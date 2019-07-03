Though the iPhone XR is water-resistant on its own, you may want to snap this case on if you’re planning on spending the day at the beach or pool. The rugged, heavy duty outer shell allows for your iPhone XR to be submerged in 10 feet of water for two hours. The case is so good at keeping water out, you can actually wash it with your phone inside.

To buy: amazon.com, $23

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.