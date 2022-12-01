The 12 Best Travel Safety Products of 2022

Here are the best travel safety products to keep you out of harm’s way.

We’ve rounded up some of the best safety products available – including those which we personally use and top-rated items online. We especially love the She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm , Monsin Door Stop Alarm , and Apple AirTag , which can all help you stay safe in any situation you might encounter while traveling.

Ensuring your personal safety and well-being is just as important (if not more so) as making memories and enjoying la dolce vita while traveling. Luckily, staying safe while abroad or on a trip across the country doesn’t take much to get right. Simply come prepared with a few travel-focused safety products to give you peace of mind while you’re on the move.

Best Door Wedge: Monsin Door Stop Alarm Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This door stop doesn’t just block unwanted visitors — it actually includes a built-in alarm that will sound if someone tries to tamper with your hotel room door. What to Consider: This alarm is very sensitive and could go off if room service or housekeeping attempt to enter your room. It can be hard to fall asleep in a strange hotel room — even if it’s a plush five-star property. Whether you’re traveling solo or have a travel buddy sharing your room, the Monsin Door Stop Alarm is a great option for giving you peace of mind while you’re sleeping. Just wedge it into the closed hotel room door and it’ll keep unwanted visitors out by acting as a powerful door stop. This option also comes with a built-in alarm that will ring if anyone tries to tamper with or open your door. Price at time of publish: $14

Best Personal Alarm: She’s Birdie Safety Alarm Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Shesbirdie.com Why We Love It: This personal safety alarm is small, subtle, and can easily be slipped into your pocket or handbag. What to Consider: Some reviewers note that this alarm should be louder and more offensive, especially for those traveling in big cities. You never know when a personal safety alarm will come in handy — even in your own hometown or city. This alarm will immediately draw attention to you if your personal safety is threatened, if you encounter a pickpocket, or find yourself in any other unsavory situation. This small device looks more like a USB drive than a personal safety alarm, and it fits conveniently into your pocket or handbag so you can keep it on you at all times. The compact alarm system sounds when you remove the top pin. To turn it off, just slide the pin back into place. Price at time of publish: $30

Best Door Alarm: Lewis N Clark Travel Door Alarm Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lewisnclark.com Why We Love It: This budget-friendly travel door alarm is loud enough to both wake you up and scare off any unwanted visitors. What to Consider: The alarm is sensitive and could be falsely triggered if hotel staff try to enter your room. The Lewis N Clark Travel Door Alarm can offer you the peace of mind you need to get a good night’s sleep in any hotel room. This compact and easy-to-install safety alarm attaches to the inside of your hotel room door, so you’ll instantly be alerted if someone tries to come in. Be sure to keep the “Do Not Disturb” sign on your door and keep the interior properly locked to make sure you don’t accidentally set the alarm off on an unassuming housekeeper. Price at time of publish: $16 These $12 Safety Gadgets Just Went Viral on TikTok — and They're a 'Travel Must-have'

Best Motion Detector: Crevant Portable Mini Motion Detector Alarm Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This compact motion detector is ultra-lightweight and small, so it’s easy to slip into a suitcase or carry-on bag. What to Consider: The instructions aren’t very clear which makes the initial setup a bit difficult. This small but mighty portable miniature motion detector alarm is a great alternative (or add-on) to a door wedge or door alarm. The compact safety product is extremely quick to trigger the alarm if it senses movement in the direction it's pointed — which makes it a great option for larger hotel rooms or suites where you don’t have your eye on the entrance at all times. Make sure to keep the “Do Not Disturb” sign on your door so you don’t set off a false alarm when housekeeping or other hotel staff attempt to enter your room. Price at time of publish: $16

Best Secondary Door Lock: Winonly Travel Door Lock for Hotel Rooms Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Why We Love It: This budget-friendly door-locking system adds another layer of security to your hotel room and is pretty simple to set up. What to Consider: This option might not fit very well on doors that have weatherproofing or other large seams along the doorframe. The Winonly Travel Door Lock for Hotel Rooms is a great safety alternative for travelers who don’t want an alarm triggered when hotel staff enter the room for cleaning or turn-down services. Use this portable door lock by attaching it to the hole on the door jam, then inserting the red handle into the lock-in-place. It’s quick and efficient to use and install, and can also be easily removed in the dark for emergencies that require quick evacuation. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Retractable Cable Lock: Lewis N Clark Triple Security Lock Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This cable lock offers extra strong, triple-security material that ensures it can’t be cut through or tampered with. What to Consider: The lock itself can sometimes be finicky and may take a few minutes to get open. Travel safety products range beyond personal safety items – to ensure a safe trip, you’ll also need to think about keeping your belongings secure while en route, and when you’re out and about. That’s where the Lewis N Clark Triple Security Lock comes in. This extra-strength lock can prevent thieves from getting into your handbag or backpack. It’s also TSA-approved, which means you can use it on your checked luggage without worrying about having it cut off or confiscated while in transit. Price at time of publish: $13

Best Portable Safe: Pacsafe Travelsafe Portable Safe Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This portable safe isn’t imposing or heavy like a traditional metal safe — but it’ll keep your valuables just as secure while on the move. What to Consider: The slim shape and flat bottom make it difficult to fit items like laptops or cameras. Keeping your gear secure while at the beach can be a challenge — especially for solo travelers who don’t have someone with them to watch their stuff while they take a dip in the water or grab a drink at the pool bar. That’s where the Pacsafe Travelsafe Gii 5 Liter Portable Safe comes in. This unique portable safe isn’t a traditional metal security box — instead it’s lightweight and easily portable for travel. Another key feature is that it can easily be locked to a tree or a pool chair, making it extremely difficult for potential thieves to make a stealthy getaway with your belongings. Price at time of publish: $110

Best Money Belt/Travel Pouch: Venture 4th Travel Money Belt Amazon View On Amazon View On Venture4th.co Why We Love It: This minimalistic money belt fits beneath your clothing without looking bulky or obvious. What to Consider: The belt length might not be comfortable or large enough for those with larger waists. If you’re more comfortable keeping your valuables hidden away in a discreet money belt than in a backpack or handbag, then you should absolutely invest in the Venture 4th Travel Money Belt. It’s especially useful if you plan to carry a large amount of cash or if you need to keep your passport on you for long periods of time. This money belt is one of the highest-rated options online — and it’s easy to see why. It’s budget-friendly, ultra-slim and discreet, and features RFID-blocking technology to ensure your cards stay safe from potential thieves. Price at time of publish: $30

Best for Anti-theft Backpack: Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon View On Amazon View On Matein.com Why We Love It: This affordable backpack features a hidden anti-theft pocket — which means you won’t have to worry about your valuables getting snatched from your bag while in transit. What to Consider: This backpack isn’t slash-proof, so thieves could potentially still cut a hole in the bottom of your bag. Sometimes anti-theft backpacks look a little clunky and dated — but not the Matein Travel Laptop Backpack. This budget-friendly travel backpack features all the bells and whistles you’ll need for traveling efficiently (including a USB charging port), but it also offers a streamlined and minimalist aesthetic that’ll suit the rest of your luggage and travel gear. Although this option isn’t completely slash-proof (though the material is quite thick), it does include a hidden anti-theft pocket that’ll keep your most valuable belongings protected from potential thieves. It also includes a built-in luggage strap and suitcase sleeve, so it can easily attach to your rolling luggage. Price at time of publish: $30

Best Personal GPS Tracker: Apple AirTag 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Adorama.com Why We Love It: This subtle and compact tracker can easily be thrown in your handbag or suitcase. What to Consider: This option requires cell reception; your phone cannot be in airplane mode if you want to track your items. Most frequent flyers will tell you to buy an Apple AirTag (or a pack of four) immediately if you plan on checking your luggage or taking a large carry-on on the plane with you. An AirTag tucked inside your suitcase will allow you to easily track your belongings at all times. So if you do end up losing your luggage while in transit, you’ll be able to pinpoint where it is — which can and does actually help the airline crew to expedite the process of getting your luggage back to you. Price at time of publish: $29

Best Hidden Stash Spot: LokiStashed 3-Pack Velvet Hair Tie Scrunchies Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This hidden stash spot doubles as a functional (and stylish) hair scrunchie. What to Consider: The zipper isn’t easy to hide and is noticeable on the lighter colorways. Looking for a spot to safely stash a handful of cash without having to bring along your wallet or handbag? LokiStashed 3-PACK Velvet Hair Tie Scrunchies are among our personal favorite options when it comes to discreet storage on the go. These velvet scrunchies function the exact same way a regular scrunchie does — but you can easily store at least a few folded-up bills inside without drawing any attention. It’s great for traveling in busy cities, and is a convenient choice if you’re heading out the door at home and don’t want to be weighed down with a handbag. Price at time of publish: $13