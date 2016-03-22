Beach Hotels

When the weather is cold, when work is stressful, when the kids are off school, it’s time to start looking for the best beach hotels to escape to. Travel + Leisure editors and contributors love a good seaside vacation, too, and have the experience to make the most helpful recommendations. T+L has scrounged the world for the best hotels by shore or harbor, white sand or dramatic cliff, remote seascape or lively cityscape.By the BeachNot all beaches are tropical (though many of Travel + Leisure’s favorites are). Some of the best beach hotels overlook mountainous landscapes, such as Cold Harbor in Vancouver, where you might even spot a whale. Others sit atop oceanfront cliffs, like those that wall Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast. Adventure lovers might pick a rugged seaside resort in Big Sur, while honeymooners might prefer to book a lagoon-side bungalow in Bora Bora. Many, but not all, of these hotels provide additional water-only amenities, whether it’s a swim-up bar or a set of water skis.Oceanfront AccommodationsAs with any kind of lodging, seaside hotels are measured by their location, service, dining, and aesthetics. The primary concern, however, is its relationship to the water. While not every hotel may have a sandy beach out front, each should make visitors feel connected to their surroundings, whether offering dazzling views of the oceanfront, seafood caught the same day, the sound and smell of the surf, or a private spot to lounge under a palm tree and enjoy the water.Seeking out a sea breeze? Looking to work on your tan? Hungry for some fresh-caught fish? T+L (and a healthy amount of sunscreen) has you covered. There’s a beach hotel for every taste, just as there’s a beach for every traveler—whether you are looking to cool down, warm up, chill out, or get social.

An Over-the-top Beach Resort Just Opened in Colombia — and You Can Arrive by Yacht
This LEED-certified property is setting new standards for beachside luxury in Colombia.
This Resort Has the First Overwater Bungalows in the British Virgin Islands
The overwater bungalow life, without a flight to the Maldives.
Fiji Reopens Next Month — and Here's the Perfect Resort to Enjoy It
You deserve some eco-friendly fun in the sun.
This St. Lucia Resort Is Reopening With a New Bar, Beach Bungalows, and Gorgeous Refreshed Pool
Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, is reopening after a five-month closure. Their new-and-improved look features new bars, upgraded culinary options, and stunning beach bungalows.
This Mexican Resort Makes the Best Shrimp Tacos — and I Scored the Recipe
Rosewood Mayakoba's Juan Pablo Loza shares how to make the fan-favorite shrimp tacos served at the resort's beachfront food truck.
A Brand-new Auberge Resort Is Opening in Mexico's Riviera Maya — and Every Room Has a Waterfront View
Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, opens in December 2021, offering the perfect Riviera Maya escape for holiday travelers, complete with snorkeling, fine dining, and penthouse suites.
Explore a New Secret Thai Beach Every Day for a Week Thanks to This Luxury Resort's New Package
Here's your chance to explore seven lesser-known Thai beaches in one trip.
Laguna Beach Has a Way of Rejuvenating All Types of Travelers — Here's Where to Go for Your Perfect Trip
If you’re on the hunt for a trip that will leave you feeling recharged and ready to take on 2022, book a room at one of these luxurious hotels in Laguna Beach, California.
This Celeb-loved California Hotel Has a New Oceanfront Bar, Sushi Pop-up, and VIP Poolside Experience
This New Luxury Boutique Hotel Will Open in Mexico's Riviera Maya Just in Time for a Winter Getaway
Spend the Night Out With John Legend and All-star Chefs at SLS Baha Mar's Upcoming Culinary Festival
Swap Your Home Office for a Beachside Cabana at This Luxury Resort in Mexico

This Celeb-favorite Malibu Hotel Is the Best Resort in the U.S. — and You Can Have It All to Yourself

At Nobu Ryokan Malibu, many guests are celebrities, but every guest will feel like one — especially with a private resort buy-out.

The First and Only Ritz-Carlton in Turks and Caicos Just Opened — and It Has Delicious Food, Amazing Snorkeling, and Luxury Catamaran
This Popular Hotel in Hawaii Teamed Up With Photographer Gray Malin for a New Beach Club Experience
You Can Float Straight From Your Hotel Room to the Caribbean's Longest Pool in This Swim-up Suite
This Famed Montauk Resort Has All-new Suites Perfect for Group Getaways
How a Wellness Retreat in Careyes, Mexico Helped Me Find Peace After a Difficult Year
St.-Tropez's Best New Hotels Are Quiet and Understated, but Just As Luxurious As You'd Imagine
Baha Mar's New Luxury Water Park Is Now Open — and We Took a Look Inside
Rooms at The Surf Lodge in Montauk Have a Beauty Minibar You Need to Know About
The Best Mexican Resorts for a Socially Distant Vacation
Stay at the Greek Villa of One of History's Most Beloved Travel Writers
At This Sustainable Yucatán Retreat, Self Care Also Means Caring for the Planet
15 Best Beach Resorts in the U.S.
This Idyllic Hotel Is Bringing the Best of Fitness, Shopping, and Cocktails to the Hamptons This Summer
7 Best Resorts in Destin, Florida
You Can Swim at One of the Best Private Beaches in Mykonos — but Only If You're a Guest of This Hotel
What's New on Oahu: 4 Hotels to Check Out on Your Next Trip to Hawaii
This Popular Hawaii Resort Has New Deals for Foodies, Families, and Extended Stays
This Hotel in Aruba Has a 'Sunset Concierge' to Help You End Your Days in Paradise
The Ritz-Carlton Just Opened Its First Resort in the Maldives — and It's Absolutely Gorgeous
How Montauk — and the Hamptons Wellness Scene — Have Evolved Over 50 Years
Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Is Bringing Luxury Villas and a Whole Lot of Fun to the Dominican Republic
Baha Mar's New Oceanfront Water Park Will Have 24 Slides, a Coaster, and an Outdoor Casino
How a Malibu Surf Trip During the Pandemic Taught Me to Be Kinder to Myself
New Resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands Has a Beach Club, Crystal-clear Water, and Villa Overlooking Paradise
Chef Daniel Boulud Has Opened His First Restaurant in the Caribbean
