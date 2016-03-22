Romantic Getaways

Cue up the violins, scatter the rose petals, pop a bottle of bubbly, and get ready to plan some romantic getaways. For couples at the beginning of a relationship, a weekend away can be an important opportunity to learn more about (and to see how long you can stand) one another. For couples deep into a partnership, romantic holidays offer an equally important occasion to switch gears, recharge, and realign. There are as many different styles of romance as there are kinds of couples: some may prefer an active and adventurous weekend in the woods, others a cosmopolitan jaunt to a new city and its street food. Some may look for a relaxing weekend by the beach, others a bouquet of flowers and candlelit dinners in the countryside. Travel + Leisure's writers and editors have searched the globe for the most romantic experiences, whether that's hiking into a volcano or reserving a suite that overlooks the Eiffel Tower.Romantic PlacesUltimately, the most romantic places will be those that make you and your partner the happiest, and feature the experiences you both love best: a great restaurant, a stunning hike, a spa day, frozen margaritas at a swim-up bar, a wine tasting at a favorite vineyard, a room in a historic castle, a carriage ride through Central Park. The real romance is that you are enjoying yourselves together.Unless you prefer a country cottage or a quirky apartment rental, couples booking rooms in hotels and resorts often have the option of choosing a package deal designed for setting the mood—often by a cold bottle of champagne in your room on arrival, among other rose petal–themed surprises. Prices go up around Valentine's Day, but otherwise deep winter and shoulder seasons in late fall and early spring will yield the best deals. Looking for a sleepy weekend in the country? A lively trip to a large city's downtown? An opportunity to slip into your bathing suit? A chance to strap on your ski goggles? T+L has trip ideas for every taste. Check in often for the most recent news and recommendations.

Most Recent

8 Romantic Places to Travel After You Get Engaged, According to T+L's A-List Advisors

Why wait until the honeymoon to go on a big trip? Celebrate the next phase of your life in one of these romantic destinations.
How to Plan the Perfect Honeymoon in Maui

Your guide to planning the best honeymoon in Maui, including where to stay and what to do.
21 Babymoon Ideas for Every Type of Traveler

We've rounded up 21 of the best babymoon destinations around the world.
The Mark Hotel Launches Ultimate Valentine's Day Package — Including an On-hand Officiant to Conduct an In-room Ceremony

Get instant romance with a call to the concierge.
Alaska Airlines Is Giving Away 100 Flights to Reunite Couples Separated by the Pandemic

It's time to reunite.
Recreate Scenes From 'The Notebook' for Valentine's Day at This Waterfront Hotel in Charleston

Charleston's only waterfront hotel is offering a new package that lets you recreate scenes from "The Notebook" for Valentine's Day.
More Romantic Getaways

The 10 Most Romantic Experiences in Mexico

Spend Valentine's Day in a Luxe Camper Van for Two That Includes Chocolates, Flowers, and a Campsite Booking

Cabana wants to take the planning out of Valentine's Day this year with its romantic, socially distanced package.
You Can Restaurant-hop on a Candlelit Boat at This Romantic Overwater Resort

This 'Nest' Restaurant in Cabo Is 'Suspended Between the Sea and the Land' — and You Can Buy It Out for Valentine’s Day

13 Best Honeymoon Destinations in the U.S.

These Santa Monica Hotels Will Deliver an Engagement Ring Via Drone to Help You Pop the Question

What to Know If You’re Planning to Elope Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, According to Wedding Industry Experts

Planning a destination elopement? Experts say you should keep these things in mind.

All Romantic Getaways

These Dreamy Overwater Bungalows in Jamaica Have Glass Floors and Huge Hammocks (Video)

A Hotel in Iceland Is Celebrating Love on Leap Day by Giving Women Who Propose to Their Significant Others a Free Night’s Stay (Video)

This Jeweler Is Hiring One Couple to Travel Around Europe and Find the Perfect Proposal Spots

The Most Romantic Restaurants, Seaside Strolls, and Sunset Spots in San Diego

These Hotels Have Some of Valentine’s Day’s Most Over-the-top Offers — and They’re Available to Book Now (Video)

18 Life-changing Trips for Couples

Napa Valley Has Its Own Gondola Tours — and It's the Perfect Way to Celebrate Valentine's Day

The Most Romantic Cruises for Couples (Video)

The 10 Most Romantic American Road Trips for Couples

How Traveling Together Can Make Your Long-distance Relationship Stronger

20 Romantic Adults-only Hotels Around the World

These Are the Most Romantic Spots on Earth, According to Travel Experts

12 Summer Destinations That Are Perfect for Couples

Long-distance Relationship Quotes That Will Make You Feel Close, Even When You're Far Apart (Video)

This Is How Long New Couples Should Wait Before Going on Vacation Together (Video)

At Least One Third of Americans Think Your Destination Wedding Is Selfish

This Adorable British Castle Looks Like It Just Popped Out of a Disney Movie — and You Can Rent It for a Romantic Retreat

This Is the Most Romantic Restaurant in the U.S.

The Best Weekend Getaways for Couples

OpenTable's New 'Matchmaker' Tool Helps You Find the Most Romantic Restaurant for Valentine's Day

This New Tool Helps Long-distance Couples Find the Cheapest Places to Meet in the Middle

These Romantic Quotes About Love and Travel Will Have You Booking a Trip for Two

These Are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants in America, According to TripAdvisor

25 Secret European Villages to Explore Before Everyone Else Does

The World’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

