10 Stylish Mini Backpacks With Just Enough Room for the Essentials
Related: The Best Bag Organizers to Keep Your Purse From Becoming a Jumbled Mess
There are all kinds of small backpacks that appeal to various style aesthetics — whether you’re looking for a sportier, more functional style you can take from city streets to nature trails or a more classic silhouette that lends itself to casual and dressy outfits. Then, there’s also the fashion backpack that functions as a key ingredient to your travel look. Some backpacks can even be worn multiple ways so you get a bag that’s 2-in-1.
No matter your style, we’ve rounded up the best small backpacks to travel with.
Madewell Mini Lorimer Backpack
The worn-in look of this cognanc leather mini backpack from Madewell gives it a distinctively vintage look. It's also available in black.
To buy: madewell.com, $158
Herschel Supply Co. Mini Nova Backpack
Herschel's classic style, minimized.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50 (originally $55)
Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack
Always a crowd-favorite, Longchamp’s nylon backpack is durable and water-resistant. The best part? When you’re done using it, you can fold it up and store it in your suitcase.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $125
Tumi Serra Mini Convertible Backpack
For the classic traveler who’s looking for a sized-down version of their favorite backpack, Tumi’s Serra Mini Convertible Backpack has everything you’ll need.
To buy: tumi.com, $295
Cole Haan Grand Ambition Mini Backpack
Travel in style with this chic leather backpack with gold-tone hardware. Plus, interior and exterior pockets make it easier than ever to stay organized.
To buy: colehaan.com, $100 (originally $287)
Mifland Bedford Bag
This stylish, structured backpack is a miniature version of the brand's signature bag. It has adjustable straps that allow you to carry it as a traditional backpack, as well as a crossbody and shoulder bag.
To buy: mifland.com, $290
Fjällräven Mini Kånken Water Resistant Backpack
The mini version of Fjällräven's customer-loved backpack has just enough room for the essentials. It's also made from durable, water resistant material, making it perfect for travel.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70
Matt & Nat BRAVEMINI Mini Backpack
This mini backpack from Matt & Nat is perfect if you're in the market for a vegan leather bag. It's available in five colors, including this chic muted purple with industrial metal hardware.
To buy: mattandnat.com, from $94 (originally $125)
Coach Parker Convertible Backpack
Like several other of our favorite mini backpacks, this bag is impressively versatile, since you can also wear it as a crossbody and shoulder bag.
To buy: coach.com, $198 (originally $395)
MZ Wallace Small Crosby Backpack
This backpack may be small, but with details like a phone pocket and key ring strap, you'll have no problem finding room for all your essentials.
To buy: mzwallace.com, $345
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.