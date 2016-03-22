Luxury Hotels

St.-Tropez's Best New Hotels Are Quiet and Understated, but Just As Luxurious As You'd Imagine

For decades, St.-Tropez has been the flashy epicenter of the French Riviera, a town where rock stars and Hollywood celebrities arrive on mega-yachts to dance the night away. But that glamorous façade is now giving way to something more relaxed.