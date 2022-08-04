13 Comfortable, Low-maintenance Travel Suits for Men

Traveling isn't always glamorous. The odds are stacked against you when you're planted in the middle seat of a packed red-eye, hoping with all your might that your checked bag made the connection with you. Arriving at your destination looking sharp — as if you didn't even have to travel — can prove to be quite a challenge, especially when you're heading straight into a professional setting or attending an event where you'll need to look put-together. And a quick post-flight bathroom change doesn't always do the trick. That's why a travel-ready suit is an absolute essential for this kind of occasion. Related:10 Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men As fabrication technology advances, many designers are now creating suits with globetrotters in mind. You no longer need to worry about meticulously packing your suit into your checked bag — or having to sacrifice your go-to carry-on for a garment bag — because many of these suits are wrinkle-resistant. These jackets and pants pack features like extra-stretch wool and memory-molding fabric that will keep you feeling comfortable and looking good for the long haul. Whether you are traveling for business, a wedding, or just packing for a special night out, we've rounded up the best suits for the journey.

Paul Smith

Paul Smith travel suit
Courtesy of Mr. Porter

Paul Smith has an entire collection of suits that were designed to be highly functional specifically for traveling. The material has been treated to be remarkably crease-resistant, which will help you stay polished even on a long-haul flight.

To buy: mrporter.com, $1,140

Nordstrom Men’s Shop

nordstrom travel suit
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Designed with an on-the-go lifestyle in mind, a wrinkle-resistant, breathable, and stretchy fabric makes for the ultimate performance suit.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $499

Boss Hugo Boss

Boss Hugo Boss travel suit
Courtesy of Boss Hugo Boss

Cross borders in comfort with this exquisitely designed virgin wool suit. It has a slight stretch for extra mobility.

To buy: hugoboss.com, $845

Topman

Topman travel suit
Courtesy of Topman

A great option for the man on the move (and on a budget), this travel series suit is designed to make your life fuss-free while in transit.

To buy: topman.com, $198

Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers travel suit
Courtesy of Brooks Brothers

Lightweight, slim, wrinkle-resistant, and water-resistant: what more could you ask for in a travel suit?

To buy: brooksbrothers.com, $698

J.Crew

j.crew travel suit
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew worked with one of the oldest mills in Italy to craft a quality stretch wool suit that makes traveling for business a whole lot more bearable.

To buy: (jacket) jcrew.com, $425; (pants) jcrew.com, $225

Burberry

Burberry travel suit
Courtesy of Burberry

You’ll be tempted to pack this slim fit, three-piece suit for your next trip even if you don’t have a formal affair to attend. The natural memory fabrics bend with the body while maintaining the suit’s structure and form, so you can look polished without feeling constricted.

To buy: burberry.com, $2,195

Z Zegna

Z Zegna travel suit
Courtesy of Z Zegna

A special double twisted wool yard makes this suit less likely to wrinkle when packed into a suitcase, so you won’t have to worry about carting around a clunky garment bag at the airport.

To buy: zegna.com, $1,046

Suitsupply

suitsupply travel suit
Courtesy of Suitsupply

Try a double-breasted suit like this one from Suitsupply for international style. It has a slim cut, is lightweight, and is made with a crease-resistant material.

To buy: suitsupply.com, $599

Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis travel suit
Courtesy of Amazon

Believe it or not, this classic shaped suit by Perry Ellis is completely machine washable.

To buy: (jacket) amazon.com, $155; (pants) amazon.com, $44

Theory

Theory travel suit
Courtesy of Theory

This khaki technical wool suit from Theory is made of a unique semi-tech fabric that is lightweight and made to move.

To buy: theory.com, $352

Zara

Zara travel suit
Courtesy of Zara

The dapper checked fabric of this Zara suit is as universally comfortable as it is stylish.

To buy: zara.com, $228

Brunello Cucinelli

brunello cucinelli travel suit
Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli has some of the best menswear pieces for travel because of their fine fabrics and beautiful designs. This wool flannel suit is your new go-to business trip companion.

To buy: brunellocucinelli.com, $2,577

