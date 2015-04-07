Travel Tips and Intel

Navigating the globe—especially one that changes as often as ours—can be confusing and intimidating. How much gratuity should you leave in Italy? Will you need a guided tour to explore the Taj Mahal? How early do you have to get in line for ferry tickets to Culebra? Travel + Leisure has authoritative travel advice about these matters and more, along with the latest on airline news, travel deals and discounts, the best gear and gadgets, and totally trendy or entirely off-the-beaten-path travel ideas.Finding the Best Travel AdviceAt Travel + Leisure, we're constantly expanding and updating our in-depth city, region, and country guides. But our expert insight doesn't end there. We're here to offer informed reviews of products, hotels, restaurants, and routes, and provide our take on the latest travel news (or anything that might affect your ability to relax, explore, or hit the road). That includes consumer industry news, breaking weather events, political shifts, and hyper-local cultural events.T+L’s annual “World’s Best” survey asks readers to rank travel experiences across the globe—including cities and islands, hotels and cruise lines, even destination spas, airlines, tours operators, and safaris. We also scour data to determine the cheapest day to fly over the summer, and when to book your hotel reservation. At T+L, we also carefully craft travel ideas and itineraries, from perfect three-day weekends to five must-do activities in destinations around the Earth. Everything you need to plan your perfect trip is right here.But Travel + Leisure is not all planning. We reserve the right to ask such pressing questions: What sort of collection does a vampire museum have on display? What is it like to be a professional mermaid? What does the world’s youngest billionaire do when she’s on vacation? Why is this a favorite brand of luggage among celebrities and A-listers? What is it like to eat at a nude restaurant? How many pies could be made out of the world’s largest pumpkin? You may not need to know these answers but—you’ve got to admit—that doesn’t mean you don’t want to.

Most Recent

12 Mistakes to Avoid When Redeeming Airline Miles, According to an Expert

12 Mistakes to Avoid When Redeeming Airline Miles, According to an Expert

Here's what not to do when redeeming airline miles for flights.
Here's Your Chance to Win a $50,000 Tiny Lake House and Yearlong Supply of Beer

Here's Your Chance to Win a $50,000 Tiny Lake House and Yearlong Supply of Beer

Entries to win the tiny, Midwest-style lake house end on March 11, 2021.
Elon Musk Wants to Create a New City in Texas Called 'Starbase'

Elon Musk Wants to Create a New City in Texas Called 'Starbase'

The billionaire is doubling down on Texas.
Van Gogh's Most Famous Paintings Were Recreated in the Night Sky by 600 Drones

Van Gogh's Most Famous Paintings Were Recreated in the Night Sky by 600 Drones

Drones have lit up the starry night to bring joy to the art lovers out there.
These Are the Most Searched Travel Questions Right Now — and We Have the Answers

These Are the Most Searched Travel Questions Right Now — and We Have the Answers

From travel insurance to safety issues, these are the questions travelers are researching online right now.
Marriott Is Kicking Off Spring With Discounted Stays at Nearly 5,000 Hotels — but You’ll Have to Book Fast

Marriott Is Kicking Off Spring With Discounted Stays at Nearly 5,000 Hotels — but You’ll Have to Book Fast

Travel deals are available for the next six weekends as well as weekday stays from March 4 through April 11.

More Travel Tips

Prince Philip, 99, Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery Following 16-night Hospital Stay

Prince Philip, 99, Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery Following 16-night Hospital Stay

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has now spent 16 nights in the hospital and will stay for a "number of days" for ongoing recovery
Ashley Tisdale on Girls Trips and Why You Should Travel in Your 20s

Ashley Tisdale on Girls Trips and Why You Should Travel in Your 20s

The story about her girls getaway to Mexico just may convince you to book a trip right now.
Why Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana’s Bracelet for Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Why Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana’s Bracelet for Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Israel Will Use Tracking Bracelets to Allow Residents Returning From International Travel to Quarantine at Home

Israel Will Use Tracking Bracelets to Allow Residents Returning From International Travel to Quarantine at Home

Oprah Gives First Look at Sit-Down with Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'You've Said Shocking Things Here'

Oprah Tells Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘You’ve Said Shocking Things Here’ in New Interview

Why You Should Always Visit a Local Coffee Shop When You Travel

Why You Should Always Visit a Local Coffee Shop When You Travel

Prince Philip Transferred to Top Hospital for More Treatment, Tests for ‘Heart Condition,’ Palace Says

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, entered the hospital almost two weeks ago after "feeling unwell"

All Travel Tips and Intel

Aly Raisman on Working Out in Her Living Room and How She's Inspiring Others to Go Plant-based

Aly Raisman on Working Out in Her Living Room and How She's Inspiring Others to Go Plant-based

Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers

Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers

11 Best Bike Racks for Every Type of Road Trip Adventure

11 Best Bike Racks for Every Type of Road Trip Adventure

Audible and Waze Join Forces to Offer Safer Road Trips and Family-friendly Listening

Audible and Waze Join Forces to Offer Safer Road Trips and Family-friendly Listening

Air New Zealand to Test Out Digital Health Passport on Its Auckland-Sydney Route

Air New Zealand to Test Out Digital Health Passport on Its Auckland-Sydney Route

Prince Philip, 99, to Remain in Hospital ‘for Several Days’ More

Prince Philip, 99, to Remain in Hospital ‘for Several Days’ More

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Texas Women’s Shelter Damaged in Winter Storm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Texas Women’s Shelter Damaged in Winter Storm

Matthew McConaughey Planning Virtual Benefit to Help Texas Victims of Deadly Winter Storm

Matthew McConaughey Planning Virtual Benefit to Help Texas Victims of Deadly Winter Storm

The National Park Service's New App Makes Planning a Visit Easier Than Ever

The National Park Service's New App Makes Planning a Visit Easier Than Ever

After a Lost Year, Cruise Lines Are Pulling Out All the Stops for 2021 — Here's What to Expect

After a Lost Year, Cruise Lines Are Pulling Out All the Stops for 2021 — Here's What to Expect

Volunteers Deliver Hundreds of Tacos to Houston Seniors Impacted by Deadly Winter Storm

Volunteers Deliver Hundreds of Tacos to Houston Seniors Impacted by Deadly Winter Storm

Android Users Can Now Pay for Parking and Public Transit in Google Maps

Android Users Can Now Pay for Parking and Public Transit in Google Maps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Officially No Longer Working Members of the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Officially No Longer Working Members of the Royal Family

Ireland to Require Travelers From 20 Countries to Quarantine in Hotels

Ireland to Require Travelers From 20 Countries to Quarantine in Hotels

Vaccinated Travelers May Soon Be Able to Visit Hawaii With a Digital Vaccine Passport

Vaccinated Travelers May Soon Be Able to Visit Hawaii With a Digital Vaccine Passport

Winter Storm Uri Has Left Texans in a Crisis: Here's How You Can Help

Winter Storm Uri Has Left Texans in a Crisis: Here’s How You Can Help

Amanda Kloots on Her New Venture As a Talk Show Host, Mom Life, and Remembering Her Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots on Her New Venture As a Talk Show Host, Mom Life, and Remembering Her Late Husband Nick Cordero

This Incredible New Augmented Reality App Lets Users Explore Mars From Their Living Room

This Incredible New Augmented Reality App Lets Users Explore Mars From Their Living Room

Prince Philip Admitted to London Hospital After ‘Feeling Unwell’

Prince Philip Admitted to London Hospital After ‘Feeling Unwell’

JetBlue Announces New Policies for Change Fees and Overhead Storage Bins

JetBlue Announces New Policies for Change Fees and Overhead Storage Bins

South Africa's Borders Reopened Monday — What to Know

South Africa's Borders Reopened Monday — What to Know

See the Acropolis Covered in Snow After Rare Storm

See the Acropolis Covered in Snow After Rare Storm

Thousands of Flights Canceled, Houston Airport Closes As Winter Storm Hits Southern U.S.

Thousands of Flights Canceled, Houston Airport Closes As Winter Storm Hits Southern U.S.

CDC Currently Not Recommending Mandatory Testing for Domestic Travel

CDC Currently Not Recommending Mandatory Testing for Domestic Travel

Why This Travel + Leisure A-List Advisor Decided to Visit Tanzania During COVID-19

Why This Travel + Leisure A-List Advisor Decided to Visit Tanzania During COVID-19

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com