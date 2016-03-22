Shoes

When it comes to travel, nothing says “prepared” like the correct pair of shoes. Long days of walking mean you’re going to want to pack shoes that offer support—without skimping on style, of course. Our fashion experts survey all the latest designs, compile enticing galleries of shoes for men and women, and help you choose the right pair—all you have to do is put them on, go off, and explore.Travel-friendly shoesAs with beachwear or casual travel attire, the key to travel-friendly men and women’s shoes is versatility. Whether you’re in trendy Adidas sneakers or foam-and-gel-padded leather sandals, you’ll want to find shoes that inspire your next trip, rather than hinder it. Loafers? Stilettos? Sturdy all-weather boots? We’ve got enough options for every type of trip and terrain.Need shoe inspiration? Our style galleries are a bottomless resource for style-conscious footwear, whether you’re hiking through the Rockies or seeking the perfect ballerina flats or suede espadrilles for strolling down Rio’s Copacabana.Boots are a practical souvenirOn the hunt for a memento you can actually put to use? Our globe-trotting writers visit celebrated and under-the-radar shops selling quality men’s shoes and women’s boots and shoes, and then report on the very best of their findings. Always with an eye for freshness and durability, we track down independent shoe makers whose entire craft is dedicated to the art of shoemaking. (Just don’t expect same-day delivery: hand-made shoes can take weeks or months to complete, but trust us, they’re worth the wait.)At Travel + Leisure, we team up with local shoppers well-versed in the pursuit for the perfect shoe. From Shanghai’s talented cobblers to high-end boutiques in Paris to an innovative “modular” shoe only available online, our men and women’s shoes represent the very best of their destination.

Most Recent

Shoppers' 'Favorite Slippers of All Time' Are Up to 42% Off on Amazon
Don't forget to add a $3-off coupon before you check out.
Shoppers Say These Comfy Leather Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They're 50% Off Right Now
“My feet are so happy.”
These Loafers Are So Comfy for Travel Days — and They Make Getting Through Security a Breeze
"These shoes required no break-in period."
These Water-resistant Sneaker Boots Are Perfect for Fall and Winter
You’ll want to wear them all season long.
6 Pairs of Stylish, Comfortable Slippers You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now — All for Under $50
You’ll want to wear them all winter long.
I'm a Travel Editor, and These Are My Favorite Shoes for Winter Trips
Shop best-selling brands like Vionic, Sorel, and Allbirds.
Advertisement

More Shoes

Allbirds Just Launched Its Most Versatile Sneaker Yet
They are great for long hikes, trail runs, and even just walking around the city.”
These Best-selling Waterproof Sneakers Just Got an Upgrade, and They're Perfect for Fall
From brunch downtown to leaf-peeping on a rugged trail.
These New Peroni-inspired Sneakers Will Let You Take Italy With You Everywhere
Allbirds' Latest Sneaker Is My New Go-to Travel Shoe
Iceland Wants You to Trade In Your Old Sweatpants for Hiking Boots - Literally
These Ultra-cushioned Flip-flops Have Nearly 7,000 Five-star Ratings — and They're Only $36 on Amazon

These Stylish, Secretly Comfy Heels Were Designed by a Foot Surgeon — and Even the First Lady Is a Fan

You'll want to shop these comfy heels ASAP.

All Shoes

Everlane’s Newest Sandals Are a Must-have for Summer Travel
Allbirds’ New Slip-on Running Shoes Are Perfect for Travel
The 18 Most Comfortable Pairs of Slippers for Men and Women, According to Thousands of Shoppers
Sarah Flint New Collaboration with the American Ballet Theatre Includes the Perfect Ballet Flat 
We Found the Most Luxe House Shoes — Here's Where to Shop
Get Paid Over $5,000 to Test Slippers Around Your House
Amazon's After-Christmas Sale Has so Many Deals on Comfortable Shoes
These Are the Waterproof Boots I'll Be Wearing All Winter Long
These Ugg Chukka Boots Are Comfortable, Cozy, and Versatile — and They Have Over 1,000 Five-star Reviews 
The 25 Best Shoe Deals From Zappos' Black Friday Sale — Including 50% Off Sorel Boots
The 10 Best Duck Boots for Men and Women, According to Thousands of Reviews
Cole Haan Just Launched the Most Stylish Waterproof Boots for Winter
Allbirds Just Launched a Water-resistant Version of Its Popular Running Shoe
The 10 Best Waterproofing Sprays to Protect Your Boots From Rain and Snow
This Meghan Markle-loved Shoe Brand Just Launched the Most Luxurious Slippers
This Famously Comfortable Sneaker Has Been Waitlisted 16,000 Times — and It Just Got a Winter Upgrade
The Brand Behind Meghan Markle's Favorite Comfy Flats Launched Its First Boot, Just in Time for Fall 
Allbirds Just Released a New Sneaker — and 4 T+L Editors Put Them to the Test
The 14 Best Winter Hiking Boots for Men and Women, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
These Meghan Markle-loved Flats Just Got a Supremely Comfy Makeover
These $58 Everlane Sneakers Are Built to Last 'Forever'
These Meghan Markle-loved Flats Are on Sale Right Now 
This Cult-favorite Shoe Brand Always Sells Out — and It Just Dropped an Indestructible New Sneaker
Cole Haan's New Oxfords Are the Perfect Versatile Travel Shoe
Blundstone's Limited-edition #150 Boot Is a Love Letter to Tasmania
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com