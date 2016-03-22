Spa Resorts

I Did a Wellness Retreat at One of the Best Resorts in Mexico — Here's What It Was Like
Just three days in one of Rosewood Mayakoba's new Wellness Suites — along with workshops, massage, yoga, and educational sessions — have inspired me to continue my wellness journey at home.
12 Best Hot Springs in the World With Relaxing Waters and Incredible Views
Soak among mountains, jungles, and icebergs at the best hot springs in the world.
This Belize Resort Is Offering a Digital Detox Package for Stressed Out Moms — Mimosas and Massages Included
It's been a hectic 18 months.
The World's Best Airline Just Unveiled an Exclusive New In-flight Wellness Program — With Help From a Top Spa Resort
The experts at Golden Door are lending their secrets to Singapore Airlines to bring the wellness retreat experience to the sky.
This New Hotel and Spa Is a Mountainside Sanctuary of Relaxation — and It's Only a Few Hours From NYC
Piaule Catskill features 24 guest cabins.
This Luxe Hotel in Champagne, France Just Unveiled a '007 Suite' Perfect for James Bond Fans
Bond's favorite Champagne and shaken-not-stirred martinis are, of course, part of the experience.