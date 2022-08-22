The Best Coolers With Wheels for Every Occasion

To address each of these important factors, we’ve selected the best wheeled coolers in a variety of styles for a multitude of outdoor adventures. Our favorite overall cooler with wheels is the Yeti Tundra Haul Hard Cooler . This Yeti cooler is extremely durable, easy to roll, and keeps drinks and food cold for days. Whether you’re trekking into the wilderness for a week, relaxing by the pool over the weekend, or headed to a local park with the kids for an afternoon, take a load off your shoulders and pull up with one of these wheeled wonders.

If you’re off camping, going on a picnic, or hosting a party in your backyard, a high-quality cooler with wheels keeps the good times rolling. Choosing the right cooler on wheels means carefully considering your itinerary and budget. How many people are you entertaining and for how long? What’s the environment like? And which features — longest cold retention, eco-friendly materials , or a stylish design to match your home decor — matter to you?

Calling all home entertainment and interior/exterior design enthusiasts: We love the look of this retro-style rolling party cooler. It’s perfect for family use and gatherings with friends on the deck, by the pool, or for a backyard barbeque. The cleverly designed, 80-quart ice chest boasts a beautiful powder-coated steel surface, while the polypropylene — one of the most recyclable types of plastic — inner lining insulates to keep drinks (70 cans or 50 bottles) and treats cold for days. A lower-level shelf bumps up the storage space and a bottle opener with catch tray is a bonus, plus the rear drain spout allows for swift cleaning. Multi-directional wheels with a brake/lock system and two durable handles mean the cooler is flexible to roll or carry as needed.

What to Consider: This chest is for home and backyard use, not for traveling distances.

The Pelican 80QT Wheeled Elite Cooler is the most expensive model on this list for a reason. It’s not made for casual daily outings, however, if you want a large, freezer-grade cooler for serious outdoorsman-style excursions, such as fishing , hunting, and other activities that require heavy-duty storage, look no further. Keep in mind this pro-worthy chest weighs in at over 49 pounds prior to adding 10 days worth of ice, food, drinks, or any wild catches. Fortunately, it features a trolley handle for smooth hauling, latches for gloved-use, tough wheels for all-terrain transport, rigid handles and sealing, plus 2 inches of insulation to keep provisions and game fresh. Plus, this cooler has a built-in fish scale and drain plug for easy cleaning. All that and a lifetime warranty make this model a standout.

Compact and a breeze to roll across gravel, sand, grass, and dirt, Igloo’s 60-quart Latitude Cooler smoothly goes the distance, holds up to 90 cans, and can keep ice cold for at least three days without a hefty price tag. If you need a cooler for a day or weekend-long camping getaway, beach excursion, or road trip, this polyurethane foam insulated chest will have your back. The four built-in cup holders are handy when using the lid as a small tabletop. Features like a bail handle that folds flat into the liner for easy storage, a triple snap drain plug, condiment shelf liner, and molded side scoop handles for carrying and easy unloading make this a smart and durable purchase.

The Dbest compact cooler weighs under 3 pounds, can fit 36 cans or 4 gallons in volume, and handily carts everything from beers and wine to ice cream and frozen pops to your destination of choice. All your treats will stay fully insulated and chilled for barbecues and backyard parties or while boating , beaching, hiking, and on other short excursions. This compact cooler’s telescope handle and back wheels make it stable and easy to maneuver, plus it conveniently rolls up or folds flat for storage. Leakproof with extra pockets for various goods or personal items, it’s also perfect for a trip to the grocery store or even as a large lunchbox. We like the Moroccan blue tile design, and it also comes in black and bright red.

Why We Love It: This cooler weighs less than three pounds and stores flat.

If you plan to use your new cooler for local picnic trips or backyard barbecues most often, the Rovr RollR 60 makes strolling down the sidewalk, traversing grass fields, and rolling across sand a breeze. The cooler’s coolest feature is easily the fact that it has pneumatic tires vs. plastic wheels, so you can pump ‘em up just as you would with a bike or car. This gives the cooler the capability to roll over the same types of terrain accessible to those vehicles. Its wide handle boasts a set of functional rubber grips on each side, while the chest itself is durably constructed with sturdy latches and hinges, and includes helpful perks like a removable dry bin and large dry storage box that you can attach to the lid for extra storage. The company also sells a handy bicycle attachment (not included) for towing the cooler on cycling trips . Although the Rovr RollR 60 leads the pack in many categories, one minor drawback is that its insulation isn’t as laudable when compared to other coolers on the market, possibly due to an uneven seal at the lid, so carefully check your model before heading to the park. While you probably won’t choose this cooler for a long road trip or week-long camping or rafting excursion, it’s great for a picnic with friends (and it’s certified grizzly bear-resistant, so no worries about Yogi and pals).

What to Consider: The insulation is adequate but doesn’t quite match up to the competition.

Why We Love It: The cooler wheels are actually tires, so you can pump them up and easily pull the chest over a variety of tough terrains.

Sometimes being a softie is a good thing! When you need a simple portable cooler, a soft-sided model is a worthwhile alternative — especially for picnics, tailgating, and other one-day uses. The Coleman 42-can Soft Cooler with Wheels may not offer the same ice retention as its hard-sided siblings, but it is crafted with extra foam insulation that keeps snacks and refreshments cold for at least 42 hours. The durable two-wheel design and a telescoping handle offer easy transportation, while side handles let you carry it as well. It weighs less than 2 pounds empty and can hold up to 42 cans. Other practical features include a top hatch that allows for easy grab-and-go drinks, multiple pockets for dry packaged snacks, extra ice packs, and more accessories, including an integrated bottle opener. We especially appreciate the recycled fabric exterior, welded seams to prevent leakage, and odor-resistant antimicrobial liner that’s removable and a cinch to clean.

What to Consider: Its insulation is limited, which also restricts its usefulness beyond a one-day outing.

Road trips and camping adventures are great, as is maxing and relaxing in your own yard. Why not choose a cooler that fits both kinds of weekend plans? The thermoelectric Koolatron is an intriguing alternative to all the typical one-trick-pony coolers on the market. This versatile 12-volt chest’s claim to fame is that it not only doubles as a warmer — heating food to 140 degrees Fahrenheit or chilling items inside to 40 degrees Fahrenheit — it can also stand upright in cooler mode outside or be placed on its side for use as a portable mini fridge in the car. The split lid provides easy access while the removable basket-shelves encourage organization. The brand claims that the lid’s sliding lock is strong enough to prohibit accidental openings, but the latch, hinges, and wheels on this cooler may not withstand the wear and tear of the great outdoors when compared with other models. A 12-volt adapter is included, while a compatible AC adapter is sold separately to allow for indoor use.

What to Consider: The latch and wheels may not be as durable as other cooler models.

A first-of-its-kind cooler, the EcoCool Latitude 90 Roller Cooler is primarily constructed from recycled plastic, i.e. yogurt cups, milk jugs, and more “post-consumer resin” that typically ends up in landfills. This Igloo cooler uses an innovative foam called Thermecool that releases less CO2 and VOC (volatile organic compounds) in the atmosphere, making it the top choice for environmentally conscious folks. Igloo claims Thermecool is 50 times better for the environment than other types of cooler foam, and the change to Thermecool insulation has a net yearly effect on par with removing over 86,000 cars from roads in the United States. Most importantly performance-wise, the cooler’s inner wall insulation, as well as its foam-insulated lid, keep ice, food, and drinks chilled for up to five days. Whether you’re planning a beach day or a weekend camping trip, the oversized, all-terrain wheels allow for smooth rolling across most types of terrain. Finally, helpful extras like a stow-away butler tray, self-draining cup holders, and a fish ruler on the lid enhance the cooler’s overall usefulness.

What to Consider: The handles on each side of the cooler are different shapes and sizes, which may make it awkward to lift.

Why We Love It: This sustainably made cooler is crafted with recycled plastic and keeps food cold for up to five days.

The Coleman Xtreme 50-quart Wheeled Cooler is a favorite “everyday” cooler option for beach days, local ball games, and other warm weather outings with friends and family. Its combination of light plastic body, nearly all-terrain wheels, and a retractable, telescoping handle allow for a leisurely stroll-along with your refreshments in tow. Made with environmentally friendly, patented Thermozone insulation, the walls are insulated to prolong ice and the chest can carry an impressive 84 cans. The lid is also insulated, though fairly easy to open and close — which could indicate that it’s not the most airtight cooler on the market. On the positive side, there’s no visible gap between the lid and body, unlike many affordable cooler models. Plus, the “have-a-seat” lid can support up to 250 pounds and also conveniently features four cup holders.

What to Consider: Ice retention does the job for a one to two-day excursion, but claims of keeping ice cold for up to five days in the hot sun may not hold up.

Why We Love It: This classic cooler is a practical, well-constructed, and wallet-friendly option that’s perfect for beach days and should last for several years.

Planning a camping trip ? Look no further than the trusty Pelican 45QT Elite Wheeled Cooler to haul up to a week’s worth of provisions from home to car to trailhead — and keep it all chilled in the process. Although the wheeled version of the cooler is rotomolded and not injection molded (the latter provides superior durability and lightness, while the former is more affordable), Pelican guarantees its coolers with a lifetime warranty. The wheeled version still boasts a 2-inch wall of insulation, molded locking closure, and freezer-grade gasket, ensuring a fully loaded, iced cooler stays frosty for at least seven days. This high-end, rugged cooler’s large-diameter wheels and smooth pulling mean you can tackle all terrains with confidence.

What to Consider: Unlike the regular 45QT Elite Coolers, the Elite Wheeled Cooler is rotomolded instead of injection molded, so it’s made with more plastic and somewhat heavier.

Why We Love It: Large all-terrain wheels and thick insulated walls make this cooler the go-to for weekend to week-long camping expeditions.

Solid, single-piece, and puncture-resistant tires mean this cooler can easily roll over gravel, rocks, marine docks, and even sand, but softer or muddy terrain could prove challenging as this is a heavy product when fully packed. Fortunately, the cooler’s curved design allows for left and right towing and the firm aluminum arm tapers to a handle with comfortable grips. Overall, the Tundra Hard Haul Cooler’s rotomolded construction means it lives up to the brand’s all-weather, indestructible claims. Bonus: This cooler comes in a multitude of attractive colors and an accessory pack with a compatible basket and divider is newly available.

The Tundra Haul Hard Cooler is a solid choice in the wheeled cooler market, checking off multiple crucial features. Not only does the brand’s reputable toughness and durability hold up against the competition, it also boasts superior insulation and a comfortable towing design. The cooler walls boast up to two inches of insulation to maintain ice integrity, even withstanding triple-digit temperatures. Plus, the commercial-grade polyurethane foam pressure-injected into the cooler’s walls and lid keep ice and other contents extra frosty for days.

What to Consider: The certified bear-safe design protects your provisions from paws and claws but also means this cooler is quite heavy.

Why We Love It: The Yeti Tundra Haul Hard Cooler was created with three main goals in mind – to improve durability, to extend the “cold life” of ice, and to resist the elements – and it succeeds.

Tips for Buying a Cooler with Wheels

Pay more for quality insulation

Coolers with wheels come in a wide range of costs, and in some cases you may wonder what makes a product worth the higher price tag. Frequently, the extra cash spent does align with higher quality insulation, among other performance details. However, this is not a hard and fast rule. In some cases, you can spend much less without losing ice retention capabilities, but there may be a trade-off in terms of the cooler’s size or another feature that’s important to you. Generally speaking, customers can expect to pay more for rotomolded insulation that keeps food at a temperature that’s safe for consumption, especially when taking longer trips into the woods.

Decide if waterproofness is necessary

Surprisingly, some coolers may struggle with water resistancy. Too much melted ice and unforeseen rain showers can both cause problems. A boat-bound cooler or one you plan to bring to the beach or lake will also require waterproofness. Any cooler you plan to bring outside beyond your own deck or yard should be able to reasonably withstand the elements. If you choose a soft cooler on wheels, make sure the fabric can handle being loaded up with ice and the resulting leftover water. Look for soft coolers with a rubber or plastic belly. Most hard coolers on wheels can withstand water, from inside or out, but it’s still a factor you’ll want to double-check.

Choose accessories to optimize your needs

Beyond choosing a cooler with wheels, there are a variety of additional products that can improve its usability and aesthetic, as well as help to maximize the rolling ice chest’s overall capabilities. For example, ice packs are having a moment. Cooler enthusiasts have realized that using ice packs in lieu of regular ice can have several benefits, including the fact that they are reusable, less messy, and easy to tuck away to help maximize storage volume.

Another popular accessory is a cooler basket, which allows many food and drink products to be compartmentalized while retaining precious cooler volume. Similarly, cooler dividers help to divide up storage and allow for the creation of compartments so the ice is more evenly distributed.

As for the external chest, seat cushions are a good bet. You’ll likely take a seat on your cooler at some point, might as well maximize the comfort! They come in a variety of sizes and coolers. They can run on the expensive side, though, and there are various considerations (mold-resistance, webbing for fishing gear, etc.) in relation to the water-resistant ones you’ll want for marine use.

Cooler lights are also helpful if you’d like to illuminate your cooler at night. It’s a no-brainer to assist in finding specific items in the dark, and lights also just add a cool visual effect to enhance your evening environment. Most lights are currently one-size-fits-all.

Finally, you can get bottle opener attachments and mounted cup holders to make your cooler nearly as functional as a Swiss Army knife. And for trendy campers and ​​indefatigable party hosts, don’t forget to snag a cool wrap to decorate and customize the chest for a festive occasion or just show off your personal style.

Frequently Asked Questions How much ice should I put in a cooler? Most brands recommend a 2:1 ratio of ice to contents, although some suggest ⅔ ice to ⅓ goods. It is always best to follow the instructions in regards to ice capacity and adjust as you become more familiar with the product, depending on the type of ice — i.e. dry, blocked, cubed, or a combination of both blocks and cubes. Keep in mind the temperature of ice may vary, so keep your cooler in the shade or throw a tarp or towel over it to protect it from direct sunlight.

How should I clean my cooler? First and foremost, make sure to completely empty the cooler before cleaning it. At a minimum, remove all the water and melted ice, then wipe it down before storing it away. If the cooler has acquired some dirt, debris, or stains after a more lengthy adventure, use a mild detergent such as dish soap along with a sponge and water. For tougher stains, a diluted solution of baking soda and water should erase those spots. If the cooler retains an unpleasant smell, spraying some bleach and then wiping it off with water should do the trick. If it still has an odor, try wiping it down with vanilla extract and washing with water again, then allow it to air dry. If the cooler has a drain plug, make sure the valve is open to allow any trapped moisture to escape before stowing it away.

Soft coolers can be spot cleaned or wiped down with mild detergent and water, but do not put any kind of cooler in the dishwasher or laundry machine as that will likely ruin it.

Are hard coolers better than soft coolers? The answer to this question comes down to three main factors: the length of time you hope to keep the contents within the cooler cold, how much weight you’re prepared to pull, and your budget, but there are a few other considerations too. If you’re going on a week-long camping trip, you’ll need a cooler that is designed with cold insulation in mind. Generally, hard coolers are the best option for ice retention, especially when comparing hard vs. cold within the same brand. That said, if you’re planning a day or overnight trip and would prefer not to lug a heavier load, a soft cooler on wheels will be a lot easier on the arms. They come in a variety of sizes, but are considerably lighter. Think: 1 to 3 pounds for a soft cooler, whereas a hard cooler could be anywhere from 10 to 50 pounds — and that’s before it’s packed with ice, food, and drinks. On that note, soft coolers are typically much less expensive than their hard counterparts, by a few hundred dollars in some cases. However, hard coolers are also significantly more durable than soft models and are conveniently versatile if you need a makeshift table or seat to rest on while out in the wilderness. Hard coolers are also more likely to have extra helpful features, such as built-in cup holders, trays, or a lid that can be used as a food prepping station. Finally, hard coolers are frequently wildlife-proof. If you don’t want a bear to wander off with your breakfast supplies, choose a hard cooler.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Saryn Chorney, a sustainable lifestyle and eco-travel writer, did extensive research and pulled from her own experience with transporting refreshments to curate this list of coolers with wheels.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.