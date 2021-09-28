8 of the Best Portable Chargers and Power Banks for All Your On-the-go Adventures

Editor's Pick: INIU Portable Charger

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $20)

Output Ports: One USB-C, two USB-A

Weight: 7 ounces

I rely on my INIU Portable Charger whenever I travel or go out at night. Its slim and sleek design allows me to slip it into my shoulder bag, while still leaving room for my other essentials, like my wallet and keys. It's also smaller than my iPhone 11 Pro Max. For reference, my phone measures 6.22 inches x 3.06 inches x 0.32 inches, whereas this power bank measures 5.2 inches x 2.7 inches x 0.5 inches. I'm able to tuck it into my back pockets when I don't feel like carrying a bag, though it does stick out a bit (just as my iPhone does), but it's never fallen out.

The charger's slimness is impressive considering its 10,000mAh battery capacity. I can get a little over two full-phone charges with this power bank before I have to recharge the battery. It also has a convenient amount of ports that allow me to charge multiple devices at once, with two USB-A output ports and one USB-C port that works for both input and output.

I've dropped this portable charger multiple times, in both my apartment and outside on the New York City streets, and it has yet to break or show signs of damage in its performance. And while this power bank definitely earns some major points in the durability category, it also has a lot to show for in terms of its aesthetic appeal: It relies on a light-up, blue paw print to convey how much charge the power bank has left.