The Best Travel Cases for Keeping Your Tech Organized
The sheer amount of cords, gadgets, devices, and assorted travel tech essentials that you’re required to carry on with you when you fly can be insufferable. First, there are the chargers: the phone charger, computer charger, battery pack charger. Then, the gadgets: headphones, tablet, smartwatch, phone, camera, portable power bank. Next? The travel items: passport, boarding pass, baggage claim ticket. Then, of course, the essentials: sunglasses, pens, lip balm, et. al.
Digging through your handbag to find just one of these things in the moment when you need them can be anxiety-inducing and time-consuming. (If only our handbags could double as filing cabinets.)
You’ll notice, however, that the well-seasoned travelers around you don’t typically experience this same moment of panic or delay. They’re cool and quick — gliding swiftly through the airport without pause or panic over the prospect of a missing iPhone. Their secret? A travel organizer that keeps all of their most important belongings in one place, untangled and hassle-free.
We’ve rounded up the seven best tech cases to keep your travels quick and seamless, just like the pros.
Bagsmart Electronics Organizer
If you're traveling with quite a bit of tech, this no-frills case from Bagsmart is perfect for you. It's full of organizational compartments, including zippered mesh pockets and elastic loops, so you can be sure that your cords will remain tangle-free and your devices will stay securely in place during travel.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
Stow Travel & Tech The First Class Leather Case
This sleek leather folio allows you to carry your tech in style. It features two slip pockets, two loops meant for holding cords and cables, and six credit card slots. Plus, it comes with more than just the case itself — a portable powerbank and memory stick are also included.
To buy: saksfifthavenue.com, $495
Dagne Dover Large Arlo Tech Pouch
This compact neoprene and mesh case is perfect for keeping your devices and tech accessories securely in place during travel. It features mesh pockets, which can be used for powerbanks or small tablets, as well as elastic loops, which can be used for cords, headphones, chargers, and other small devices.
To buy: dagnedover.com, $65
Briggs & Riley @work Tech Kit
This sleek tech case from luxury luggage brand Briggs & Riley has a compartment for just about every item you could think of. Elasticized pockets help keep everything from chargers to spare cords in check, while an extra zippered pocket within the case helps keep valuables secure.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $99
Knomo London Mayfair Knomad Briefcase
This tech folio is on of the most comprehensive cases on this list, due to its wide variety of pockets for different items. First, there's a tablet sleeve that can fit devices up to 10.5''. The case also has multiple slip pockets, a zippered mesh pocket, and four elastic loops.
To buy: amazon.com, $37
Thule Subterra PowerShuttle Electronics Carrying Case
You'd be impressed to know just how much you can fit in this compact tech case. Multiple slip and zippered pockets, as well as elastic loops keep your electronics secure in transit. Plus, if you store your portable power bank in this case, you can use the cord pass-through to conveniently charge a device on the outside.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Leatherology Large Travel Organizer
If you want to keep your devices organized without sacrificing style, this travel ogranizer from Leatherology is just what you're looking for. The spacious leather case, which comes in nine colors, opens up to reveal a zippered mesh pocket, as well as four elastic loops for keeping cords and small accessories organized and tangle-free.
To buy: leatherology.com, from $110