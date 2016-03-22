This New Private Island Resort in the Maldives Offers Overwater Villas With Pools, Outdoor Bathtubs, and Butler Service
Get a peek inside the new Patina Maldives.
Inside the Glamorous Italian Hotel Where Sports Stars Celebrate Championships in Private Pool Villas
Italy's Manuel Locatelli just celebrated his Euro Cup victory at Sardinia's Hotel Pitrizza, but he wasn't the first star to choose the ultra-private luxury villas for a special getaway — and he certainly won't be the last. Here's why.
This New Family-friendly Resort Overlooks One of Italy's Most Beautiful Beaches and Marine Reserves
The Baglioni Resort Sardinia offers the hard-to-find combination of serenity for parents and endless fun for kids.
You Can Harvest Your Own Vegetables, Golf With Ocean Views, and Celebrate Hawaiian History at This Kauai Resort
Kukui'ula, a resort community of more than 1,100 acres, recalls the Kōloa of the past.
Luxury Hotels Are Building Hundreds of New High-end Vacation Homes — and We Got a Look Inside
More hotels are getting into the real estate game, selling private vacation homes that come with all the bells and whistles.
St.-Tropez's Best New Hotels Are Quiet and Understated, but Just As Luxurious As You'd Imagine
For decades, St.-Tropez has been the flashy epicenter of the French Riviera, a town where rock stars and Hollywood celebrities arrive on mega-yachts to dance the night away. But that glamorous façade is now giving way to something more relaxed.