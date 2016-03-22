Beach Hotels

An Over-the-top Beach Resort Just Opened in Colombia — and You Can Arrive by Yacht
This LEED-certified property is setting new standards for beachside luxury in Colombia.
This Resort Has the First Overwater Bungalows in the British Virgin Islands
The overwater bungalow life, without a flight to the Maldives.
Fiji Reopens Next Month — and Here's the Perfect Resort to Enjoy It
You deserve some eco-friendly fun in the sun.
This St. Lucia Resort Is Reopening With a New Bar, Beach Bungalows, and Gorgeous Refreshed Pool
Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, is reopening after a five-month closure. Their new-and-improved look features new bars, upgraded culinary options, and stunning beach bungalows.
This Mexican Resort Makes the Best Shrimp Tacos — and I Scored the Recipe
Rosewood Mayakoba's Juan Pablo Loza shares how to make the fan-favorite shrimp tacos served at the resort's beachfront food truck.
A Brand-new Auberge Resort Is Opening in Mexico's Riviera Maya — and Every Room Has a Waterfront View
Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, opens in December 2021, offering the perfect Riviera Maya escape for holiday travelers, complete with snorkeling, fine dining, and penthouse suites.