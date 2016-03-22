Customs and immigration

Customs and immigration are among the most daunting aspects of overseas travel. It can sometimes feel like a bureaucratic nightmare, whether you are trying to parse another travel country's requirements on an outdated website or are waiting with your visa application at a consulate.Let Travel + Leisure walk you through the process, from where you get your passport photo taken and printed to what souvenirs you can bring home with you to the United States. (We're sorry to report that the answer is most definitely not cheese, no matter how good it tastes.) With T+L, you'll discover it's easier than ever to update your passport, submit your visa application, and get ready to travel. T+L's features on customs and immigration will answer all of your burning questions — yes, even the obvious ones.Here, travelers can find out precisely how long they can stay in another country without a visa (in Europe, 90 days) and determine whether or not they need to pack a passport (usually yes, even to Canada and Mexico).Ever wondered if U.S. citizens need a visa to visit Vietnam? (Yes.) Or what the penalty is for overstaying your tourist visa in Thailand? (A hefty fine and often jail time.)We also provide regular news coverage on topics that impact travelers, like the ever-shifting policy on travel to Cuba.For readers who procrastinate, or love to plan last-minute getaways, we have detailed information about getting under-the-wire passport renewals. And for frequent fliers, there are in-depth how-to guides to speeding up customs and immigration processes (try applying for a NEXUS Pass if you head to Canada often, or Global Entry if you're always traveling overseas). In 2015, the United Nations World Tourism Organized announced the lowest-ever visa requirements for global travel: 39 percent of travelers around the world were able to do visit a foreign country without visas. In 2008, that statistic was only 23 percent.Meanwhile, in 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court debated the legality of the Trump administration's travel ban and the European Commission debated dissolving passport-free travel within the 26 Schengen states. In a rapidly changing global climate, stay on top of the latest news with T+L.

Passport Application Wait Times Are Taking Up to 18 Weeks, State Department Says

"The pandemic's disruptions continue to have a ripple effect on all steps of the passport process, including the amount of time it currently takes us to process a passport application."
Canada to Require Proof of a Negative COVID-19 Test for Land Border Crossings

What to Know About Becoming an Expat During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Thinking about relocating overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you’ll need to know before making the move.
This Digital Passport That Stores Your Health Information Could Be Required to Board Flights Next Year

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that it's in the final development phase of its IATA travel pass.
Why You Should Check Your Passport's Expiration Date Right Now

Here's how long it takes to renew a passport.
Mauritius Has Some of the Most Gorgeous Beaches on Earth — and It's Enticing Remote Workers With a New Long-stay Visa Program

The new visa allows visitors to stay for up to a year and can be renewed.
U.S., Canada, Mexico Border Closure Extended into 2021

The land border closure between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will be closed until at least Jan. 21, 2021.
The Ultrawealthy Are Spending Millions to Get Second Passports From Luxury Destinations Around the World

The world's wealthiest are concocting doomsday plans.
This Is the Most Powerful Passport in the World Due to the Pandemic

CBP’s Preclearance Program Expanding to Other International Airports

Global Entry Applicants Can Once Again Schedule In-person Interviews

U.S. Borders to Mexico, Canada to Remain Closed Until at Least Sept. 21

U.S. Borders to Mexico, Canada to Remain Closed Until at Least Sept. 21

Study Shows 1200% Increase in Americans Relinquishing Citizenship in Wake of COVID-19

Over 5,000 Americans have given up their citizenship in the first half of 2020.

This Is the Most Powerful Passport in the World for 2020 (Video)

U.S. Citizens Can Now ‘opt Out’ of Facial Recognition Use by Homeland Security After Backlash

Man Tries to Smuggle $400,000 Worth of Cocaine in 24 Shampoo Bottles (Video)

Do You Need a Visa to Visit Australia?

You Can Get a Second Passport If You Have a Grandparent From One of These Countries (Video)

French Wine, Italian Cheese, and Scotch Whiskey Will Soon Cost More to Import to the U.S.

This Travel Blogger's Horror Story Is a Reminder Never to Fly Abroad With a Damaged Passport

Man Wrongfully Imprisoned for 3 Months After Customs Mistook His Honey for Liquid Meth (Video)

It Can Now Take Longer to Get a U.S. Passport — Here's What You Need to Know (Video)

This Passport Is So Rare, Only 500 People on Earth Have It

New Zealand Just Added New Entry Requirements for Travelers (Video)

U.S. Citizens Will Soon Be Able to Visit Brazil Without a Visa

Americans Will Need to Register to Visit Europe Starting in 2021 — Here’s What We Know (Video)

TSA Agents Are Blasting Explicit Rap at JFK Because of the Government Shutdown (Video)

Why You Should Get Global Entry and How It's Different Than TSA PreCheck (Video)

This Very Good U.S. Customs Beagle Sniffed Out an Entire Roast Pig Hidden in Someone's Luggage

The World's Most Powerful Passport Just Got Even More Powerful

New Zealand Could Charge You $3,200 for Refusing to Unlock Your Phone at the Border

The IRS Is Revoking Passports From Americans Who Owe Taxes

Why You Should Never Put Your Passport in Your Carry-on (Video)

Woman Fined $500 for Bringing In-flight Snack Through Customs

How Post-it Notes Can Extend the Life of Your Passport

The 28 Most Powerful Passports in the World

This Couple's Story Shows Why You Always Need to Check Visa Requirements Before You Travel

This Tour Company Will Pay for Your First Passport When You Book an International Trip

