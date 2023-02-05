Flight Attendants Swear by This Softside Luggage for Frequent Travel — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Don’t miss this unbeatable deal for just $187.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 12:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Travelpro Maxlite One-off tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Even before you get to packing, the most important part of preparing for travel is acquiring a high-quality suitcase to act as your companion for the trip. Whether you’re a known overpacker and are fond of checking your bag, or pack light and simply opt for a carry-on, it’s still vital that the suitcase of your choice is sturdy, spacious, and up for the task of keeping your essentials safe throughout your travels. 

If you’re in the market for a new bag that won’t break the bank yet still provides everything you could need for a successful travel experience, the Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 Lightweight Expandable Suitcase is the one for the job. The best part? It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $187, making it a budget-worthy secure for reliable packing. 

Travelpro Luggage Maxlite Lightweight Expandable Suitcase, Mocha

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $187 (originally $220)

This softside checked bag comes in 13 stylish colors and is lightweight and easy to speed through the airport with its 360-degree wheels. But just because the bag is light doesn’t mean it’s not up for the job — in fact, the suitcase expands up to two inches, allowing optimal space for storing your shoes, clothing, and other essentials. Two exterior compartments provide even more space for packing accessories, and adjustable hold down straps ensure your clothes won’t come unfolded before you arrive at your destination. 

This 27 inch by 18.5 inch by 11.5 inch suitcase weighs just 7.3 pounds and features a patented contour grip handle that not only makes your bag easy to maneuver, but also provides comfort if you’re dragging your suitcase down a cobblestone street or even up a flight of stairs. Side- and bottom-carry handles add versatility to the design, and a bottom tray adds another layer of durability to this softside bag. Not to mention this suitcase has a water and stain resistant coating to protect your belongings from even the most treacherous weather.

Travelpro Luggage Maxlite Lightweight Expandable Suitcase, Mocha

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $187 (originally $220)

There are few experiences more frustrating than having your luggage wheels catch and drag on uneven surfaces, but shoppers confirm that the 360-degree wheels completely banish this issue. One customer raved that the “rollers on this are amazing” adding that it “glides nicely on carpet in hotels, as well as hard surfaces.” Not to mention they “liked this bag so much” that they “went back and purchased the entire set.”

Another shopper is so dedicated to this luggage that they raved they will “never go on a long distance trip without it going forward.” Even flight attendants confirm this suitcase is worth the hype, with one calling it the “perfect roller board because it can fit on any sized plane,” adding that it will “last you a long time” and even dubbing it the “best lightweight suitcase.”

Travelpro Luggage Maxlite Lightweight Expandable Suitcase, Mocha

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $187 (originally $220)

Traveling can be stressful, especially when you’re scrambling to get your gear together. The good news is that the Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 Lightweight Expandable Suitcase gives you one less thing to worry about, and since it’s on sale for just $187, you won’t regret snatching up this unbeatable deal while you still have the chance. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $187. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
This Flight Attendant-approved Luggage Set Has More Than 40,000 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It’s Under $50
Amazon + Affnet Luggage Post-Christmas Sale
The 78 Best After-Christmas Luggage Deals on Samsonite, Travelpro, and More
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 20 Best Last-minute Gifts at Amazon tout
The 20 Best Last-minute Gifts at Amazon That’ll Still Arrive in Time, According to a Travel Writer
Amazon Presidents Day Early Deals Tout
The 20 Best Early Presidents Day Deals at Amazon for Travelers Up to 60% Off
NEW YORK 3 Piece Set Wheel Luggage Set + 2 packing cubes
This 'Spacious' and 'Sturdy' 3-piece Luggage Set That Comes With Packing Cubes Is Finally Back in Stock
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Lightweight Underseat Carry-On
Flight Attendants Love How Much They Can Fit Inside This Underseat Carry-on — and It's on Sale
Target Travel Organizers Tout
These Travel Organizers ‘Hold Everything,’ and Right Now They’re Up to 50% Off at Target
Amazon Long Weekend Sale Tout
Amazon’s Kicking Off the Long Weekend With Up to 60% Off Travel Gear and Accessories
Away Sale Roundup Tout
Run, Don't Walk to the Away Luggage Sale This Weekend — Tons of Editor-loved Favorites Are Up to 40% Off
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight
Travelers Call This 3-piece Luggage Set ‘Incredibly Sturdy’ — and It’s 47% Off at Amazon
Three wheeled suitcases in a living room setting
The 11 Best Checked Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Briggs & Riley Baseline Spinner
The 7 Best Softside Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
SHRRADOO Extra Large 52L Travel Laptop Backpack tout
This Lightweight Backpack Has More Than 19,600 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It's 28% Off
Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage
Travelers Say This Underseat Carry-on Makes Going Through the Airport 'a Breeze' — and It’s Nearly 70% Off
Target Connectable Luggage Set Sale tout
This Connectable Hardside Luggage Set Comes With Built-in Packing Cubes — and It's $141 Off at Target
Carry On Luggage Test
The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed