Traveling isn't always glamorous. The odds are stacked against you when you're planted in the middle seat of a packed red-eye, hoping with all your might that your checked bag made the connection with you. Arriving at your destination looking sharp — as if you didn't even have to travel — can prove to be quite a challenge, especially when you're heading straight into a professional setting or attending an event where you'll need to look put-together. And a quick post-flight bathroom change doesn't always do the trick. That's why a travel-ready suit is an absolute essential for this kind of occasion. Related:10 Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men As fabrication technology advances, many designers are now creating suits with globetrotters in mind. You no longer need to worry about meticulously packing your suit into your checked bag — or having to sacrifice your go-to carry-on for a garment bag — because many of these suits are wrinkle-resistant. These jackets and pants pack features like extra-stretch wool and memory-molding fabric that will keep you feeling comfortable and looking good for the long haul. Whether you are traveling for business, a wedding, or just packing for a special night out, we've rounded up the best suits for the journey. Paul Smith Courtesy of Mr. Porter Paul Smith has an entire collection of suits that were designed to be highly functional specifically for traveling. The material has been treated to be remarkably crease-resistant, which will help you stay polished even on a long-haul flight. To buy: mrporter.com, $1,140 Nordstrom Men's Shop Courtesy of Nordstrom Designed with an on-the-go lifestyle in mind, a wrinkle-resistant, breathable, and stretchy fabric makes for the ultimate performance suit. To buy: nordstrom.com, $499 Boss Hugo Boss Courtesy of Boss Hugo Boss Cross borders in comfort with this exquisitely designed virgin wool suit. It has a slight stretch for extra mobility. To buy: hugoboss.com, $845 Topman Courtesy of Topman A great option for the man on the move (and on a budget), this travel series suit is designed to make your life fuss-free while in transit. To buy: topman.com, $198 Brooks Brothers Courtesy of Brooks Brothers Lightweight, slim, wrinkle-resistant, and water-resistant: what more could you ask for in a travel suit? To buy: brooksbrothers.com, $698 J.Crew Courtesy of J.Crew J.Crew worked with one of the oldest mills in Italy to craft a quality stretch wool suit that makes traveling for business a whole lot more bearable. To buy: (jacket) jcrew.com, $425; (pants) jcrew.com, $225 Burberry Courtesy of Burberry You'll be tempted to pack this slim fit, three-piece suit for your next trip even if you don't have a formal affair to attend. The natural memory fabrics bend with the body while maintaining the suit's structure and form, so you can look polished without feeling constricted. To buy: burberry.com, $2,195 Z Zegna Courtesy of Z Zegna A special double twisted wool yard makes this suit less likely to wrinkle when packed into a suitcase, so you won't have to worry about carting around a clunky garment bag at the airport. To buy: zegna.com, $1,046 Suitsupply Courtesy of Suitsupply Try a double-breasted suit like this one from Suitsupply for international style. It has a slim cut, is lightweight, and is made with a crease-resistant material. To buy: suitsupply.com, $599 Perry Ellis Courtesy of Amazon Believe it or not, this classic shaped suit by Perry Ellis is completely machine washable. To buy: (jacket) amazon.com, $155; (pants) amazon.com, $44 Theory Courtesy of Theory This khaki technical wool suit from Theory is made of a unique semi-tech fabric that is lightweight and made to move. To buy: theory.com, $352 Zara Courtesy of Zara The dapper checked fabric of this Zara suit is as universally comfortable as it is stylish. To buy: zara.com, $228 Brunello Cucinelli Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli Brunello Cucinelli has some of the best menswear pieces for travel because of their fine fabrics and beautiful designs. This wool flannel suit is your new go-to business trip companion. To buy: brunellocucinelli.com, $2,577