Celebrity Travel

Kate Middleton and Prince William Share New Christmas Card Photo — Taken on Family Vacation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all grown up in the new portrait.
Mandy Moore Celebrates Her Dad's Last Flight After 42 Years As an American Airlines Pilot
"Can’t wait for your next chapter and all of the unfiltered Grandpa time Gus is about to experience," the This Is Us star wrote to her father, Donald, about her 9-month-old son, August Harrison.
Live Like Royalty in the Princess Grace Kelly Suite in Monte-Carlo — for €30,000 a Night
The 9,795-square-foot suite has several hat tips to its namesake.
The One Song Prince William Says Always Reminds Him of His Mother, Princess Diana
Princess Diana loved to sing in the car at the top of her lungs, just like us.
Christie Brinkley's Carefree Mindset — and Go-to Skincare Product — Is Coming With Us on Our Next Trip
"I love going with the flow and seeing what happens," Brinkley told T+L.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on His Love for Hawaii and Must-pack Travel Accessories
We sat down with actor and frequent flier Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for his travel advice.