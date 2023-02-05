Flight Attendants Swear by This Softside Luggage for Frequent Travel — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Even before you get to packing, the most important part of preparing for travel is acquiring a high-quality suitcase to act as your companion for the trip. Whether you’re a known overpacker and are fond of checking your bag, or pack light and simply opt for a carry-on, it’s still vital that the suitcase of your choice is sturdy, spacious, and up for the task of keeping your essentials safe throughout your travels.

If you’re in the market for a new bag that won’t break the bank yet still provides everything you could need for a successful travel experience, the Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 Lightweight Expandable Suitcase is the one for the job. The best part? It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $187, making it a budget-worthy secure for reliable packing.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $187 (originally $220)

This softside checked bag comes in 13 stylish colors and is lightweight and easy to speed through the airport with its 360-degree wheels. But just because the bag is light doesn’t mean it’s not up for the job — in fact, the suitcase expands up to two inches, allowing optimal space for storing your shoes, clothing, and other essentials. Two exterior compartments provide even more space for packing accessories, and adjustable hold down straps ensure your clothes won’t come unfolded before you arrive at your destination.

This 27 inch by 18.5 inch by 11.5 inch suitcase weighs just 7.3 pounds and features a patented contour grip handle that not only makes your bag easy to maneuver, but also provides comfort if you’re dragging your suitcase down a cobblestone street or even up a flight of stairs. Side- and bottom-carry handles add versatility to the design, and a bottom tray adds another layer of durability to this softside bag. Not to mention this suitcase has a water and stain resistant coating to protect your belongings from even the most treacherous weather.

Amazon

There are few experiences more frustrating than having your luggage wheels catch and drag on uneven surfaces, but shoppers confirm that the 360-degree wheels completely banish this issue. One customer raved that the “rollers on this are amazing” adding that it “glides nicely on carpet in hotels, as well as hard surfaces.” Not to mention they “liked this bag so much” that they “went back and purchased the entire set.”

Another shopper is so dedicated to this luggage that they raved they will “never go on a long distance trip without it going forward.” Even flight attendants confirm this suitcase is worth the hype, with one calling it the “perfect roller board because it can fit on any sized plane,” adding that it will “last you a long time” and even dubbing it the “best lightweight suitcase.”

Amazon

Traveling can be stressful, especially when you’re scrambling to get your gear together. The good news is that the Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 Lightweight Expandable Suitcase gives you one less thing to worry about, and since it’s on sale for just $187, you won’t regret snatching up this unbeatable deal while you still have the chance.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $187.

