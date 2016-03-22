Luxury Hotels

Luxury can be found anywhere (and everywhere) across the globe, from Art Nouveau palaces in Hungary to modernist oceanfront lodges on the Australian coast. From destination resorts that are attractions in and of themselves to city-center hotels that epitomize urbane elegance, these accommodations offer all visitors—for a price—the experience of the lap of luxury. Travel + Leisure sends its editors and writers around the world to find the best of the very best. Check in often to learn where you can find the best locations, accommodations, food, service, and value.

This New Private Island Resort in the Maldives Offers Overwater Villas With Pools, Outdoor Bathtubs, and Butler Service

Get a peek inside the new Patina Maldives.
Inside the Glamorous Italian Hotel Where Sports Stars Celebrate Championships in Private Pool Villas

Italy's Manuel Locatelli just celebrated his Euro Cup victory at Sardinia's Hotel Pitrizza, but he wasn't the first star to choose the ultra-private luxury villas for a special getaway — and he certainly won't be the last. Here's why.
This New Family-friendly Resort Overlooks One of Italy's Most Beautiful Beaches and Marine Reserves

The Baglioni Resort Sardinia offers the hard-to-find combination of serenity for parents and endless fun for kids.
You Can Harvest Your Own Vegetables, Golf With Ocean Views, and Celebrate Hawaiian History at This Kauai Resort

Kukui'ula, a resort community of more than 1,100 acres, recalls the Kōloa of the past.
Luxury Hotels Are Building Hundreds of New High-end Vacation Homes — and We Got a Look Inside

More hotels are getting into the real estate game, selling private vacation homes that come with all the bells and whistles.
St.-Tropez's Best New Hotels Are Quiet and Understated, but Just As Luxurious As You'd Imagine

For decades, St.-Tropez has been the flashy epicenter of the French Riviera, a town where rock stars and Hollywood celebrities arrive on mega-yachts to dance the night away. But that glamorous façade is now giving way to something more relaxed.
One of the Most Luxurious Hotel Brands Is Finally Open in Ibiza

You've never experienced Ibiza like this.
Bermuda's Pandemic-era Pivots Have Turned It Into a Prime Vacation Destination

After years of planning — and some last-minute pivots — Bermuda is emerging from the pandemic as one of the world’s most easy-to-visit destinations.
Inside Saudi Arabia's Plan to Create a New Luxury Travel Destination

How a Personalized Hawaiian Wellness Retreat Helped Reshape My Lifestyle Back Home

The Most Fashionable Hotel in Paris, Hôtel Costes, Now Has a Sophisticated Sister Property

How to Dine Like a Celebrity at Sardinia's Most Exclusive Waterfront Retreat

3 New Lodges in Namibia With Amazing Stargazing, Desert Views, and Outstanding Service

In Namibia, new luxury lodges allow visitors to take in the country’s endless wide-open spaces in style.

Here's What a $170,000 Private Family Reunion Trip Will Get You

This Hotel Is Hiding a Michelin-star Restaurant in One of Its Rooms - and We Know How to Get a Key

This Suite-only Hotel Just Opened in Mykonos and Every Room Has a Private Pool and Waterfront Views

Rosewood Is Launching New Local Experiences at Hotels Around the World

The Ritz-Carlton Just Opened Its First Resort in the Maldives — and It's Absolutely Gorgeous

This Famed Pennsylvania Hotel Is Hosting a Glittery Pride-themed Summer Camp Weekend

You Can Now Stay in the Only Hotel on the Grounds of Château de Versailles

Nobu's New London Hotel Has a Gin Garden and the Brand's First-ever Pilates Studio

Here's What a $138,000 Private Jet Vacation to Richard Branson's Ultra-luxe Island Includes

Bora Bora Is Paradise on Earth — and This Ultra-Luxe Private Estate Is Where You’ll Want to Stay

Resorts Across the Caribbean Are Pioneering a New Kind of 'Contactless Vacation'

5 Amazing Hotels for Your First Post-vaccination Vacation

For Total Seclusion — and Luxury — Escape to Camp Sarika in Utah

Live La Dolce Vita at These Stunning Tuscan Hotels and Villas

This Private Island Resort Has 7 Stunning Villas With Private Chefs, Personal Butlers, and More

This Resort Is Hosting 'Barbecue University' Over Father's Day Weekend With a Celebrity Chef

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Vacationed at This Gorgeous Maldives Resort

A Suite at This Glamorous NYC Hotel Comes With a $500 Shopping Spree at Saks Fifth Avenue

This Luxe Resort in the Maldives Is Offering a Million-dollar Buyout — Here's What the Money Gets You

New Resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands Has a Beach Club, Crystal-clear Water, and Villa Overlooking Paradise

What It's Like Traveling to a Caribbean Island With Hardly Any COVID-19 Cases

This Luxury Charleston Hotel's New $19,000 Package Comes With Butler Service, Daily Champagne and More

A Sneak Peek Inside the Most Anticipated Los Angeles Hotel to Open This Year

Here’s How You Can Book Sir Richard Branson’s Private Flat at the New Virgin Hotel

The 7 Best Hotels in the Catskills and Hudson Valley for a Spring Escape From NYC

