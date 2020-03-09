The Best Toiletry Bags, According to Travel Editors
We’ve likely all been there: the dreaded moment when you realize your face wash, shampoo, favorite serum, nail polish, etc. has fully exploded in your suitcase, leaving permanent damage on clothing and valuables. It’s the absolute worst. We’re here to tell you: there is a solution to this terrible problem.
While it may be small in stature, the humble toiletry bag is perhaps one of the most essential pieces of gear a traveler needs. For many, toiletries are arguably some of our most valuable (maybe even most expensive) and oft-used possessions, so it makes perfect sense that they need a safe home — wherein they won’t explode — while we’re off adventuring ‘round the world.
Related: This Toiletry Hack Has Saved Me Countless Hours of Packing Time
Whether you’re in search of a bag that has more pockets than you can count, a slim and sleek little number, or a clear makeup bag the TSA will like as much as you will, we’ve got you and your grooming routine completely covered.
Best Hanging Toiletry Bag: L.L.Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag
With more than 1,100 glowing reviews, this popular hanging toiletry kit is all about function and compartments. Crafted from water-resistant nylon pack cloth, the bag’s fabric, according to the company, can withstand up to 150 sandpaper scrapes — so this bag is going to last. The hook can hold up to 25 pounds of hanging weight (so a lot of cosmetics) and the interior is mesh, zip-close, and plastic pocket heaven.
To buy: (small) llbean.com, $25; (medium) llbean.com, $30; (large) llbean.com, $40
Best Compact Toiletry Bag: Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag
Aside from its looks — which are simple yet design-forward — this toiletry kit packs a serious punch in the functionality department. The sturdy, easy-to-clean neoprene bag has a removable air mesh top-zip pouch, two-way top-zip closure, and interior pockets of varying sizes for all of your weekend-away essentials.
To buy: dagnedover.com, $35
Best High-end Toiletry Bag: Briggs & Riley Baseline Executive Toiletry Kit
Luxury is no exaggeration when it comes to this spacious, business-first kit from Briggs & Riley — and you’ll certainly get your money's worth. Made from durable nylon with zip-around closures and a top carry handle, this kit is sure to fit all your necessities, as it features a number of exterior and interior pockets in various sizes.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $85
Best Clear Toiletry Bag: Lermende TSA-approved Clear Toiletry Bag
Affordable, functional, and TSA-approved, this Amazon favorite can really do no wrong. Made from clear, strong PVC material, this set comes with two waterproof bags that measure in at 7.7" x 5.9" x 2.5". We suggest buying a few, just so you have some extras laying around for those long-haul trips.
To buy: amazon.com, from $9
Best Monogram Toiletry Bag: Cuyana Set
Made from elegant pebbled leather and available in eleven bold colors, this toiletry bag set from Cuyana features a larger bag for cosmetics and essentials, and a smaller bag for extra sundries or jewelry. Both bags in the set can come with beautiful gold leaf or blind embossed monogramming.
To buy: cuyana.com, $120
Best Men’s Toiletry Bag: Herschel Men’s Chapter Travel Kit
Herschel has been lauded time and again for its ability to produce durable, long-lasting, and attractive travel gear that doesn’t skimp on functionality. With a spacious, waterproof zip-close main compartment, an internal mesh storage sleeve, and that signature striped fabric liner, this bag will hold all of his essentials in style.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Best Large Toiletry Bag: Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag
With nearly 9,000 ratings on Amazon, it's no secret this toiletry bag from Bagsmart is one of the best in the game. Featuring seemingly never-ending space in its 12-by-9-inch frame, this bag fits everything from makeup to travel-sized shampoos, moisturizers, and deodorants. Choose from a collection of prints and colors, including a clear option, to hang over the back of the bathroom door on your next trip.
To buy: amazon.com, from $23
Best Women’s Toiletry Bag: Lavievert Toiletry Bag
In spite of its slim appearance, this toiletry bag boasts a major amount of space while maintaining packability. You’ll find a huge main compartment with three fold-out smaller compartments, two of which are perfect for things like makeup brushes, mascara, eyeliner, etc., and one of which has a plastic zip pocket perfect for items that tend to threaten a leak. There’s a reinforced hanging hook, and easy-carry handle, and it comes in three colors. This bag isn’t messing around. The best part? It’s under $20.
To buy: amazon.com, from $17
Best Vegan Leather Toiletry Bag: Première Classe Skincare Vegan Leather Toiletry Bag
If you’re on the hunt for a good vegan leather toiletry bag, look no further than this compact, partially transparent option from Première Classe Skincare. Not only is it made with the highest quality authentic vegan leather, but the bag also boasts a sturdy silver zipper closure and faux suede lining that keeps things 100 percent vegan and 100 percent luxe. It's also TSA-approved, which makes for a hassle-free experience at the airport.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Best Pre-stocked Toiletry Bag: Aesop Montreal City Kit
Packed in a sturdy, microfiber case, this kit comes with eight travel essentials from Aesop, including shampoo and conditioner, body cleanser, body balm, balancing toner, facial cream, a hydrating masque, and lip cream — all made from fresh, revitalizing (and deliciously scented) ingredients.
To buy: revolve.com, $70
Best Designer Toiletry Bag: Tumi Richards Travel Kit
When it comes to designer travel pieces, we leave it to the masters: the Tumi Richards Travel Kit is not only a luxury piece, but a brand bestseller, featuring an anti-bacterial lining, high-polish chrome accents, magnetic zippers, a leather grab handle, and just enough pockets to packet your essentials into one perfectly sleek kit.
To buy: tumi.com, $275
Best Toiletry Bag on Amazon: Boacay Premium Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag
This bag is features galore: it hangs, has 16 vertical, leakproof pockets and two large zip pockets, easy-glide metal zippers, and a large mesh section. Made of eco-friendly materials, this bag — which has over 100 reviews on Amazon, and a full five stars — is all-around failproof.
To buy: amazon.com, from $9
Best Waterproof Toiletry Bag: Caraa Sport Nimbus Cosmetic
The Nimbus Cosmetic bag from Caraa Sport is compact yet still spacious enough for all your essentials for short trips. Its interior pockets will keep you organized and the lining is easy to keep clean. Plus, the exterior is made from waterproof nylon, so you can rest assured that all your belongings will stay safe and dry during travel.
To buy: caraasport.com, $65
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.