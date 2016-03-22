Disney Vacations

Put on your mouse ears: Disney World vacations are serious business. With over 52 million annual visitors, Walt Disney World is the most popular vacation resort in the world, and aims to immerse every guest in its Disney way of life. With nearly 30 onsite hotel locations, a multimodal public transportation system (including buses, boats, and a Monorail), six parks, and a commercial downtown boardwalk, Disney’s second and arguably most successful park endeavors to be its own little world.The World Walt Disney BuiltWalt Disney was a true visionary, the mind behind Mickey Mouse, the first ever feature-length animated film ( Snow White), and, of course, the immersive amusement parks that now scatter the globe: Disneyland, Tokyo Disney, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney and Walt Disney World.Walt Disney World, Walt’s last project, opened in 1971—five years after its founder’s death. It’s home to four themed parks—the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom—all joined by two water parks (Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach) as well as attractions like Disney Springs.The Economics of Disney TicketsThe longer you stay, the cheaper the daily cost of admission to Disney World’s parks. Disney World sells up to seven-day passes, but first, consider how much time you really want to spend there (especially when nearby non-Disney attractions beckon such as Universal Studios and Cape Canaveral). Avoiding peak dates—around national holidays and holiday weekends, spring break, and most of the summer—will also help save money, especially if you want to stay within the park itself.Disney World ResortsDisney’s 29 onsite hotels range from “Value” to “Deluxe” accommodations. Deluxe Villas, distinct from deluxe hotels like the Grand Floridian, offer apartment-style lodging with a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and space for up to nine guests—a great option for large parties and long stays. Yes, Disney hotels are more expensive than nearby off-World alternatives, but they come with serious perks like free parking and “Extra Magic Hours.”Travel + Leisure has all the tips, tricks, and secrets you need to plan the best Disney World vacation in the most magical place on earth.

Walt Disney World Pauses Annual Pass Sales
Disney's annual passes for non-Florida residents are currently unavailable.
There Are Now Black Santas at Walt Disney World and Disneyland for the First Time in History
Black cast members had never portrayed the character in the parks' 66-year history — until now.
Hong Kong Disneyland Temporarily Shuts Down After a Parkgoer Tests Positive for COVID-19
Mandatory COVID-19 testing for staffers and guests is underway.
Disneyland's Toontown Will Close Next Year for Some Magical Renovations — See What's in Store
The renovation plans promise a new ride, interactive fun for little ones, and yes, "parental relaxation."
We Spent the Night at Disney's Magic Kingdom to Watch the Park Transform Into a Holiday Wonderland
Travel + Leisure got an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at Magic Kingdom's incredible overnight transformation to kick off the holiday season. 
Disney+ Subscribers Get Special Theme Park Access This Friday
Celebrate 2 years of the streaming service with all kinds of perks — at home and in the parks.
T+L Readers Voted This the Best Disney World Hotel — and I Visited to See Why
There's a super-luxe hotel tucked away at Disney World.
Orlando Is Celebrating 50 Years of Walt Disney World by Flying a Group of 50 Out for Free
Start looking for your best family photos.
Disneyland Tickets Just Got More Expensive — Here's the Best Way to Save
Disney Just Announced Its 2023 Cruise Lineup — Here's When You Can Book
These Are the Best Disney World Restaurants
Disney World's New Space-themed Restaurant Lets You Dine 220 Miles Above the Earth

Disney World Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary With a New Ride, Fireworks Shows, and Even More Magic

"The World's Most Magical Celebration" is a fun mix of nostalgia and excitement.

Walt Disney World Announces New Annual Passes — What to Know
Splurge or Save? Here's How to Build the Perfect Walt Disney World Vacation for Your Budget
Disney Reveals New Details About 'The Princess and the Frog' Attraction Set to Replace Splash Mountain
Disney Unveils Magical New Details About the Wish Cruise Ship
Disney's Paid Replacement for Free FastPass Debuts This Month at Disney World
Disney World's Cirque Du Soleil Show to Make Its Debut in November
Disney World Reveals Sneak Peek of Space 220, Its Latest Fine Dining Option
Disneyland Is Opening a Magical New Spa Designed by Disney Imagineers
This New Disney World Hotel Has a Rooftop Wedding Venue With Magical Theme Park Views
Disney's 'Star Wars': Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Stays Could Cost Families $6,000 — Here's What You'll Get
Disneyland Unveils New Annual 'Magic Key' Pass — What Visitors Need to Know
Disney World, Disneyland Will Require All Guests Wear Masks Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status
Quiz: What Disney World Treat Are You?
The Magic of Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebrations Will Begin As Soon As You Land at Orlando Airport
Character Dining Has Returned to Disneyland — Here's What's Different
Do You Remember Your First Visit to Disney World? We Found 50 People Who Do
This New Disney+ Show Takes You Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Attractions
Kelly Clarkson Takes Her Kids on 'A Magical Vacation' to Disney World
Disney World Announces New Holiday Festivities With Extended Hours, Fireworks, and More
Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Will Feature an Epic Marvel-themed Dining Experience
Disneyland Paris Is Replacing Its Free FastPass With a Paid Version — What to Know
Disney's Beloved Races Are Returning to the Parks — Along With Disney Princess Yoga
A Disney Exhibit Is Headed To the Met at the End of 2021
Disney World Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary by Giving Away Free Trips to the Park
Walt Disney World Announces Festivities for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration - Including 2 New Nighttime Spectaculars
