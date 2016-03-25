Beach Vacations

The beach holiday is the platonic ideal of vacations: what nearly every traveler, whether active or armchair, dreams of. Soft sand, shady palms, a cold drink, a warm surf—what more could you want? It's no wonder so many ad campaigns hang their hook (and their products) on this seaside ideal: brands of beer, lines of clothes, models of cars. Travel + Leisure writers and editors are no strangers to the allure of the shore, and so search the world for the best beach vacations it can offer.

17 of the Best Beaches in the Caribbean

Here are 17 of the best Caribbean beaches so you can start planning your next island getaway.
Everything You Need to Know to Plan Your Perfect Greek Islands Vacation

This Famed Montauk Resort Has All-new Suites Perfect for Group Getaways

Bring all your favorite friends to your favorite Hamptons getaway.
Visiting St. Barts During the Pandemic Changed How I Travel — Here's How

A COVID-era trip to the Caribbean island taught me the importance of taking it slow.
It Just Got More Expensive to Snorkel at This Gorgeous Hawaiian Spot

Here's why it'll cost you twice as much to snorkel at Hanauma Bay in Oahu.
Stay at the Greek Villa of One of History's Most Beloved Travel Writers

At a literary couple’s former home in the bucolic Mani Peninsula, you can find yourself transported — and inspired.
At This Sustainable Yucatán Retreat, Self Care Also Means Caring for the Planet

A holistic approach to wellness on the Riviera Maya.
How to Plan the Perfect Long Weekend in Miami Beach

Here’s what to do on a short trip to the Magic City.
9 Active Beach Vacations With Snorkeling, Hiking, and Endless Water Sports

15 Best Beach Resorts in the U.S.

Want Absolute Luxury in the Maldives? Rent This Island for $1 Million a Night

CheapCaribbean Is Looking for Someone to Go on 3 Free All-Inclusive Beach Vacations

You Can Swim at One of the Best Private Beaches in Mykonos — but Only If You're a Guest of This Hotel

There's a lounger and a cocktail with your name on it.

The Ritz-Carlton Just Opened Its First Resort in the Maldives — and It's Absolutely Gorgeous

Caribbean Is Calling

The 5 Most Luxurious New Hotels in Corfu

How El Salvador Became a World-class Destination for Surfers

50 Years of Cancún: How the Beachfront Haven Became a Favorite Tropical Retreat

Under-the-radar Spots to Visit in the Caribbean, According to Locals

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend on St. Maarten/St. Martin, According to a Longtime Local

6 Refreshing Caribbean Beers — and the Best Beaches to Drink Them On

Provincetown, A Longtime Haven for LGBTQ Travelers, is the Perfect Laid-Back Beach Town

The Best Airbnbs in Florida — From Overwater Bungalows to Tree Houses

How Coney Island Became the Place to Be on a Summer Day in New York City

How Waikiki Beach Became the Luxury Hot Spot It Is Today

The Athens Riviera Is Returning to a World-renowned Beachfront Destination

How the Jersey Shore Became a Favorite Summer Getaway for East Coasters

How Ocean City, Maryland’s Boardwalk Has Become a Summer Americana Icon

Where to Eat, Sleep, and Shop in Tulum's Coolest Neighborhood, According to a Local

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Is Bringing Luxury Villas and a Whole Lot of Fun to the Dominican Republic

The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida

The 10 Best Beaches in Africa for Snorkeling, Surfing, and Remote Relaxation

10 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Mexico, According to Hotels.com

The British Virgin Islands Is Easing Restrictions for Vaccinated Tourists

17 Delightful U.S. Beach Towns With Laid-back Vibes and Stunning Coastal Views

This Map Shows You Where You Can Sunbathe Nude Around the World

Why Work From Home When You Can Work Next to Flamingos on the Beach in Aruba?

How a Malibu Surf Trip During the Pandemic Taught Me to Be Kinder to Myself

