As with almost any travel decision, the best cruise is always the cruise that is best for you. Would you prefer to sail up Norway's fjords or to ply the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean? Is your family interested in a themed cruise frequented by Disney characters, or do you and your partner want an intimate, romantic river trip? Would you rather pack a tux or a sturdy pair of hiking books? With an expanding variety of journeys as well as destinations, even the skeptical are likely to find something here that will pique their interest. From the traditional family friendly lines to the smaller, more specialized cruises, Travel + Leisure can help you navigate these busy waters.

Royal Caribbean Updates COVID-19 Testing Policy for All Guests, Regardless of Vaccination Status

The cruise line will make pre-departure testing mandatory for all guests 2 and older.
Four Vaccinated Passengers and Two Unvaccinated Test Positive for COVID-19 on Royal Caribbean Cruise

The two unvaccinated individuals are minors from the same traveling party, according to the cruise line
The 'Disney Wish' Will Feature an Outdoor Spa Retreat, Luxe Salon, and Adults-only Bars

The new Disney Wish just keeps getting better.
This Cruise Line Is Courting Remote Workers With Fast, Reliable Wi-Fi

Hurtigruten is making is easy for digital nomads to work from the Alaskan fjords.
Norwegian Cruise Line Returns With First Sailing in 500 Days

The cruise also marks the first time Norwegian is setting sail from Athens.
Princess Cruises, Holland America Return to Sailing From Seattle to Alaska

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome you back on board and to show you around Alaska," Holland American captain, Jeroen Van Donselaar, said in a video.
Disney Cruise Line Will Set Sail Again in August

The Disney Dream will set sail from Port Canaveral, Fla., starting Aug. 9, heading out on cruises for 3 or 4 nights to Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.
Intrepid Is Giving Away an 11-day Cruise to Antarctica for 2 — Here's How to Enter

The sweepstakes is open until 10 a.m. ET Aug. 23.
Royal Caribbean Sets Sail for Alaska for the First Time Since 2019

This Luxury Cruise Line Adds Solo Cabins to Its Fleet — and They Come With Balconies

This Luxurious 132-night World Cruise Costs $73,000 a Ticket — and It Sold Out Within 3 Hours

CDC Rules for Cruise Ships in Florida to Remain in Place for Now

I Was on Celebrity Cruises' First Passenger Sailing Back Since COVID-19 Hit — Here's What It Was Like

An inside look at life on the Celebrity Edge at sea.

Carnival Cruise Line Sails for the First Time in Over a Year With Cruises Out of Miami and Texas

This Epic Expedition Cruise Line Is Having a Rare 50% Off Sale — Save on Antarctica, Chile, and More

Large Cruise Ships Are Set to Return to Key West

Royal Caribbean Just Got Cleared to Sail From Miami This Weekend

Royal Caribbean to Require Unvaccinated Guests Sailing From Florida to Have COVID-19 Insurance

Disney Cruise Line Pushes Back Trial Sailing After Crew Tests Positive for COVID-19

These Incredible Cruise Voyages Are the Perfect Way to Celebrate a Return to the Seas

I Explored Upstate New York on a Canal Boat - and It Was the Perfect Way to Slow Down

This Luxury Cruise Line Just Unveiled Gorgeous Solo Suites Without the Extra Fees

Royal Caribbean Completes First Test Sailing to Resume Cruises in the U.S.

Celebrity Cruises Makes Vaccines Optional for Florida Sailings - What to Know

Explore the Galapagos on a Small-ship Cruise With This Expedition Travel Company

Princess Cruises Announces Multiple Sailings Out of U.S. Ports Starting in September 

What to Know About Cruising During the Pandemic, According to Experts

Royal Caribbean Pushes Back Sailings After Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19 

This Flat-bottomed Fishing Boat Is the Most Authentic - and Delicious - Way to Explore Venice

Introducing Explora Journeys - a New Luxury Cruise Line From MSC Launching in 2023

This Broadway Cruise Itinerary Includes Performances by Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming

This 'Friends'-themed Cruise Is Perfect for Ultimate Fans of the Show

MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line Announce Sailings Out of U.S. This Summer

Mixed Reactions As Cruise Ships Returned to Venice's Canals Saturday

Vaccines Will Now Be Optional on Most Royal Caribbean Cruises

Disney Cruise Line Latest Company to Receive CDC Approval for Test Sailings

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Full Return to Sailing Around the World Starting This Fall

Explore Both the North and South Poles on One of These Epic Expedition Cruises

