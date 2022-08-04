Traveling isn't always glamorous. The odds are stacked against you when you're planted in the middle seat of a packed red-eye, hoping with all your might that your checked bag made the connection with you. Arriving at your destination looking sharp — as if you didn't even have to travel — can prove to be quite a challenge, especially when you're heading straight into a professional setting or attending an event where you'll need to look put-together. And a quick post-flight bathroom change doesn't always do the trick. That's why a travel-ready suit is an absolute essential for this kind of occasion. Related:10 Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men As fabrication technology advances, many designers are now creating suits with globetrotters in mind. You no longer need to worry about meticulously packing your suit into your checked bag — or having to sacrifice your go-to carry-on for a garment bag — because many of these suits are wrinkle-resistant. These jackets and pants pack features like extra-stretch wool and memory-molding fabric that will keep you feeling comfortable and looking good for the long haul. Whether you are traveling for business, a wedding, or just packing for a special night out, we've rounded up the best suits for the journey.