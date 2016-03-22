Travel Trends

When the same destinations appearing again and again in your social media feed—coworkers headed to Tulum for a break from the cold? Friends posting selfies from the Blue Lagoon in Iceland?—you might have discovered a travel trend. Travel + Leisure's writers and editors pay close attention not only to the latest in popular destinations, but also to industry-wide trends like the growth of peer-to-peer rental services (such as Airbnb), the resumption of commercial flights between Cuba and the United States, or the shockingly high rates of unused paid time off for millennial workers. Learn about up-and-coming trends for consumers and for the industry.

25 Defining Moments in the Past 50 Years of Travel

From the launch of the Concorde to the start of Airbnb.
American Travelers Are Already Planning Their Christmas Holiday Vacations — and This Is Where They're Heading

Florida and Hawaii are topping traveler's lists.
What Travel Looked Like Through the Decades

Fall Beach Trips Are Rising in Popularity This Year, According to Vrbo

Booking beach trips into the fall has increased by at least 30%, the home rental company told T+L.
Nearly 50 Million Americans Are Expected to Travel for Fourth of July Holiday Weekend

AAA's travel forecast predicts the overwhelming majority of travelers will be doing so by car.
These Private Travel Clubs Are Affordable, Accessible, and Open the Doors to Amazing Experiences Worldwide

If unrivaled access and seamless planning sound like your style, perhaps it’s time to sign up for a private travel group.
Americans Are Expected to Spend Even More on Summer Vacations Than They Did in 2019, According to a New Study

"Summer 2021 will be remembered as the summer that Americans finally stopped taking their vacations for granted and eagerly hit the road with a revenge travel budget..."
These Are the Most and Least Stressful Cities to Live In, According to a New Study

None of the 20 least stressful cities are in the U.S.
Here Are the Most Beautiful Cities in the World to Bike, According to Instagram Data

Airbnb Is Seeking 12 People to Live Anywhere for Free for One Year

From the Florida Panhandle to the Black Hills, Here's Where Airbnb Users Are Looking to Travel This Summer

TSA Records Highest Number of Airport Travelers Since Start of Pandemic over Memorial Day Weekend

Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks Set New Visitor Records in April

Yellowstone welcomed 19,000 more visitors this April, compared to the same month in 2019.

10 U.S. Destinations That Are About to See a Spring/Summer Travel Boom, According to Airbnb

The National Park Service Reveals Its Most Popular Sites of 2020

Travel Is Changing — Get Expert Insight on the Industry's Future at T+L's Virtual Forum

The American Express Travel Trends Report Says Exactly What We’re All Thinking — People Want to Travel

These Are America's Happiest Cities to Live In

38% of Americans Say They Would Give Up Sex to Travel Right Now

How COVID-19 Has Changed Hotel and Restaurant Design, According to Experts

Americans Learned Their Lesson and Are Going to Actually Use Vacation Days, Expedia Survey Says

Black Travel: The Movement

A New Zealand Tourism Campaign Is Calling Out Travelers for Taking Basic Instagram Photos

What the COVID-19 Vaccine Could Mean for Future Travel

Black History Tours Are Finding a Broader Audience

These Are the Most-bookmarked Airbnbs in Every State

How Australia’s Tourism Industry Is Recovering a Year After the Devastating Bushfires

Delta CEO Confident There Is a 'Turning Point' for Travel This Year

16 Really Good Things That Happened in the Travel World in 2020

This Virtual Workout Will Fulfill Both Your Fitness and Travel Goals in 2021

Day Before Christmas Eve Saw Largest Number of Airplane Travelers Since March

‘Hometown Holidays’ Reign Supreme for Christmas This Year, According to Data From Hopper

Here’s What Travel Will Look Like in 2021, According to Psychics

Major Brands Sum Up 2020 in One Word — and We Can Definitely Relate

Samantha Brown on the Benefit of Exploring Your Own Neighborhood and Why Even Planning a Trip Can Give You a Mental Boost

Why the Oldest Form of Travel Could Be the Most Popular in a Post-COVID World

These Are the Most Expensive Cities to Live in During the COVID-19 Pandemic

These Are the Vacations Americans Are Planning on Taking in 2021, According to Expedia

