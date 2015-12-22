Travel News

New York Will Reopen Indoor Entertainment Venues Next Month — With New COVID-19 Rules

Everyone will still have to wear a face mask and socially distance.
These Are the Most Searched Travel Questions Right Now — and We Have the Answers

From travel insurance to safety issues, these are the questions travelers are researching online right now.
New York to Allow Vaccinated U.S. Travelers to Skip Quarantine, Testing Protocols

Visitors will still be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test ahead of travel.
Portugal's Madeira Will Waive COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

The local government is describing its decision to waive COVID-19 testing requirements as a "vote of confidence in this new phase the world is going through."
You Can Book a Private Room on Amtrak's Auto Train for Just $109 Right Now

Between now and June 30, Amtrak is offering up private roomettes on its Auto Train starting at just $109, plus the cost of your vehicle.
All Volvo Vehicles Will Be Electric by 2030

The appeal of electric cars keeps growing — and Volvo is pledging to meet the demand.

Party Like It's 1921 at This Historic Yosemite Lodge Celebrating Its 100th Anniversary

Things look a little different but the spirit is just the same.
Pets Will Now Be Welcome on Amtrak's Weekday Acela Trains

Previously, pets were only welcomed on Amtrak Acela trains on weekends.
American Airlines, United Airlines to Start Vaccinating Employees

Jamaica Now Requires a COVID-19 Test Taken Within 72 Hours for Travelers

Prince Philip, 99, Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery Following 16-night Hospital Stay

This 'Urban Sun' Can Kill Coronavirus in Public Spaces for Safer Human Gatherings

This Theme Park in Saudi Arabia Is Opening the World's Fastest, Tallest, and Longest Roller Coaster

If you have a need for speed — and height and length — Falcon's Flight at Six Flags Qiddiya is the answer.

Passenger Facing $27,500 Fine for Reportedly Assaulting Flight Attendant for Enforcing Face Mask Rules

This Thailand Hotel Is Offering Free Virtual Field Trips so Students Can See Elephants up Close

Zoom Fatigue Is Real — Here’s What You Can Do About It

These Caribbean Islands Are Now Considered 'Very High' Risk for Travel

Show Off Your Most Creative Face Mask and You Could Win $1,000

Ashley Tisdale on Girls Trips and Why You Should Travel in Your 20s

Win a Free Trip to Ireland With This Willy Wonka-style Search for the Golden Beer Can

You Can Soon Order Joanna Gaines' Biscuits Nationwide

The Tokyo Olympics Reportedly Won’t Allow  Fans From Abroad

Why Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana’s Bracelet for Interview With Oprah Winfrey

How Mayonnaise Is Saving Endangered Sea Turtles

Australians Missing Travel Can Book a Qantas Flight to a 'Mystery' Destination

Dr. Oz Performs Life-saving CPR on Passenger at Newark Airport

Australia Just Extended Its COVID Travel Ban for Another 3 Months

Why This Italian Art Museum Is Spreading Its Collection Around Tuscany

Thailand Tourism Sector Has Its Sights Set on a July 1 Reopening

Ancient Chariot Found Almost Perfectly Preserved in Pompeii Ruins

You No Longer Need a Reservation to Visit Yosemite National Park

Royal Caribbean Will Sail From Israel for the First Time — and All Guests Will Be Vaccinated Before Boarding

Israel Will Use Tracking Bracelets to Allow Residents Returning From International Travel to Quarantine at Home

Oprah Gives First Look at Sit-Down with Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'You've Said Shocking Things Here'

California Residents Can Get $15 Alaska Airlines Flights Right Now — but They'll Have to Act Fast

Prince Philip Transferred to Top Hospital for More Treatment, Tests for ‘Heart Condition,’ Palace Says

CDC Implements Travel Restrictions for Countries With Ebola Cases

Prince Harry Vows He ‘Will Never Walk Away’ From the Royal Family, Says He and Meghan Had to Leave a ‘Toxic’ Environment

