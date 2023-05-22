Overall, the best pair we tested were the polarized Raen Aren due to their mix of high-quality materials and style. Read on for more men’s sunglasses that impressed our testers and are sure to appeal to every style and budget.

To determine the best quality sunglasses for men, we tested 17 pairs over the course of six months. While wearing them during everyday activities like going on walks, running errands, driving, hiking, playing sports, and running, we judged each pair based on five characteristics: quality, fit, appearance, performance, and value.

Risk of eye damage is even more pronounced during travel when we’re often exposed to constant sun. According to Tsai, it’s crucial to have increased protection while on vacation, which you can achieve by using polarized sunglasses that do a better job at filtering light. Polarized lenses are especially great when driving, exercising outdoors or doing water activities like boating.

Few accessories scream “I’m on vacation,” more than a pair of sunglasses. And yet, their function is far more than style alone. According to Manhattan-based optometrist Jennifer Tsai, a bad pair of sunglasses, or none at all, can lead to an increased risk for light sensitivity, retinal damage, cataracts, pterygiums, and dry eyes. “Quality matters when it comes to protecting your eyes from sun damage,” she said.

Raen Aren Polarized Sunglasses 5 Raen View On Amazon View On Raen.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4.7 /5 Why We Love It This is a high-quality and long-lasting pair of sunglasses with a unique style. What to Consider These sunglasses aren’t designed for sports. Of all the sunglasses we tested, the Raen sunglasses were our absolute favorites, earning perfect ratings in every category. These glasses feature excellent durability and construction. When you fold the Arens, the hinges stay solid and stiff, so you can comfortably hang them from your shirt or prop them up on your head without worrying about them falling off. The frames are just as sturdy, but are soft on the nose without pinching, and even fit the “small-ish face” of one of our testers who usually struggles to find sunglasses that don’t look “comically large”. We love the style of these glasses, and the uniquely-shaped arms add a bit of edge. Plus, they’ll work for both men and women and they come with a high-quality, durable case.

Price at time of publish: $175 The Details: 53mm | UV protected | Polarized Travel + Leisure / Chris Abell

Best Budget Knockaround Premiums Sport Sunglasses 4.9 Knockaround View On Amazon View On REI View On Knockaround.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It This is a lightweight and sturdy pair of glasses that you won’t feel too bad about losing. What to Consider The arms don’t extend far, so be careful about snapping them. It’s rare to find a good pair of sunglasses under $50, let alone one that’s polarized, but the Knockaround Premiums manage to be both. Our tester loved these sunglasses so much they said they’d even be willing to pay more for them. These glasses feature a comfortable fit, sturdy hinges, and lightweight materials. We also loved the color of the black/blue tinted lenses. Price at time of publish: $35 The Details: 51mm | UV protected | Polarized Travel + Leisure / Maria Rowella

Best Sport Ombraz Classic Polarized Sunglasses 4.9 Ombraz View On Ombraz.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 We’ve been wearing these glasses for years, for everything from hiking and backpacking to swimming and driving. In all that time, we’ve never experienced any issues with glare, high-intensity light, or wind, and the sunglasses haven’t scratched. To put it simply, we love these sunglasses. Despite the name, the Ombraz Classics don’t have a classic design. They’re armless, meaning they have a cord strap instead of solid arms that perch over your ears. The advantage of this design is that you don’t need to worry about broken hinges and they hang easily from the neck when they’re not covering your eyes. You can also quickly tighten the cord during any activity for a snug fit. Price at time of publish: $160 The Details: Regular or narrow | UV protected | Polarized

Best Prescription Warby Parker Barkley Sunglasses 4.8 Warby Parker View On Warbyparker.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 4.7 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 4.7 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It The materials used for the frames are biodegradable, so they won’t last long in a landfill. What to Consider The frames don’t feel as high-quality as others. These Warby Parker sunglasses are a casual, classic pair of travel shades. We found them to be comfortable with a roomy fit while remaining snug against the temples so they don’t need constant adjusting. We also love Warby Parker’s industry-defining offer to let you try on the sunglasses at home to see if you like them before making a commitment. These lenses passed our polarization test and we found they completely blocked all glare. Just keep in mind these Warby Parkers aren’t made for more rigorous activities, like working out or playing sports. Price at time of publish: $95 The Details: M, wide and extra-wide | UV protected | Not polarized

Best Lenses Huckberry Weekenders 4.8 Huckberry View On Huckberry Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It These well-priced sunglasses block all intense sun and glare. What to Consider The style is a little basic compared to others we tested. Our testers who tried Huckberry’s Weekenders were wowed at how they managed to protect their eyes from the sun with the polarized lenses. We found these to be sturdy and lightweight, making them an ideal pair of all-around sunglasses. The fit of these glasses is just right and they come at an accessible price point. Price at time of publish: $39 The Details: One size | UVA/UVAB protected | Polarized Travel + Leisure / Elise Wojczyk Wang

Best for Cycling Oakley RadarLock Path Sunglasses 4.8 Optics Planet View On Framesdirect.com View On Glassesusa.com View On Macy's Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Love It These sunglasses are very comfortable on the nose bridge and won’t slip. What to Consider You’ll have to upgrade if you want a polarized option. Oakley’s wraparound sunglasses are iconic in the cycling world, and the RadarLock Path continues to hold its ground. Our tester found that the blue-tinted lenses cut the glare and wind in warm weather or snow, and they were supremely comfortable. “The nose pads are among the most comfortable pads I've had on my face; they're soft and pliable, but not slippery,” our tester said. We also loved the overall quality of these wraparound sunglasses and found them to have the perfect combination of function and style. Price at time of publish: $222 The Details: 44mm | UV protected | Not polarized Travel + Leisure / Rob Lefebvre

Best for Fishing Bajío Calda Sunglasses 4.8 Bajio View On Bajiosunglasses.com View On Tackledirect.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 4 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It Caldas are a lightweight, polarized pair of sunglasses that’ll look cool both on and off the water. What to Consider They have a beachier look than your typical fishing sunglasses. The Bajio Caldas are perfect for everything from fly-fishing to boating. Our tester has been using this lightweight pair for years and notes how durable they are, especially considering how long they’ve lasted. Not only are they comfortable, but the polarized lenses also block the sun’s glare and allow you to see what’s going on underwater – a key part of fly fishing, in particular. While the pair we tested has a lens tint that is lighter and rosier which is better for river fishing, you can also choose different tints based on where you like to fish. Price at time of publish: $209 The Details: M | UV protected | Polarized

Best Style Oliver Peoples Finley Esq. Sunglasses 4.7 Oliver Peoples View On Oliverpeoples.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Why We Love It The arms are reinforced with metal rods so you won’t have to worry about them breaking. What to Consider These aren’t recommended for anything sporty. Oliver Peoples’ sunglasses wowed our testers at first sight. “They seem to radiate quality and they look very stylish while doing so,” said one tester. We continued to be impressed as we manipulated and put on the sunglasses, finding them to be some of the sturdiest sunglasses we’d ever tried, thanks to metal rods that reinforce the arms and fine Italian craftsmanship. As for the lenses, we found them to be a bit dark, but good overall for protecting your eyes from the sun. Price at time of publish: $398 The Details: Regular | UV protected | Not polarized Travel + Leisure / Michael Vlaho

Best for Driving Randolph USA Aviator Matte Chrome Sunglasses 4.7 Frames Direct View On Framesdirect.com View On Randolphusa.com Our Ratings Fit 4.3 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Why We Love It These sunglasses have military-grade lenses designed for pilots. What to Consider The angled lens tilt was off-putting for some of our testers. Go full “Top Gun” behind the wheel with these stylish aviators from Randolph USA. We loved the fit, especially due to the unique Bayonet tips that wrap around the temples. The materials used for these sunglasses are military-grade, so it’s no surprise that our testers found them to be sturdy and lightweight. The green-tinted lenses were impressive, too, and passed the polarization test. As for the style, we can’t complain. “I instantly feel relaxed and more casual,” said one of our testers while wearing these shades. Note that these are also available in a non-polarized option that is less expensive. Price at time of publish: $319 The Details: 52mm/55mm/58mm | UV protected | Polarized/Non-polarized Travel + Leisure / Anna Knief

