The Best Garment Bags for Wrinkle-free Travel
Looking stylishly put-together on a flight isn't impossible. While it may seem like disheveled, wrinkly clothes are inevitable during travel, there are certain precautions you can take to preserve overall neatness upon arrival. The best precaution? A high-quality garment bag.
Our favorite is Zegur's Suit Carry-on Garment Bag. Loaded with pockets, easy to carry, and spacious enough for a few days' worth of outfits, the straightforward garment bag makes packing your favorite clothes practically effortless. But if you've got your mind set on something waterproof, leather, or a little more compact, take a look at our list below — you're sure to find something you love.
- Best Overall: Zegur Suit Carry-on Garment Bag at Amazon
- Best Duffel Style: Modoker Convertible Garment Bag at Walmart
- Best With a Laptop Sleeve: Prottoni 44-inch Garment Bag at Prottoni
- Most Spacious: WallyBags 45-inch Extra Capacity Garment Bag with Pockets at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Leather: Amerileather Three Suit Garment Bag at Walmart
- Best Waterproof: Degeler Travel Garment Bag at Amazon
Best Overall: Zegur Suit Carry-on Garment Bag
Why We Love It: It has plenty of pockets for items beyond your suit or dress.
What to Consider: It might not fit in the overhead compartment on smaller planes.
This pick from Zegur is simple, and that's why it takes the top spot on our list. It's incredibly easy to pack, fold, and carry thanks to its sleek, no-frills design, and it has just the right amount of pockets exactly where you want them. In addition to an enclosed main compartment for your suits and dresses, the garment bag features shoe and accessory pockets of all types: small zippered, velcro, and mesh pockets on the interior, and a larger exterior pocket packed with card slots, pen holders, and a phone sleeve. Back in the main compartment, multiple buckled tie-downs keep your clothing in place and free of wrinkles and stains. To up your travel experience, Zegur equipped the bag with a padded top handle, an adjustable shoulder strap, and a strap to slide over the top of your luggage handle for carrying convenience.
Dimensions: 23 x 22 x 4 inches | Material: Polyester
Best Duffel Style: Modoker Convertible Garment Bag
Why We Love It: Its duffel shape makes it easier to carry than traditional garment bags.
What to Consider: While it holds a duffel shape when rolled, it doesn't hold much more than a standard garment bag..
Rather than folding flat, this garment bag from Modoker transforms into a duffel bag for easy carrying and storage while traveling. Stuff small belongings in one of the bag's side pockets or hidden pockets attached to the main compartment, and place larger items like shoes or a laptop in the space the bag creates when rolled into duffel position. Featuring a casual look with scratch-and-water-resistant fabric, it can be used as a carry-on bag on most domestic airlines and some international airlines.
Dimensions: 23 x 12 x 11 inches | Material: Polyester
Best With a Laptop Sleeve: Prottoni 44-inch Garment Bag
Why We Love It: Your clothes will stay wrinkle-free inside this bag.
What to Consider: It doesn't hold as many garments as other options on our list.
You don't typically think of garment bags as good carriers for laptops, and that's what makes this one so unique. In addition to holding suits, undergarments, and toiletries, the Prottoni 44-inch garment bag has a protective sleeve designed specifically for laptops. The sleeve is padded and surrounded by several other pockets, so you can rest assured your tech will always be safe in this bag. It even has dedicated slots for things like sunglasses, jewelry, a phone, and more.
Dimensions: 22 x 22 x 3 inches | Material: Polyester, leather
Most Spacious: WallyBags 45-inch Extra-Capacity Garment Bag With Pockets
Why We Love It: Its water-repellent exterior keeps your clothes clean, dry, and safe.
What to Consider: It's pretty thick and can feel a bit bulky.
This WallyBags garment bag may be polished, simple, and lightweight, but it can handle serious travel. At 45 inches long when unfolded, the bag is more spacious than the average garment bag; it can hold up to eight hangers, and it's crafted with water-repellant polyester that keeps your best clothes clean and dry when you're out on the road. In addition to clothing, there's plenty of room for shoes and other necessities.
Dimensions: 22 x 22 x 8 inches | Material: Polyester
Best Leather: Amerileather Three-Suit Garment Bag
Why We Love It: The leather is extremely soft, durable, and reliable.
What to Consider: It's a little short, so you may have to fold some of your clothes.
There's nothing classier than a quality leather piece of luggage — which is why the Amerileather Three Suit Garment Bag will keep you traveling in serious style. It features both door and closet rod hangers, exterior zippered pockets for added storage, an adjustable padded shoulder strap, and a top handle. It even has clasps on either side to keep it securely closed. The bag is so stylish and reliable, you may just want to order it in all four available colors.
Dimensions: 39 x 22.25 x 5 inches | Material: Leather
Best Waterproof: Degeler Travel Garment Bag
Why We Love It: It's lightweight and slim, yet it holds everything.
What to Consider: It's the most expensive garment bag on our list.
This bag is perfect for fitting all your clothes and other accessories without the burden of bulk while traveling. It's designed with a titanium hanger and extra spacious pockets, so it can fit everything from suits to laptops to important travel documents, all while remaining flat. But perhaps the best feature about this garment bag is that it's totally waterproof. Your suits, dresses, and electronics will remain dry even in the midst of rain, snow, and spilled drinks.
Dimensions: 21 x 21 x 1 inches folded | Material: Nylon
Frequently Asked Questions
Does a garment bag count as a carry-on?
Yes, as long as it doesn't exceed the specific airline's size limits. For most airlines, carry-ons cannot be longer than 24 inches. If you choose a small garment bag and fold it against your rolling carry-on handle, you might be able to pass it off as your personal item, but definitely do not count on it. Be sure to check with the exact airline you'll be flying with, as size restrictions vary slightly between each.
How should I pack my garment bag?
Before packing, make sure all the clothes you plan to bring actually fit inside your garment bag and are wrinkle-free, then place the items on hangers and put them in the bag. For extra protection, cover each of your pieces with a plastic dry cleaning bag. To save space, hang multiple items on one hanger.
Tips for Buying Garment Bags
Pay attention to length
Not all garment bags are the same size. In fact, some bags run so short, you may have to fold your clothes just so they fit. Consider your height as well as the items you plan on traveling with. If you're on the taller side and anticipate packing a long dress or pair of pants, make sure you're using a longer garment bag. More likely to just pack shirts and shorter dresses? Feel free to go for a shorter garment bag.
Consider storage features
Believe it or not, many modern garment bags come with extra storage features for things like laptops, shoes, and non-hanging clothes. Shoppers who prefer to travel light should consider buying a garment bag with these extra pockets and compartments to altogether cut down on the number of suitcases they bring to the airport.
Think about foldability
While most garment bags will, of course, fold when they're empty, it's important to make sure yours folds when full. A few weeks ahead of your trip, pack your garment bag the same way you plan to for traveling. If it folds shut easily, you're all set. If it doesn't, spend the weeks leading up to your trip researching and purchasing a garment bag that works better for your needs.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers are packing gurus who use personal experience as well as customer recommendations to choose the most stylish, reliable, and all-around best luggage for shoppers. For this article, Hillary Maglin researched a number of products and used their own travel expertise to curate the perfect list of garment bags to pack on your next flight.
