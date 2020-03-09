The Best Toiletry Bags, According to Travel Editors

We’ve likely all been there: the dreaded moment when you realize your face wash, shampoo, favorite serum, nail polish, etc. has fully exploded in your suitcase, leaving permanent damage on clothing and valuables. It’s the absolute worst. We’re here to tell you: there is a solution to this terrible problem.

While it may be small in stature, the humble toiletry bag is perhaps one of the most essential pieces of gear a traveler needs. For many, toiletries are arguably some of our most valuable (maybe even most expensive) and oft-used possessions, so it makes perfect sense that they need a safe home — wherein they won’t explode — while we’re off adventuring ‘round the world.

Whether you’re in search of a bag that has more pockets than you can count, a slim and sleek little number, or a clear makeup bag the TSA will like as much as you will, we’ve got you and your grooming routine completely covered.