “goodbye” to airline headphone handouts and “hello” to being able to use your own Bluetooth wireless headphones with the in-flight entertainment system — just plug in the AirFly transmitter into the airline headphone jack and pair up to two sets of earbuds. It’s that easy. Price at time of publish: $55

Best Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Bose.com These earbuds may come with sticker shock, but, after testing and reviewing several top brands, the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II blew away the headphone competition. These earbuds have superior active noise cancellation, a lightweight and comfortable fit, and an overall impressive sound quality. Battery life is around six hours off of a full charge (but don’t worry, you’ve packed a power bank, remember?). Just make sure to save a bit of pocket space in your carry-on bag for these, because the case is on the larger side. Price at time of publish: $300

Best e-reader Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon The new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch screen that runs flush against the device borders for a sleeker look and feel. Its IPX8 waterproof rating means you don’t have to worry if you spill your drink. There’s also an adjustable warm light for dark settings (like when it’s lights out on the plane), an anti-glare screen (for when the person by the window doesn’t shut the window shade), and USB-C charging port (compatible with the Anker PowerCore 1300). Most conveniently, it gives you access to 1,000s of books in the slim and perfect-to-pack size of 4.9 x 6.9 x .32 inches. Price at time of publish: $190

Comfort A comfortable flight is always the goal, regardless if you’re in the air for an hour or 16 hours. Travel can take a toll, so I figure we might as well use the down time we get up in the air to kick back and relax. Simple things like a supportive pillow, cozy blanket, compression socks, and footrest can really take your flight experience to the next level. Here are some travel-friendly favorites to keep your flight feeling five-star, even if you’re in coach.

Best Travel Pillow Cabeau The Neck's Evolution S3 (TNE) Neck Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabeau.com The Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Pillow came in as runner-up for our overall best travel pillow, and this 2023 update to the Cabeau S3 Travel Pillow just might bump this pillow to the top of the list. The TNE S3 Travel Pillow has two small additions to its design that make a huge difference. A smart strap across the front of the C-shaped pillow helps to cradle your neck, reducing neck pain and the chances of waking up due to head bobbing. It’s also got a clever seat strap for added stability while you slumber. And I know the original pillow had a removable, washable cover, but I personally prefer a carrying case that will protect the pillow’s surface while I’m traveling. Price at time of publish: $50 The 11 Best Travel Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Compression Songs Fengolaoda Compression Socks for Women Amazon View On Amazon If you’re not on the compression sock bandwagon, jump on it. Compression socks not only keep your blood flowing to prevent clots while flying, they’ll also help lessen tiredness in your legs and improve your overall feeling of well-being, especially on long flights. These Fengolaoda Compression Socks for Women are actually unisex and come in a range of colors and styles, making it easy to find one to fit your vibe. We like how roomy they are in the toes, the soft feel, and how easy they are to put on and take off (if you know, you know). The over-the-calf length is perfect for flights, too. Price at time of publish: $22

Best Foot Hammock Angemay Airplane Footrest Amazon View On Amazon This is a flight hack, especially for anyone sitting in seats without a built-in footrest. Give yourself a little extra level of relaxation with this portable airplane footrest. All you’ve got to do is strap it around your open tray table and then slip your feet into the hanging memory foam cradle. An adjustable strap makes sure you can find the right length, while a built-in lock prevents slipping. Using an airplane footrest helps reduce leg fatigue and lower back pain. I love that this particular footrest is compact. Just fold it up and slip it in or clip it to your carry-on bag. Price at time of publish: $15

Best Travel Blanket Gravel Layover Travel Blanket Gravel View On Graveltravel.com In-cabin temperature can be hard to predict, though I’ve found it almost always skews cold. Packing a cozy and compact travel blanket in your carry-on can help you make or break a flight. The Gravel Travel Layover Travel Blanket has good coverage with measurements of 5.5 x 3.15 feet, but what sticks out most is the thoughtful travel-friendly design. Zippered stash pockets make sure your phone or earpods case don’t go missing, while a back-of-neck snap keeps the blanket in place and two foot pouches keep feet warm. There’s also a pillow mode if you’d rather use it as a pillow, and it packs down into a clip pouch. Price at time of publish: $120

Health and Beauty Did you know you can get sunburned on a plane? Taking care of your skin is just as important at 30,000 feet as it is back on solid ground. Flying is also incredibly dehydrating, so you’ll want to be sure to pack moisturizer and lip balm, preferably products that contain sunscreen, especially (but not only) if you’re a window-seater. Looking and feeling fresh are also clutch after a flight, so I’ve also included a travel-friendly toothbrushing kit and our favorite dry shampoo.

Best Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Laroche-posay.us This dermatologist-approved face moisturizer from La Roche Posay boasts an oil-free formula that applies and hydrates like a lotion but protects like a sunscreen. The broad-spectrum SPF 30 component is key for when you’re cruising at 33,000 feet closer to the sun. We’re big fans of the thermal water and prebiotic perks in this moisturizer’s ingredients. You’ll get a skin-smoothing moisture barrier that lasts up to 24 hours, but don’t let that stop you from reapplying during your flight since air travel is known to be extra drying. Price at time of publish: $22

Best Lip Balm Aquaphor Lip Protectant & Sunscreen Ointment SPF 30 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On CVS View On IHerb Put flight-induced chapped lips to rest by packing this A+ lip balm. Aquaphor Lip Balm with Sunscreen has more of an ointment consistency than your usual balm, which is one of the reasons we love it. It goes on thick yet smooth and really helps to moisturize and heal chapped or cracked lips. This formula also provides SPF 30 protection for your lips, which is an added perk since you’re still being subjected to UV on a plane, especially if you sit in the window seat. Dry cuticles? Squeeze out a little of this balm and rub it on your cuticles for a bonus use. Price at time of publish: $4 The 13 Best Moisturizing Skin Care Products for Travel of 2023

Best Travel Hair Brush SHASH Nylon Boar Bristle Brush Amazon View On Amazon Tossing a brush into your carry-on luggage is a must. You never know when you’ll need to detangle, style, or smooth out your hair. This boar hair and nylon blend brush stimulates your scalp and gives a sleek look to normal to coarse hair. At 7 x 1.7 inches, this brush is ideal for travel without being too small to handle or maneuver. This brush is gentle enough to use on kids’ hair and is best used on dry hair. Price at time of publish: $39

Best Dental Kit Kulusion Dental Travel Kit (Set of 2) Amazon View On Amazon Keeping this two-in-one dental kit packed in your carry-on will ensure that you’ll be able to brush your teeth after your in-flight meal or once you land and serves as a good emergency toothbrush in the case of lost luggage. The removable head can be stored upside down in the handle of the toothbrush, and there’s a little reservoir at the base you can fill with 7-10 days worth of toothpaste (so no need to pack that separately). Soft flossing bristles work better at getting between teeth than your usual travel toothbrush. Price at time of publish: $14