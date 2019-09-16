1. Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Sony’s sleek headphones feature an adaptive sound control smart system that balances the noise-cancelling levels according to your environment. The Hi-Res Audio sound reduces distortion so you can enjoy your favorite tunes the way they were recorded. And you can customize all of your sound options in Sony’s app. The battery lasts up to 30 hours, which is quite impressive.

To buy:amazon.com, $348

2. Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones: These editor-approved headphones take noise-cancelling to a whole new level. With the push of a button, you can regulate how much background noise you hear, adapting it to best suit your environment. The noise-rejecting dual-mic system lets you take clear calls, and the sound quality is just what you would expect from Bose. The battery life is 20 hours in wireless mode and up to 40 hours with the wire.

To buy: amazon.com, $299 (originally $349)