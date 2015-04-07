Hotels and Resorts

The world of hotels and resorts is just about as wide and varied as the world we live in. After all, for every destination, there are usually a few (if not dozens, or even hundreds) of options for lodging. Whether you are looking for an opulent and iconic grand hotel, a quirky and cool-minded boutique, a picturesque inn right out of a storybook, an all-inclusive beachside resort, or a unique hostel or Airbnb experience, Travel + Leisure has you covered.

How to Glamp Your Way Across the U.S., According to Someone Who Did It

From the Grand Canyon to the Smoky Mountains, glamorous camping is now the only way I'll travel.
This New Disney World Hotel Has a Rooftop Wedding Venue With Magical Theme Park Views

Disney World's newest wedding venue has one of the best views of the theme parks.
Acadia National Park Finally Has the Hotel It Deserves Thanks to a Stylish Renovation at The Claremont

And for The Claremont’s next act...
This New Private Island Resort in the Maldives Offers Overwater Villas With Pools, Outdoor Bathtubs, and Butler Service

Get a peek inside the new Patina Maldives.
This New York City Hotel Has Reopened After a Multimillion Dollar Rebrand With New Design, Art, Tech, and More

The Gansevoort Meatpacking has reinvented its guest experience with tech, art, and new dining venues — just in time for the city's reopening.  
11 Best Golf Resorts in the U.S. With Championship Courses and Luxe Accommodations

These are the best golf resorts in the U.S., with championship courses, five-star accommodations, and more.
You Can Win a Free Trip to Puerto Rico and Experience Your Own Version of 'Fantasy Island'

You can enter the sweepstakes now through Aug. 18.
Disney's 'Star Wars': Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Stays Could Cost Families $6,000 — Here's What You'll Get

Here's what it'll cost to stay at Disney's new Star Wars hotel.
Mexico's First Nickelodeon Resort Is Now Open — and It Comes With a Spongebob-style Pineapple Suite

Marriott Bonvoy's Revamped Loyalty Program Offers Over-the-top 'Moments' from Impossible-to-get-Reservations, to VIP Sports Experiences, and More

San Miguel de Allende Is Mexico's Hidden Treasure — and Its Rosewood Hotel the Main Prize

These 12 People Will Live Rent Free and Travel the World for a Year Thanks to Airbnb

Brooklyn Just Got a New Hotel — and It Might Be the Trendiest Haunt in the Borough

Ace Hotel Brooklyn is the place to be seen.

10 Scotland Golf Courses With Luxe Accommodations and Stunning Scenery

The Best Golf Resorts in Florida

This Colorado Airbnb Is on a Mini Horse Farm — and Yes, It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Here's What It's Really Like to Stay in the Smoky Mountains' Most Luxurious Glamping Destination

Enjoy a Luxury Picnic With Dom Pérignon at This Beautiful Southern California Hotel

A Titanic-themed Resort Almost Opened in Vegas — and That's Not Even the Craziest Failed Project

Swap Your Plain Home For a 'Love Island'-worthy Villa in Paradise For Just $11

This Tiny House in the Italian Alps Has a Retractable Roof so You Can Sleep Under the Stars

I Went to a Luxury River Lodge in Oregon's Remote Wilderness — Here's Why I'm Already Planning My Return

This Glamping Company Is Opening It First West Coast Resort at Charlie Chaplin's Favorite Outdoor Spot

American Travelers Are Already Planning Their Christmas Holiday Vacations — and This Is Where They're Heading

This Luxury RV Might Make You Consider Selling Your House

Everyone Is Welcome to Experience Luxury at Ian Schrager's Newly Reimagined Public Hotel

Graduate Hotels Just Launched a Program to Support Young Artists in College Towns

Rent Harry Houdini's Magical LA Estate on Airbnb — and Then Get Lost in Its Hidden Caves and Tunnels

Inside the Glamorous Italian Hotel Where Sports Stars Celebrate Championships in Private Pool Villas

This New Resort in Costa Rica Has Horse Stables, a Poolside Bar, and a Working Coffee Farm

You Can Rent This 'Castle Cottage' Overlooking a Gorgeous Lake in New York

This New Family-friendly Resort Overlooks One of Italy's Most Beautiful Beaches and Marine Reserves

You Can Float Straight From Your Hotel Room to the Caribbean's Longest Pool in This Swim-up Suite

This Eco-friendly Cabin in Belize Is the Perfect Place to Spot Birds, Turtles, and Even Some Howler Monkeys

This New Company Will Let You Stay in Apartments Around the World for As Little or Long As You Like

You Can Stay in a Tree House at a Cabo Hotel That Makes Its Own Mezcal

This Hotel Group Just Launched an Awesome New Program for Pet Owners

This Famed Montauk Resort Has All-new Suites Perfect for Group Getaways

