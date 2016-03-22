National Parks

Celebrate a century of the American Park Service by exploring the system's very best national parks, from arctic Denali to tropical Dry Tortugas. Americans sometimes forget how truly immense the United States is, but a list of national parks (currently numbering 58 and totaling 84 million acres) will do much to remind them—and that's not even counting the other 352 national monuments, seashores, preserves, battlefields, and other designated areas set aside by the Park Service. Travel + Leisure can help you navigate the park system's most popular destinations as well as point out the under-appreciated gems hiding in plain sight.National Park VacationsFor over a century, millions of visitors have sought out the dramatic vistas, spellbinding wildlife, and delicate ecosystems on display in America's national parks. Congress created the National Park Service in 1916, though the first national park predated it by over forty years. (Wyoming did not yet exist when the federal government established Yellowstone in 1872, meaning it rather than a state government had to run the park.) The work of politicians and advocates such as John Muir, Ulysses S. Grant, and Theodore Roosevelt helped lay the ground for a truly astounding network of natural, national treasures, owned in part by every American citizen. (Those wanting to beef up on their national park trivia should check out the 2009 Ken Burns documentary The National Parks: America's Best Idea.)The Most Beautiful National ParksNational park vacations are more popular than ever before: breaking attendance records with 307.2 million visits in 2015. The most popular park in the system is Great Smoky Mountains on the Tennessee/North Carolina border, due in part to its proximity to major population centers and its year-round visitor friendly climate. If you count all the designated areas that fall within the National Park Service's purview, the breathtaking Blue Ridge Parkway is its most visited site, followed close behind by Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the Lincoln Memorial, and Lake Mead. The parks that regularly chart at the top for popularity are Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Zion, Olympic, Grand Teton, Acadia, and Glacier. These parks, despite the millions of other visitors angling to visit, are worth the trouble. In general, plan around the month of July, when school summer vacations are at their zenith.The Park System is just as full of less-visited parks just as deserving of your time and attention: American Samoa in the middle of the Pacific, Isle Royale in Lake Superior, Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona's Painted Desert, Mesa Verde in southwestern Colorado, Olympic in western Washington State, California Channel Islands along the coast. For the frequent traveler, buy a season pass and try out some of the system's historic park lodges, which are iconic as they are comfortable.Explore this magnificent national inheritance with T+L: check back soon for the latest.

Most Recent

You Can Visit the U.S. National Parks for Free in August — Here's How

You Can Visit the U.S. National Parks for Free in August — Here's How
Mark your calendars!
Why I Took My Son on a Classic Adventure Through Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks

Why I Took My Son on a Classic Adventure Through Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks
A nostalgic tour of two of the country's greatest parks allowed me to rediscover the wonders of the great American wilderness, and to see it in a new light through my son's eyes.
These Cozy New Cabins Are the Perfect Gateway to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park

These Cozy New Cabins Are the Perfect Gateway to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park
Come for the Lake Superior views and hygge-filled cabins; stay for the invaluable Isle Royale backpacking expertise.
Hawaii Is Giving Away Hundreds of Goats to Save a Historic Park

Hawaii Is Giving Away Hundreds of Goats to Save a Historic Park
Local officials expect to give away about 700 goats.
The 11 Most Incredible National Parks Outside the US, According to T+L's A-List Advisors

The 11 Most Incredible National Parks Outside the US, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
If you’ve already checked some of America’s national parks off your list, you’ll love these national parks around the globe.
Adventurous Brothers Claim Yosemite Record With a 2,800-foot Highline Walk - at 1,600 Feet in the Air

Adventurous Brothers Claim Yosemite Record With a 2,800-foot Highline Walk - at 1,600 Feet in the Air
The extreme sport is similar to tightrope walking but without the balance pole or the sturdy steel cable.
Advertisement

More National Parks

Yellowstone National Park Testing Out Driverless Shuttles This Summer - See Them in Action

Yellowstone National Park Testing Out Driverless Shuttles This Summer - See Them in Action
All aboard the TEDDY shuttle
Zion National Park Just Received Official Dark Sky Status - and It's Celebrating With All the Nighttime Activities

Zion National Park Just Received Official Dark Sky Status - and It's Celebrating With All the Nighttime Activities
Pack your binoculars (and maybe a flashlight).
These Popular National Parks Require Reservations This Summer

These Popular National Parks Require Reservations This Summer
The Best National Parks Around the World for Your Mental Health

The Best National Parks Around the World for Your Mental Health
Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks Set New Visitor Records in April

Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks Set New Visitor Records in April
The Best State Park in Every U.S. State

The Best State Park in Every U.S. State

What to Know About Camping in Big Bend National Park

Here's everything you need to know about camping at Big Bend National Park — from the best campgrounds to important tips you'll want to keep in mind.

All National Parks

The 10 Most Scenic Overlooks in U.S. National Parks

The 10 Most Scenic Overlooks in U.S. National Parks
President Biden Asked People to Share Their Best National Park Memories — and the Responses Are Both Heartwarming and Hilarious

President Biden Asked People to Share Their Best National Park Memories — and the Responses Are Both Heartwarming and Hilarious
Big Bend National Park Is One of the Most Remote Places in America — Here's How to See It

Big Bend National Park Is One of the Most Remote Places in America — Here's How to See It
These New RV Vacation Packages Are the Ultimate Way to Explore National Parks

These New RV Vacation Packages Are the Ultimate Way to Explore National Parks
Meet the Female Park Ranger Redefining the Role in Hawaii: Season 2, Episode 3 of 'Let’s Go Together'

Meet the Female Park Ranger Redefining the Role in Hawaii: Season 2, Episode 3 of 'Let’s Go Together'
Here's How You Can Win a $10,000 National Park Adventure

Here's How You Can Win a $10,000 National Park Adventure
Spend 1% of the Year in a Tent and You Could Win a $30,000 Custom Camping Trailer

Spend 1% of the Year in a Tent and You Could Win a $30,000 Custom Camping Trailer
Priceline Is Offering Discounts on Travel Booked During National Park Week

Priceline Is Offering Discounts on Travel Booked During National Park Week
Parts of Texas' Big Bend National Park Remain Closed As Wildfire Burns Nearly 900 Acres

Parts of Texas' Big Bend National Park Remain Closed As Wildfire Burns Nearly 900 Acres
7 Amazing RV Campgrounds in Joshua Tree National Park

7 Amazing RV Campgrounds in Joshua Tree National Park
Yosemite National Park Is Bringing Back Reservation System to Limit Crowds

Yosemite National Park Is Bringing Back Reservation System to Limit Crowds
This Colorado National Park Was Just Named One of the Best Places for Stargazing in the U.S.

This Colorado National Park Was Just Named One of the Best Places for Stargazing in the U.S.
The 8 Most Beautiful Lodges in America's National Parks

The 8 Most Beautiful Lodges in America's National Parks
Book a Stay During National Park Week and This Vacation Rental Company Will Pay for Your Annual Pass

Book a Stay During National Park Week and This Vacation Rental Company Will Pay for Your Annual Pass
The National Parks That Saved Us

The National Parks That Saved Us
3 Female National Park Rangers on Their Career Paths and Love for the Great Outdoors

3 Female National Park Rangers on Their Career Paths and Love for the Great Outdoors
The Most Beautiful National Parks, According to an Award-winning Nature Photographer

The Most Beautiful National Parks, According to an Award-winning Nature Photographer
Utah Is Getting 2 New State Parks — and One Is Named After the State Dinosaur

Utah Is Getting 2 New State Parks — and One Is Named After the State Dinosaur
The 5 Best California National Parks, According to a Writer Who's Visited Them All

The 5 Best California National Parks, According to a Writer Who's Visited Them All
Stargaze on a Houseboat in One of America's Newest Dark-sky Parks

Stargaze on a Houseboat in One of America's Newest Dark-sky Parks
Outside of Zion National Park, There's a Whole World to Explore

Outside of Zion National Park, There's a Whole World to Explore
These Luxury Domes Are Perfect for Stargazing, Outdoor Adventures, and Romantic Getaways — and They're Near 2 Popular National Parks

These Luxury Domes Are Perfect for Stargazing, Outdoor Adventures, and Romantic Getaways — and They're Near 2 Popular National Parks
This Epic New Hiking Trail Connects National Forests in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania

This Epic New Hiking Trail Connects National Forests in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania
Tupperware Is Teaming up With the National Parks Service to Divert 10 Million Plastic Bottles From Park Grounds

Tupperware Is Teaming up With the National Parks Service to Divert 10 Million Plastic Bottles From Park Grounds
The National Park Service Reveals Its Most Popular Sites of 2020

The National Park Service Reveals Its Most Popular Sites of 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com