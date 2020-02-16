The Best Travel Cases for Keeping Your Tech Organized

The sheer amount of cords, gadgets, devices, and assorted travel tech essentials that you’re required to carry on with you when you fly can be insufferable. First, there are the chargers: the phone charger, computer charger, battery pack charger. Then, the gadgets: headphones, tablet, smartwatch, phone, camera, portable power bank. Next? The travel items: passport, boarding pass, baggage claim ticket. Then, of course, the essentials: sunglasses, pens, lip balm, et. al.

Digging through your handbag to find just one of these things in the moment when you need them can be anxiety-inducing and time-consuming. (If only our handbags could double as filing cabinets.)

You’ll notice, however, that the well-seasoned travelers around you don’t typically experience this same moment of panic or delay. They’re cool and quick — gliding swiftly through the airport without pause or panic over the prospect of a missing iPhone. Their secret? A travel organizer that keeps all of their most important belongings in one place, untangled and hassle-free.

We’ve rounded up the seven best tech cases to keep your travels quick and seamless, just like the pros.