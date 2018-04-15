Staying well hydrated is one of the most beneficial and cost-effective things you can do for your body, skin, and overall health. That said, we likely don’t have to tell you how bad single-use plastic bottles are for the environment, so instead, consider a reusable water bottle that not only stores your drink — keeping it hot or cold for hours on end — but also comes with quite a few practical features that come in handy while you travel.

Take insulated stainless steel water bottles, for example. The best among them are double- and triple-walled so your ice-cold water remains that way for up to 24 hours and your hot tea doesn’t reach room temperature by the time you get where you're going. With insulated water bottles, you can also bid farewell to water rings on your furniture that form due to condensation.

If you are a fan of flavored water, opt for infuser bottles. They are made from BPA-free material and come with an infuser basket. All you have to do is add your favorite fruit and herbs, pour some water, and voilà — you can have the healthiest kind of flavored water.

For sports and outdoor enthusiasts, collapsible and hiking water bottles make the best travel companions. They are sturdy enough to withstand bumps and drops and have loops so they can be attached easily to your backpack. Foldable bottles are made of flexible silicone which allows them to be rolled up to a compact size and packed without taking up much space.

With so many choices on the market, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, so we did the work for you. Below, the best water bottles for every type of traveler.