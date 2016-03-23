Vacation Rentals

Vacation rentals give travelers the chance to live like a local, and often a lot more. Why bunk down in a generic hotel room when you could take up residence in a midcentury modern home in Palm Springs or try Metabolist living, an organic-inspired architectural style from the 1960s and 70s, in Tokyo? Vacation rentals at their best combine truly unique accommodations and a lower price tag than most hotels. But with great reward comes some risk as well. Travel + Leisure evaluates rental properties (and the companies that facilitate those rentals) based on ease of use, renters’ protections, and safety, as well as aesthetic appeal, location, and value.Today, vacation rentals can be found anywhere travelers would like to go. Explore Ibiza from a candy-colored apartment, or London from a set of converted stables. Take killer pictures from an eco-friendly cabin on Easter Island or a 14th-century Italian home that sits on top of a network of caves. Sleep inside a geodesic dome, or go retro with an Airstream.Apartment RentalsApartment rentals work especially well for travelers planning to stay in one place for more than a few days. These homes away from home often provide a kitchen to cook in, which cuts down on the cost of eating out, and sometimes even a washing machine. And, rather than getting stuck in a tourist district, travelers who arrange for apartment rentals often find themselves in residential neighborhoods, giving them an alternative, and often more immersive, look at the city they are staying in.Whether you’re seeking the perfect pad for a weekend in Edinburgh, a beach house on Fire Island to split with your friends, or a quirky backdrop for your social media updates, T+L is on the pulse of this rapidly changing field. Check back for the most recent news and recommendations.

Most Recent

You Can Stay at the Real Dutton Ranch From 'Yellowstone' — Here's How
Sans family drama, we hope.
You Can Rent the 'House of Gucci' Villa on Lake Como — for One Night Only
The 16th-century estate is as exquisite as you'd expect.
Stay in the Grinch's Cave in Utah This Holiday Season for Less Than $20
The perfect place to wallow in self-pity and stare into the abyss.
This Jungle Tree House Puts You in the Heart of the Brazilian Rain Forest
There's a reason this property is a visual treat.
This Secluded Alaskan Chalet Starts at $15K a Night — Private Chef, Northern Lights Views, and Outdoor Adventures Included
This Alaskan chalet near Denali National Park is so remote that you'll need a helicopter to get there.
You Can Stay at the Real 'Home Alone' House This Holiday Season — Here's How
And yes, you can even set your own booby traps.
Advertisement

More Vacation Rentals

This Rhode Island Hotel Has the Most Instagrammable Gondola Village With Free-flowing Champagne
The Insta-famous Gondola Village has returned to Ocean House.
Ring in the New Year From Your Own Private Yacht in Miami — for $16,000
Enjoy a two-night stay at a luxury hotel paired with a customized yacht trip.
These U.S. Cities Have the Most Pet-friendly Airbnbs This Holiday Season
You Can Book the Same Vail Ski Chalet As the 'Real Housewives' — Here's How
This Massive Airbnb Has Its Own Golf Course — Plus Private Horseback Riding, Hiking, and Fishing
Airbnb's New Features Include Flexible Booking, Unique Stays, and Wi-Fi Perfect for WFH

This $4.3 Million Villa in Southern Spain Has an Infinity Pool and Coastal Views — and You Can Co-own It

While buyers can take this over-the-top Marbella villa off the market entirely for $4.3 million, they can also buy a partial ownership stake, owning up to half the property while Pacaso manages it.

All Vacation Rentals

This Under-the-radar Château Is the Most Luxurious Place to Stay Near Yosemite National Park
This Stunning Azores Villa Comes With Its Own Distillery — and the Perfect Infinity Pool for Cocktail Sipping
These California Yurts Come With Domed Skylights so You Can Stargaze From Your Bed
Airbnb Just Revealed Their Most Wishlisted Holiday Stays — and It's Making Us Want to Book a Trip Immediately
You Can Sleep in a Pub on Your Next UK Vacation — Here's How to Book
You Can Now Rent the Iconic Manhattan Brownstone From 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'
This Perfect Fall Cabin on Airbnb Comes With Its Own Forest for Leaf Peeping
You Can Now Rent the Villa Where 'James Bond' Was Created on Airbnb
Marriott's New Vacation Rental Package Lets You Stay in Luxury Homes and Enjoy Hotel Amenities
Spot the Northern Lights From Bed in a Glass-Roofed 'Igloo' on This Star Tour of Scandinavia
Explore the Croatian Countryside at This New €13,000-a-week Villa With Two Pools and Lavish Suites
Airbnb and David Arquette Are Hosting a Terrifying Stay at the Original 'Scream' House
This Private Island Resort in Fiji Just Launched Incredible Luxury Residences You Can Rent
This Stunning Turks & Caicos Villa Costs Up to $18,000 a Night — and It Comes With a Chef, Private Beach, and Home Movie Theater
You Can Rent the Maker's Mark Family's Historic Kentucky Home — and It Comes With an Epic Bourbon Bar
This Winnie-the-Pooh-Themed Airbnb in England Looks Exactly Like You'd Imagine
5 Ultra-luxe Ski Homes You Can Rent Right Now for the Holidays on Airbnb
This Luxury Trip Will Show You the Best of the California Coast and Desert — and It Includes a Private Helicopter
You Can Go 'Volcano Surfing' While Staying on a Private Island in Nicaragua
This Cotton Candy-pink Airbnb Has Its Own Entrance to Joshua Tree National Park
Gaze at the Pyramids While Soaking in a Jacuzzi at This Affordable Airbnb in Egypt
Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Opened a Brand-new House in Texas — and You Can Book It on Airbnb
This Nerf-themed Vacation Rental Has Go Karts, a Water Trampoline, and More Fun
Canada Is Now Open to Americans — and These Stunning Home Rentals Are Worthy of the Trip
A 9-year-old Worked to Build His Dream Tree House — and You Can Rent It on Airbnb
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com