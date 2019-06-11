10 Stylish Mini Backpacks With Just Enough Room for the Essentials

By Monica Mendal and Madeline Diamond
Updated July 25, 2020
Getty Images
If there is one thing every traveler needs, it’s a backpack. Whether you’re toting it through the airport or using it as your day bag in a new city, it’s the ideal companion for a hands-free day. The perfect backpack is comfortable, lightweight, and practical, yet doesn’t compromise style. Mini backpacks are particularly trendy at the moment, because in today’s fast-paced world, carrying around less means the opportunity to do more.

There are all kinds of small backpacks that appeal to various style aesthetics — whether you’re looking for a sportier, more functional style you can take from city streets to nature trails or a more classic silhouette that lends itself to casual and dressy outfits. Then, there’s also the fashion backpack that functions as a key ingredient to your travel look. Some backpacks can even be worn multiple ways so you get a bag that’s 2-in-1.

No matter your style, we’ve rounded up the best small backpacks to travel with.
Madewell Mini Lorimer Backpack

Courtesy of Madewell

The worn-in look of this cognanc leather mini backpack from Madewell gives it a distinctively vintage look. It's also available in black.

To buy: madewell.com, $158

Herschel Supply Co. Mini Nova Backpack

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Herschel's classic style, minimized.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50 (originally $55)

Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Always a crowd-favorite, Longchamp’s nylon backpack is durable and water-resistant. The best part? When you’re done using it, you can fold it up and store it in your suitcase.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $125

Tumi Serra Mini Convertible Backpack

Courtesy of Tumi

For the classic traveler who’s looking for a sized-down version of their favorite backpack, Tumi’s Serra Mini Convertible Backpack has everything you’ll need.

To buy: tumi.com, $295

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Mini Backpack

Courtesy of Cole Haan

Travel in style with this chic leather backpack with gold-tone hardware. Plus, interior and exterior pockets make it easier than ever to stay organized.

To buy: colehaan.com, $100 (originally $287)

Mifland Bedford Bag

Courtesy of Mifland

This stylish, structured backpack is a miniature version of the brand's signature bag. It has adjustable straps that allow you to carry it as a traditional backpack, as well as a crossbody and shoulder bag.

To buy: mifland.com, $290

Fjällräven Mini Kånken Water Resistant Backpack

Courtesy of Nordstrom

The mini version of Fjällräven's customer-loved backpack has just enough room for the essentials. It's also made from durable, water resistant material, making it perfect for travel.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70

Matt & Nat BRAVEMINI Mini Backpack

Courtesy of Matt & Nat

This mini backpack from Matt & Nat is perfect if you're in the market for a vegan leather bag. It's available in five colors, including this chic muted purple with industrial metal hardware.

To buy: mattandnat.com, from $94 (originally $125)

Coach Parker Convertible Backpack

Courtesy of Coach

Like several other of our favorite mini backpacks, this bag is impressively versatile, since you can also wear it as a crossbody and shoulder bag.

To buy: coach.com, $198 (originally $395)

MZ Wallace Small Crosby Backpack

Courtesy of MZ Wallace

This backpack may be small, but with details like a phone pocket and key ring strap, you'll have no problem finding room for all your essentials.

To buy: mzwallace.com, $345

