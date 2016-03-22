Disney Vacations

Walt Disney World Pauses Annual Pass Sales
Disney's annual passes for non-Florida residents are currently unavailable.
There Are Now Black Santas at Walt Disney World and Disneyland for the First Time in History
Black cast members had never portrayed the character in the parks' 66-year history — until now.
Hong Kong Disneyland Temporarily Shuts Down After a Parkgoer Tests Positive for COVID-19
Mandatory COVID-19 testing for staffers and guests is underway.
Disneyland's Toontown Will Close Next Year for Some Magical Renovations — See What's in Store
The renovation plans promise a new ride, interactive fun for little ones, and yes, "parental relaxation."
We Spent the Night at Disney's Magic Kingdom to Watch the Park Transform Into a Holiday Wonderland
Travel + Leisure got an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at Magic Kingdom's incredible overnight transformation to kick off the holiday season.
Disney+ Subscribers Get Special Theme Park Access This Friday
Celebrate 2 years of the streaming service with all kinds of perks — at home and in the parks.