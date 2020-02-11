The 15 Best Passport Wallets to Keep Your Valuables Safe While Traveling

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

While a passport wallet might seem like a frivolous expense, it’s actually pretty important if you’re traveling with your passport often: It’ll keep your passport safe and help you avoid showing up to the airport with a passport that’s no longer valid because it’s damaged. Also, many passport wallets include pockets and zippers to help you stay organized while you’re traveling, which can sometimes seem like an oxymoron. But sifting through the many passport wallet options around the internet can be stressful — and that’s why we decided to identify the best passport wallets around, so that no matter what type of traveler you are, you can find the right option for you.

These passport wallets range in price, style, and features, and each cater to a certain need you might have while traveling. Anti-theft protection? We got that. Water-repellent material? We have that too. Monograms? You bet. Whatever type of traveler you are, you’ll find your soulmate wallet below.

Here are the best passport wallets to shop:

Best for Anti-theft Protection: Zoppen Multi-purpose RFID-blocking Travel Passport Wallet

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Put simply, “RFID-blocking” means that this passport wallet has a special shielding material built into it that’ll help protect your important items that contain a data chip (like your credit cards, for instance) from “skimming” — a.k.a. hackers using radio frequency identification devices to remotely steal your information. Since you’re more likely to have important documents and cards on your person when you travel, there are a lot of RFID-blocking products for travelers on the market. But not all of them look as nice or have as low a price point as the Zoppen Multi-purpose RFID-blocking Travel Passport Wallet on Amazon. With its multitude of pockets, 36 colors to choose from, and RFID-blocking technology, this product is a total steal — that will also prevent you from getting your information stolen.

To buy: amazon.com, $14

Best for Hands-free Travel: Zero Grid Neck Wallet w/RFID-blocking Concealed Travel Pouch & Passport Holder

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you want to make sure you don’t misplace your passport and other important travel documents, just carry them around your neck. This Zero Grid Neck Wallet w/RFID-Blocking Conceased Travel Pouch & Passport Holder will hold your passport, money, phone, plane ticket, credit cards, and other items, all while letting you remain hands-free while you’re traveling. The future really is here.

To buy: amazon.com, $17

Best Budget Pick: GDTK Leather Passport Holder Cover Case RFID-blocking Travel Wallet

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The GDTK Leather Passport Holder Cover Case RFID-blocking Travel Wallet may be the cheapest option on this list, but it’s by no means the least. It comes with RFID-blocking technology as well, so you can rest assured your valuables will be protected from information skimming, and it’s also highly rated by customers: Over 2,500 customers rated it five stars on Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $8

Best for Families: Vemingo Family Passport Holder RFID-blocking Travel Wallet

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re traveling with your family and have a lot of passports to tote around between you all, the Vemingo Family Passport Holder RFID-blocking Travel Wallet is for you. It’ll hold a few passports and seven credit cards, and it also includes a wrist attachment so your hands can remain free while you keep the passports near.

To buy: amazon.com, $13

Best Designer Option: Tory Burch Perry Leather Passport Holder

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

A luxurious-feeling accessory can change your whole mood, and a passport wallet is no exception. With two color options — black and red — and a soft leather exterior, this Tory Burch Perry Leather Passport Holder will make you feel like you’re always traveling in first class, even when you’re in coach.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $98

Best for Hiding Your Passport in Plain Sight: Herschel Supply Co. Search Passport Holder

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

It looks like nothing is in that photo, right? Well, trust me, there is a passport holder in the above picture, but it’s just in a camo print, so it’s basically invisible to the naked eye!

Okay, okay, jokes aside: This Herschel Supply Co. Search Passport Holder is a pretty simple, affordable option if you’re looking for a durable passport wallet in a material other than leather and a unique print. Herschel is a trusted brand as well, so you can be sure you’re getting a good quality product.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $35

Best Crossbody Style: CALPAK Faux Leather RFID Travel Wallet

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Most of the passport wallets on this list don’t have totally extra-looking faux fur handles like this CALPACK Faux Leather RFID Travel Wallet does — but hey, why forgo the furry handle if you don’t have to forgo it? This passport wallet doubles as a handbag, so you’re set if you want to travel light, and it also features that nifty RFID-blocking technology that’ll keep your important items safe from hackers trying to steal your information via radio frequency identification.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $75

Best Water-repellent Option: Lululemon Test of Time Travel Wallet

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

If you’re traveling somewhere your things will be exposed to water — or if you just have a habit of accidentally spilling things inside your bag — this water-repellent Lululemon Test of Time Travel Wallet has got you covered. Thanks to its nylon and cowhide leather material, this wallet is totally protected from any of the elements.

To buy: lululemon.com, $49 (originally $68)

Best Monogrammed Option: Cuyana Slim Leather Passport Case

Image zoom Courtesy of Cuyana

If you’re looking for a simple passport wallet that you can personalize, look no further than this Cuyana Slim Leather Passport Case. It comes in eight colors, and features the option to get your initials monogrammed into the front in either large or miniature block lettering.

To buy: cuyana.com, $75

Best for Minimalist Travelers: Off-White Quote Leather Passport Case

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

The sleek Off-White Quote Leather Passport Case says what it is and is what it says. Which is, specifically, for passports. No confusion here. Of course, it’s a bit pricier than the other options on this list, but if you’re in the market for a luxury product, this is it: Off-White, which was founded by Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh, has been spotted on trendsetting celebs like Rihanna and Beyoncé.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $350

Best Simple Leather Option: Longchamp Leather Passport Case

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Simple is sometimes the best way to go when it comes to accessories, and that’s definitely the case when it comes to this Longchamp Leather Passport Case. It comes in three colors — black, tan, and red — and features only an embossed Longchamp logo stamp at its lower right corner. No frills or distractions, just a solid passport wallet that will keep your official documents safe.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70

Best for Finding Your Passport Quickly: Anthropologie Valery Passport Case & Luggage Tag Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Not only does the Anthropologie Valery Passport Case & Luggage Tag Set come with, as its name suggests, a luggage tag, but it also features a bright, unique ‘60s-inspired print that you will have no trouble spotting in even the most overpacked of bags. Turns out, the secret to traveling through airports easily and quickly was always just a really recognizable print.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $54

Best Vegan Option: West Elm Ecotech Luggage - Vegan Leather Document Holder

Image zoom Courtesy of West Elm

If leather isn’t your thing, you can always opt for a soft vegan leather passport wallet that will give you the same look as a real leather wallet would, while also being environmentally-friendly. This West Elm Ecotech Luggage - Vegan Leather Document Holder is a sleek option that offers tons of space for your passport, plane ticket, credit cards, and money.

To buy: westelm.com, $39

Best Stylish Option: J. Crew Calf Hair Passport Case

Image zoom Courtesy of J.Crew

Leopard print is still the trend du jour at the moment, so why not pay an homage to it with your passport wallet? This J. Crew Calf Hair Passport Case comes in a really pretty leopard print on the outside, and is made of Italian leather inside. It’ll keep your valuables safe while also keeping you looking trendy. What more could someone ask for?

To buy: jcrew.com, $90

Best for Matching: BÉIS Luggage Tag & Passport Holder

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you’re all about matching when it comes to your travel gear, this BÉIS Luggage Tag & Passport Holder set is for you. The passport wallet has room for four cards, a pen, and your passport, while the matching luggage tag comes with an identification card for you to fill out in the event of your luggage being lost.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $34

