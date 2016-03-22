Spa Resorts

With services that range from aromatherapy steam rooms to Swedish saunas, all-natural scrubs to mineral baths, the best spas offer a variety of ways to relax and renew. Travel + Leisure's far flung editors and writers seek out the best spas from around the world, from the invigorating banyas of Russia to the New Age Zen of New Mexico. Whether you're looking for a relaxing weekend away, a restorative massage somewhere close to home, or an extended trip to reassess and rebalance, T+L is here to help with information on the newest spas, latest news, and best values.

I Did a Wellness Retreat at One of the Best Resorts in Mexico — Here's What It Was Like
Just three days in one of Rosewood Mayakoba's new Wellness Suites — along with workshops, massage, yoga, and educational sessions — have inspired me to continue my wellness journey at home.
12 Best Hot Springs in the World With Relaxing Waters and Incredible Views
Soak among mountains, jungles, and icebergs at the best hot springs in the world.
This Belize Resort Is Offering a Digital Detox Package for Stressed Out Moms — Mimosas and Massages Included
It's been a hectic 18 months.
The World's Best Airline Just Unveiled an Exclusive New In-flight Wellness Program — With Help From a Top Spa Resort
The experts at Golden Door are lending their secrets to Singapore Airlines to bring the wellness retreat experience to the sky.
This New Hotel and Spa Is a Mountainside Sanctuary of Relaxation — and It's Only a Few Hours From NYC
Piaule Catskill features 24 guest cabins.
This Luxe Hotel in Champagne, France Just Unveiled a '007 Suite' Perfect for James Bond Fans
Bond's favorite Champagne and shaken-not-stirred martinis are, of course, part of the experience.
Kyoto's Newest Luxury Hotel Has Its Own Onsen, a Riverfront Bar, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site Just a Walk Away
Take a peek inside the brand-new Roku Kyoto.
The Top 5 International Destination Spas
The Top 15 Domestic Spas
You Can Go Heli-fishing, Salmon-snorkeling, and Canyoning at This Luxe Glamping Lodge in Canada
One of the Most Luxurious Hotel Brands Is Finally Open in Ibiza
How Montauk — and the Hamptons Wellness Scene — Have Evolved Over 50 Years

This Famed Italian Day Spa Is Opening on Governor's Island — Including Outdoor Thermal Pools With Skyline Views

The hustle and bustle of NYC washes away at QC NY Spa

Celebrate the Yuletide Season by Bathing in a Hot Tub Full of Mulled Wine 
Need to Escape? This Hotel in St. Bart's Will Send a Private Plane to Pick You Up
The Top 5 International Spas in 2020
The Top 15 Domestic Spas in 2020
The No. 1 Hotel Brand in the World Is Bringing Its Famous Wellness Programming Online — and It’s Free (Video)
This Aspen Hotel Has Ski-in, Ski-out Spa Treatments so You Can Relax Without Wasting Any Time on the Slopes
Escape the Cold in These ‘Harry Potter’ and Astrology-themed Igloos by the Beach
This Wellness Retreat Might Actually Convince You to Go to Italy and Not Eat Pasta
This Iconic Arizona Wellness Resort Will Welcome Guests for the First Time in 43 Years so You Can Detox Like a Vanderbilt
This Luxury Desert Retreat Is Miles From the Nearest Town — and It’s Perfect for Adventure and Rejuvenation
New York’s Best-kept Secret Is This Castle Resort That's Straight Out of a Fairy Tale
The Top 5 International Destination Spas in 2019
The Top 10 Destination Spas in the U.S. in 2019
Sweden’s Floating Arctic Sauna Hotel Will Have Amazing Northern Lights Views — and It's Finally Taking Reservations
This Sun-drenched Retreat in the Gulf of Thailand Wants to Improve Your Posture
I Ate Burgers and Drank Tequila at Arizona’s Newest Wellness Retreat
This Wellness Retreat in Spain May Have Found the Cure for Burnout
Where to Stay in Los Angeles: From the Beach to the Hills and Everywhere in Between
Celebrities Have Loved This Private Island for Decades — and Now It's Home to the Wellness Retreat of Your Dreams
These Los Cabos Resorts Are Combining Luxury Spa Treatments With the Practices of Traditional Mexican Folk Healers
This Puppy Cuddling Package Is the Best Reason to Book a Spa Trip to Santa Fe
You Can Bathe in Wine, Coffee, or Ramen Broth at This Japanese Spa
You Can Harvest Your Own Sea Salt on a Volcanic Hike in Hawaii (Video)
The World's Oldest Hotel Has Been in the Same Family for 52 Generations (Video)
You Can Take a Bath in Craft Beer at This Resort in Japan
