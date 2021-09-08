The World's Best Awards 2021
You, our discerning readers, will often plan your next adventure before the one you're on has even ended. Your love of exploring the world has helped sustain the travel industry during these tumultuous times, and as the world began to reopen, you were among the first to get back out there. Your insights on those trips — and on your pre-pandemic journeys, too — informed these rankings of the World's Best hotels, islands, tour operators, U.S. national parks (a first!), and more. Cheers to you, to the winners — and to brighter days ahead.
This year's World's Best Awards survey was open for voting January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Survey rules have always allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three year period. We hope that this year's honorees will inspire your own travels as you get back out into the world.
Forced to think on their feet, the properties that made the cut in 2021 all found innovative ways to deliver exceptional hospitality to their guests. Our readers delighted in taking trips closer to home, a fact we've recognized in these pages with several new domestic resort lists
See all of the hotel winners below.
The more things change, the more they stay the same. This year, readers got behind familiar favorites such as Charleston, South Carolina; Quebec City; and Cape Town, which all took top honors. Europe, too, proved as popular as ever, earning nine spots in the overall Top 25, but Asia came in right behind with eight. And a new No. 1 emerged in Central and South America — delighting readers with its historic byways.
See all of the cities winners below.
This year's standouts are as far-flung as ever, and suggest a renewed appreciation for places that offer unparalleled natural beauty and, in many places, fewer crowds.
See all of the island winners below.
Though many operators were forced to put trips on hold over the past year, readers had plenty of fond memories to consider when rating their favorite ships. Now the anticipation of new routes and vessels is giving them fresh reason to sail
See all the cruise winners below.
During the past 18 months of uncertainty, readers appreciated companies that excelled in customer service and adapted to the times, giving them much-needed flexibility and reassurance.
See all the transportation winners below.
This year's honorees prove that the right setting can inspire a profound shift in perspective and encourage us to prioritize our health.
See all of the spa winners below.
Travelers are seeking out trips that highlight a specific passion, whether that's wildlife viewing or heart-pumping adventure. These well-connected specialists can organize it all
See all of the tour winners below.
More than ever, the incredible wide-open spaces in our own backyard have served as a source of inspiration. Our editors decided to add this brand-new category to honor the magnificent expanses that are resonating with readers — the places that have helped us all recharge.