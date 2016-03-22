Celebrity Travel

There's something about the lives of superstars that keeps the world enraptured, especially when it comes to the topic of celebrity travel—they're on the move more than most of us, and there's something irresistible about watching their every move: where they go on vacation and their over-the-top honeymoons, the airport of their latest on-camera melt-down, what latest designer bag they toted on the way to that hot-hot-hot restaurant du jour. Certain destinations have serious star power—Hawaii and Barbados for the holidays, Aspen for the ski season, Los Cabos for the luxury resorts. From their favorite beach destinations to hotels, T+L stays on the pulse. Check back here for the latest news and sightings.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Share New Christmas Card Photo — Taken on Family Vacation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all grown up in the new portrait.
Mandy Moore Celebrates Her Dad's Last Flight After 42 Years As an American Airlines Pilot
"Can’t wait for your next chapter and all of the unfiltered Grandpa time Gus is about to experience," the This Is Us star wrote to her father, Donald, about her 9-month-old son, August Harrison.
Live Like Royalty in the Princess Grace Kelly Suite in Monte-Carlo — for €30,000 a Night
The 9,795-square-foot suite has several hat tips to its namesake.
The One Song Prince William Says Always Reminds Him of His Mother, Princess Diana
Princess Diana loved to sing in the car at the top of her lungs, just like us.
Christie Brinkley's Carefree Mindset — and Go-to Skincare Product — Is Coming With Us on Our Next Trip
"I love going with the flow and seeing what happens," Brinkley told T+L.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on His Love for Hawaii and Must-pack Travel Accessories
We sat down with actor and frequent flier Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for his travel advice.
Bob Dylan's Beloved Paintings Are Getting Their Own Exhibit at a Miami Museum
A retrospective of the legendary singer's artwork opened to the public in Miami this week in conjunction with Art Basel.
Reba McEntire Is Opening a Restaurant, Bar, and Live Entertainment Venue
Reba’s Place is set to open late next year in Atoka.
Rihanna Honored As Barbados National Hero in Ceremony Marking Split From U.K.
Bravo Star Melissa Gorga Shares the Only Type of Outfit She'll Pack for a Beach Vacation
Busy Philipps Is Performing in the Thanksgiving Day Parade — but This Is the Holiday Event She's Most Excited For
Adrian Grenier on His Passion for Keeping Oceans Clean — and the Next Beach Destination on His List

Bob Dylan Just Unveiled a New Bourbon and It's Exclusively Served at These Hotels

Get ready to book your flights — Heaven's Door, Bob Dylan's spirits brand, has collaborated with MGM Resorts on an exclusive new bourbon.

The Royal Family Has a 'Resident Clock Master' Who Has to Turn 1,500 Clocks Back During Daylight Savings
'Real Housewives' Star Dorinda Medley's Halloween Decorations Are Legendary — and You Can Buy Them Last-minute on Amazon
This Small Town in Australia Launched a Campaign to Convince Chris Hemsworth to Visit — and It Worked
Harrison Ford Made a Very Relatable Travel Mistake in Sicily — but a Kind Tourist Saved the Day
Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky Is Preparing for Paris 2024 — As a Star Athlete and First-time Tourist
Inside the Over-the-top Hotel Where Kourtney Kardashian Just Got Engaged
See Cardi B's New 6-bedroom Mansion in the Caribbean: 'I Really Want to Invest in Short Term Home Rental Properties'
You Could Own a Country Estate Next Door to Prince Charles and Camilla — for $10 Million
This Celeb-loved California Hotel Has a New Oceanfront Bar, Sushi Pop-up, and VIP Poolside Experience
Susan Sarandon on Her Exciting New Travel Project, Favorite Hotels, and the Self-care Trip on Her Wishlist
Andrew Lloyd Webber Told an Airline He Needed a Therapy Dog Because He Was so Upset About the 'Cats' Movie
Martha Stewart Is Opening a Restaurant in Las Vegas
This Backstreet Boy Once Worked As a Disney World Tour Guide
'Star Trek' Icon William Shatner Will Be the Oldest Person to Fly to Space 
Here's the $15 Item Comedian Hasan Minhaj Can't Travel Without
Designer Rebecca Minkoff on Her In-flight Routine and the Country She Has a 'Love Affair' With
Bershan Shaw on Traveling After Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Africa Saved My Life'
Airbnb and David Arquette Are Hosting a Terrifying Stay at the Original 'Scream' House
The Cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Freestyle Love Supreme' Is Teaching Improv Hip-hop Rap Classes — Here's How You Can Join
The Royal Kids Love Airplanes, Kate Middleton Revealed — Before Showing Off Her Own Aviation Knowledge
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Staying in Princess Diana's Favorite NYC Hotel
Rick Steves Says Travel Will Be 'Normal' Again — Eventually
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Heading to NYC for Their First Outing Together Since Lili's Birth
Kate Middleton Visits One of Her — and the Cambridge Kids' — Favorite Parts of Britain
Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages Is Making Waves in the Travel Industry — Here's What He Has to Say About It
