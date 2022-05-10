The Best Garment Bags for Wrinkle-free Travel

Best Overall: Zegur Suit Carry-on Garment Bag

Why We Love It: It has plenty of pockets for items beyond your suit or dress.

What to Consider: It might not fit in the overhead compartment on smaller planes.

This pick from Zegur is simple, and that's why it takes the top spot on our list. It's incredibly easy to pack, fold, and carry thanks to its sleek, no-frills design, and it has just the right amount of pockets exactly where you want them. In addition to an enclosed main compartment for your suits and dresses, the garment bag features shoe and accessory pockets of all types: small zippered, velcro, and mesh pockets on the interior, and a larger exterior pocket packed with card slots, pen holders, and a phone sleeve. Back in the main compartment, multiple buckled tie-downs keep your clothing in place and free of wrinkles and stains. To up your travel experience, Zegur equipped the bag with a padded top handle, an adjustable shoulder strap, and a strap to slide over the top of your luggage handle for carrying convenience.

Dimensions: 23 x 22 x 4 inches | Material: Polyester