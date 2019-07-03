The Best Waterproof Phone Cases for Admittedly Accident-prone Travelers
So, just like you wouldn’t forget to pack sunscreen to protect your body during your next water adventure or beach getaway, don’t leave without a quality waterproof case for your phone.
Related: Witty Instagram Captions for Every Type of Fall Photo
In general, there are two types of waterproof phone cases for you to consider. The first one is, for the most part, a regular case. It snaps onto your phone securely and has been designed to keep away water, and in some cases, dust and dirt, too. Most of those phone cases could be submerged into water (although depth and amount of time tolerated differ by model) and many will allow you to take photos and videos. And while there are definitely a few models that have a bulkier construction, most brands are now designing cases that are just as sleek and light as the one you use every day.
The second type looks, and functions, more like a dry bag and is perfect for water sport enthusiasts. Most of them come in a pretty universal size so you can store almost any device (or other valuables) in them and hang them around your neck. You can also opt for a floatable design, which will come in handy if you accidentally drop your phone in the ocean or the pool.
Below, the best waterproof cases to make sure your phone stays dry and safe while you tweet and Instagram all you want.
Best for Staying Dry on a Budget: Joto Universal Waterproof Case
This waterproof pouch is the No. 1 best-seller on Amazon, with over 18,000 five-star reviews. You can store any device that's less than six inches tall or use it as a wallet for your money and cards. It features a simple snap and lock closure for easy access.
To buy: amazon.com, from $8
Best for Underwater Photos and Videos: Hitcase Shield Link Case
In addition to its waterproof and drop-proof construction, this aluminum case has a built-in magnetic mount system that lets you easily attach lenses and other accessories to your phone's camera.
To buy: amazon.com, from $43
Best Floating Case: AquaVault Waterproof Floating Smartphone Case
Not only does the AquaVault case shield your phone from water, but if accidentally you drop it overboard, it will float thanks to the company’s patented airbag. The case allows you to retain full access to your smartphone’s functions in the water, including taking photos and videos. It fits any device that measures less than to 7.25 x 4.25 inches.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Best for iPhone X: Ounne Waterproof Case
While the iPhone X may be water-resistant, we wouldn’t recommend going snorkeling with it. This minimalist case comes with an affordable price tag and delivers maximum protection against both water damage and accidental drops.
To buy: amazon.com, $22
Best for iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus: OTTBA Waterproof Case
Whether you’re heading to the pool or hitting the dusty mountain trails, the OTTBA case will ensure your iPhone survives whatever you or Mother Nature throw at it. This light and slim case is water-, snow-, and dust-proof, and extremely easy to put on. It's no wonder it has more than 180 five-star reviews on Amazon.
To buy: amazon.com, $22
Best for Samsung Galaxy S9: LifeProof Frē Series Waterproof Case
LifeProof’s Frē series cases remain resistant to water, drops, dirt, and snow, even in the harshest environments. You’ll have full access to all ports, an anti-reflective optical glass camera lens cover on the rear camera, and a built-in screen cover — and it all comes in a sleek package available in four color options.
To buy: amazon.com, $36
Best for Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Spidercase Waterproof Case
Who said waterproof cases have to be bulky to work? This slim case is water-, snow-, dust-, and dirt-proof and features a high-sensitivity anti-scratch screen protector. The transparent cover also will not interfere with wireless charger connections.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Best for Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: Ghostek Waterproof Case
Not only is this case waterproof, but it’ll also keep dust and dirt out of your Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. A polycarbonate shell and rubberized spring bumpers make the case a hard one to crack or waterlog. Plus, the slim design makes it easy to carry and travel with.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Best for iPhone XS: ORDTBY Waterproof iPhone XS/X Case
This sealed-cover phone case is waterproof, shockproof, and essentially everything-proof. Its built-in screen protector and full-body coverage make taking photos and videos underwater a breeze, and you can even bring your phone into the shower with this case attached.
To buy: amazon.com, $23
Best for iPhone XR: Beasyjoy Waterproof iPhone XR Case
Though the iPhone XR is water-resistant on its own, you may want to snap this case on if you’re planning on spending the day at the beach or pool. The rugged, heavy duty outer shell allows for your iPhone XR to be submerged in 10 feet of water for two hours. The case is so good at keeping water out, you can actually wash it with your phone inside.
To buy: amazon.com, $23
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.