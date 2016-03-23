Hotel Openings

Who wants the same old same old when you can explore the newest hotel openings across the world? Check out a Regency mansion’s latest high-end facelift or a new eco-friendly resort that skips out on a wall (or four). Whether we’re covering a historic property’s renovations or an ambitious new concept’s debut, Travel + Leisure is your in-the-know source for the latest news on hotel openings.New HotelsSurvey today’s travel trends by looking at what new hotels are opening across the world. Whether they are committing to a high concept (did someone say robot hotel?), to sustainability, or to extreme exclusivity, new hotels are a great way to take the temperature of the industry. (And sometimes it’s just fun to take a peek at properties you’d never otherwise see, like a multi-billion dollar hotel whose rooms cost tens of thousands of dollars per night.)How are major brands, such as Marriott or Hilton, looking toward the future? What independent boutiques are popping up in newly popular travel destinations? How are hotels—large and small—responding to peer-to-peer rental services like Airbnb?You won't find the answers in any tea leaves. Explore the latest in hotel openings with us, from minimalist lodging by a remote Japanese hot spring, to the return of American hoteliers to Cuba, to the “water limousines” provided by a new Lake Como hotel. On the Cambodian-side of the Gulf of Thailand's spectacular and jewel-toned beaches, a clutch of new luxury villas have opened, while an opulent renovation restored a palatial Paris institution. Safari camps are being set up in unusual places (say, Nepal, or Madagascar), and the conversion of historic landmarks (a sports club, a grain silo, a post office, a train station) is evolving into how we can transform them into new accommodations. With Travel + Leisure, we’ve got the scoop on the latest, and the best, in hotels.

Most Recent

Stay in an 18th-century Château Outside Paris Surrounded by 100 Acres of Gardens
The sprawling estate was once owned by actress Catherine Deneuve.
An Over-the-top Beach Resort Just Opened in Colombia — and You Can Arrive by Yacht
This LEED-certified property is setting new standards for beachside luxury in Colombia.
Ravishing Landscapes, Ambitious Restaurants, and a Stylish New Hotel in England's Lake District
Spend a weekend exploring the fells, valleys, and literary landmarks of North West England.
Rosewood's Iconic Resort on St. Barts Just Reopened After a Long-awaited Renovation
Bonjour, paradis.
This Luxe Hotel Brand Just Opened Its First Property in Iceland — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside
The newest hotel in the land of fire and ice.
This New Costa Rica Hotel Offers Wellness Coaching, Jungle Hikes, and Botanical Yoga
Come for the health guidance, stay for the river bathing.
More Hotel Openings

This Chic Hotel Chain Is Opening in Atlanta Next Month — Complete With a Members-only Club
Book a suite to get access to the hotel's exclusive private club.
This Iconic Lake Como Hotel Is Opening a Second Location in 2022 — and We Got a Sneak Peek
The famed Grand Hotel Tremezzo is getting a boutique sister hotel.
The Hoxton Is Opening New Outposts in Europe — and We Got a Sneak Peek at Their Latest Hotel
A Hard Rock Hotel Is Headed to NYC — Complete With In-room Fender Guitars
This U.S.-based Hotel Brand Is Heading to Dubai — With Rooms That Offer Stunning Views of the Burj Khalifa
A Brand-new Auberge Resort Is Opening in Mexico's Riviera Maya — and Every Room Has a Waterfront View

New York City Is Getting a Brand-new Ritz-Carlton Hotel  — and Bookings Just Went Live

The Ritz-Carlton will open their new NoMad property in early 2022, but prospective guests can now start booking — and take a sneak peek inside.

All Hotel Openings

This Brand-new Sedona Resort Has an Over-the-top Spa and Endless Adventure Offerings
Take a First Look Inside This Brand-new Luxury Hotel in New Orleans
Richard Branson Is Taking Over the Big Easy With the Opening of Virgin Hotels New Orleans
Mexico's First Nickelodeon Resort Is Now Open — and It Comes With a Spongebob-style Pineapple Suite
Brooklyn Just Got a New Hotel — and It Might Be the Trendiest Haunt in the Borough
This Glamping Company Is Opening It First West Coast Resort at Charlie Chaplin's Favorite Outdoor Spot
London's Artsy Shoreditch District Is Getting a New Lifestyle Hotel
11 Exciting New Hotels in Rome for Every Type of Traveler
This Brand-new Hotel in Italy Is Home to the World's First Truffle Concierge
Resorts World Las Vegas Opens June 24 - and We Have an Inside Peek
The Ritz-Carlton Just Opened Its First Resort in the Maldives — and It's Absolutely Gorgeous
You Can Now Stay in the Only Hotel on the Grounds of Château de Versailles
The First Hotel on NYC's Roosevelt Island Is Now Open
The 5 Most Luxurious New Hotels in Corfu
13 New Hotels in the Caribbean — From Family-friendly Resorts to Private-island Retreats
Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Is Bringing Luxury Villas and a Whole Lot of Fun to the Dominican Republic
Virgin Hotels New Orleans Is a Chic Tribute to the Crescent City — and It’s Now Taking Reservations
This New Pennsylvania Hotel Promises Float Trip Adventures and Hiking Bliss This Summer
Pharrell Just Opened a Gorgeous New Hotel in Miami — and It Was Made to Be a Good Time
It List 2021: Our Editors’ Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
A Sneak Peek Inside the Most Anticipated Los Angeles Hotel to Open This Year
Virgin Hotels Is Doubling Down on Scotland With New Glasgow Location
Chicago's Navy Pier Is Getting Its First Hotel This Week
This New Austin Hotel Will Have a Fan-favorite Restaurant — and a Pool With a View
New Orleans' French Quarter Gets Its First New Hotel in 50 Years
