The 12 Best Water Bottles to Travel With
Staying well hydrated is one of the most beneficial and cost-effective things you can do for your body, skin, and overall health. That said, we likely don’t have to tell you how bad single-use plastic bottles are for the environment, so instead, consider a reusable water bottle that not only stores your drink — keeping it hot or cold for hours on end — but also comes with quite a few practical features that come in handy while you travel.
Take insulated stainless steel water bottles, for example. The best among them are double- and triple-walled so your ice-cold water remains that way for up to 24 hours and your hot tea doesn’t reach room temperature by the time you get where you're going. With insulated water bottles, you can also bid farewell to water rings on your furniture that form due to condensation.
If you are a fan of flavored water, opt for infuser bottles. They are made from BPA-free material and come with an infuser basket. All you have to do is add your favorite fruit and herbs, pour some water, and voilà — you can have the healthiest kind of flavored water.
For sports and outdoor enthusiasts, collapsible and hiking water bottles make the best travel companions. They are sturdy enough to withstand bumps and drops and have loops so they can be attached easily to your backpack. Foldable bottles are made of flexible silicone which allows them to be rolled up to a compact size and packed without taking up much space.
With so many choices on the market, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, so we did the work for you. Below, the best water bottles for every type of traveler.
The Best Insulated Water Bottles
1) Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle: One of the best water bottle brands out there, Hydro Flask makes its bottles with lightweight, premium stainless steel. They’re all double-wall vacuum-insulated, so you can bid adieu to drips and puddles around your bottle whenever you fill it up with ice cold water. This bottle will also keep that water ice cold for up to 24 hours (and hot for up to 12). It comes in three sizes and with a variety of interchangeable caps.
2) S'well Water Bottle: S’well’s stainless steel water bottles are triple-walled and vacuum-insulated, and come in three sizes. The 17-ounce version claims to keep your drink cold for 48 hours and hot for 24 hours. The mouth of the bottle can fit most ice cubes, and the sleek, no-fuss design is modern and appropriate to carry in your office or another professional setting.
The Best Glass Water Bottles
3) Lifefactory 22-ounce BPA-free Glass Water Bottle: This dishwasher-safe glass water bottle has a silicone sleeve that protects the bottle from damage and ensures a secure grip.
4) Contigo Purity Glass Water Bottle: The see-through window of this 20-ounce glass water bottle lets you see what’s inside and how much is left. The silicone sleeve also provides protection from accidental damage. The twist-off cap is airtight and includes a tether so you don’t accidentally drop it and have to subsequently crawl around on the airplane floor to find it.
The Best Stainless Steel Water Bottles
5) Mira Stainless Steel Vacuum-insulated Water Bottle: This sports water bottle is made from quality stainless steel that is sturdy and designed to last. It fits in most auto cup holders and the double-walled vacuum insulated walls guarantee your cold drink will stay chilled for 24 hours and hot for 12.
6) DuraFlask Explorer Double-wall Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle: No more lukewarm beverages with this double-walled water bottle. Thanks to three layers of thermal protection, it will keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for ours. It is made from stainless steel that is sturdy enough to withstand drops. The water bottle comes with two different leak-proof lids suitable for any activity—from workouts to biking and hiking.
The Best Collapsible Water Bottle
7) Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle: This sturdy water bottle rolls up for compact travel and you can loop it around your wrist or attach it to your backpack for easy carry. It is crafted from flexible silicone that resists drops or bangs. The bottle is dishwasher safe and can be used to store hot and cold drinks.
8) Hydaway Collapsible 17-ounce Pocket-sized Travel Water Bottle: Made from food-grade silicone, this ergonomic water bottle can be compressed down to an inch thick when empty for compact storage. The carrying case makes it easy to clip onto your bag or backpack.
The Best Infuser Water Bottles
9) Infusion Pro Fruit Infused Water Bottle: The insulating neoprene sleeve that this water bottle comes with will keep your infused water colder for a longer time and will prevent watermarks on your furniture. The extra large infuser basket holds more fruit and the strainer prevents pulp or seeds from clogging the drinking spout. The lock lid covers entirely the top of the bottle keeping it dust and dirt-free.
10) Omorc 32-ounce Sport Fruit Infuser Water Bottle: Made from BPA-free material, this infuser water bottle has a full-length infuser rod that ensures that you'll enjoy fruit-infused water until the last drop. The leak-proof flip top locks securely and has an additional locking ring on the cap.
The Best Hiking Water Bottles
11) Nalgene Tritan 32-ounce BPA-free Water Bottle: This editor-approved water bottle is sturdy enough to resist drops, bumps, and everything else you throw at it, while keeping you hydrated. Its wide, leak-proof lid is easy to fill, wash, and drink from, and the loop can be clipped to your hiking pack.
12) Embrava Sports Water Bottle: The dust-proof and leak-proof lid of this sports water bottle makes it perfect to carry in your backpack during a long hike or run. The reflective coating on the side of the lid reacts to your environment and is especially useful if you’re outdoors at night.
