We tested 13 Delsey suitcases of various sizes in order to narrow down the best picks for every type of trip and traveler, from short business trips to weeks-long vacations. We packed each bag to assess capacity, organizational features, and overall design, and then rolled them through an obstacle course with varied terrain to judge their maneuverability. In addition to our lab durability tests — like whacking and tossing bags — each pick goes out for testing on actual trips for another six-month period. The suitcases that scored the highest made this list, which features everything from softside underseat bags to hardside carry-ons and checked luggage.

Luggage has come a long way since the wheel-less steamer trunks of yore, and Delsey has been a pioneer in weaving style and sturdy suitcase construction together since 1946. The iconic French label — which earned a spot on our list of the best luggage brands — is famous for their vintage-inspired aesthetic, which is backed by ultra-durable and lightweight constructions.

Inside, the bag is designed with a unique 30/70 split opening, which allows you to pack bulkier pieces in the deeper compartment — think puffy jackets, chunky boots, and more. The compartment is secured with a mesh divider and adjustable, easy-to-use compression straps. Even when we packed the bag to capacity, we were able to maneuver it with ease, making 360-degree turns and lifting it up concrete curbs without any trouble. We found the telescopic handle sturdy, although we wish it would extend a few inches longer.

The Delsey Cruise 3.0 Trunk 26-inch Spinner stood out in our testing for its durability, its convenient front handle, and its fantastically handy built-in overweight indicator. The patented indicator is built into the front handle and is a huge plus for overpackers, as it turns red if your luggage exceeds 48.5 pounds — so you can say goodbye to worrying about overweight baggage charges.

It has a 30/70 split opening rather than a classic clamshell split, which may not appeal to all travelers.

We appreciated extra features like a USB port and a power bank sleeve (the power bank is not included), so that we could charge our devices on the go. While there aren’t any pockets or dividers beyond the primary two compartments — one of which features compression straps, and the other a mesh zippered divider — we found there was ample capacity to pack all of our clothes, and it would be easy to fit in compression cubes or a toiletry bag as well thanks to the 2-inch expander. One of our favorite aspects is the removable and washable lining, which you can toss in the wash after a sandy beach getaway.

Durable luggage no longer has to mean hefty or bulky, thanks to this sleek polycarbonate spinner from Delsey. We were pleasantly surprised by how rugged this spinner was, given its remarkably lightweight construction. The smooth shell stood up exceptionally well to all of our durability tests, and was easy to maneuver on all sorts of terrain. The wheels moved just as smoothly when rolled on all four or pulled just on two, and we were able to make razor-sharp turns with ease even when it was fully packed.

For such a large piece of luggage — it’s spacious enough to easily pack a few weeks’ worth of clothes into — we were delighted to find that it actually weighs almost two pounds less than the manufacturer lists (it comes in closer to 10.5 pounds than 12.5). Inside, there are two remarkably deep compartments, one of which features a lined zippered divider. While there aren’t any other dividers or pockets, those who prefer more organizational structure could easily add in packing cubes , as there’s plenty of space to accommodate them.

Hardside luggage fans will appreciate this lightweight and durable 31-inch polycarbonate suitcase, which features a modern, ridged exterior that elevates both the fashion and function of the bag by protecting it from scuffs or dents. In addition to its supreme durability, there’s an integrated TSA-accepted combination lock to offer further peace of mind that your belongings are secure. We adored the stunning jewel tones that the Helium Aero checked luggage is available in, like cherry red and steel gray.

Only one half fully zips shut on this roomy case so you’ll likely need packing cubes to stay organized.

The ultra-deep pockets offer plenty of space for longer journeys, and we found it even more lightweight than the listed specs.

Overpackers or those packing bulkier pieces for cooler climates will appreciate the immense capacity of this relatively lightweight bag, which is only two pounds heavier than the 24-inch spinner yet boasts nearly twice the capacity. We were able to stash everything we needed for a week and had room for several more outfits, thanks to the dual-zippered compartments and internal compression straps. The included shoe bag is also wildly spacious — we were able to fit three pairs inside. Crucially, when we tested this piece for durability, we found that it was absolutely pristine after being jumped on, hit with a bat, and dropped from a ladder — so we feel confident it will fare well at baggage claim.

We were impressed with how effortless it was to maneuver this bag given its size — our testers spun it around rapidly on carpets and floors alike and found quick turns were a breeze. The double-spinner wheels moved smoothly on various terrains and felt incredibly sturdy when pulled on both two and four wheels. While many checked bags can feel top-heavy or difficult to lift once fully packed, we found that this had top-notch weight distribution and was easy to hoist up thanks to the soft-grip top and side handles.

Even when fully packed, this bag is a breeze to roll around on two or four wheels.

When the bag is packed to capacity, the weight is a bit more noticeable when rolled on four wheels; we found that the weight distributed more evenly on two wheels, and it rolled smoothly at all times. We also found that the polycarbonate shell can withstand a solid rough-and-tumble at baggage claim, as the bag bounced back instantly (and without a scratch!) after being thrown off a ladder and hit repeatedly with a baseball bat.

We packed Delsey’s Chatelet Air 2.0 24-inch spinner with a week’s worth of clothes and still had ample room to add more items. The generous 69-liter capacity is perfect for anyone jetting off on a European vacation, and there are several internal compartments to help keep you organized on the go. We loved that both sides feature a zippered pocket and compression straps, which help to maximize packing space. Both sides also feature zippered dividers, which allow you to stash toiletries and shoes separately. A laundry bag, shoe bag, and hanger are included as well.

While we love that there’s a two-inch expander, we didn't even need the extra room, as the bag has a generous amount of storage for any quick trip. There are two main compartments: one has compression straps, while the other is a zippered mesh pocket. The mesh makes it possible to see any belongings at a glance, so it's easier to stay organized. There’s even a mini mesh pocket in the center of the suitcase, where you can store small essentials like chargers or converters.

Crafted from 100 percent polypropylene (a resilient plastic ), this bag is a durable travel companion for any frequent flyer. We found it incredibly easy to maneuver on various terrains thanks to the silent, double-spinner wheels. It was equally effortless to lift the bag over stones or up into an overhead bin, thanks to the hyper-lightweight construction (just over five pounds!). We also appreciated the variety of ergonomic handles, including a top, side, and bottom handle for carrying convenience.

The handle is a little loose and doesn’t extend quite as high as we’d like.

The compression straps and mesh zippered pocket help you to pack more than you’d think — plus, there’s an expander.

We especially loved how effortlessly this suitcase glided and spun on carpets, floors, and even smooth paving stones. It’s also a breeze to lift into an overhead bin, thanks to soft-grip side handles.

For a standard carry-on, we found that there was plenty of room to pack everything we’d need for a four-day trip, even without an expander. Inside the clamshell case, you’ll find a luxuriously soft liner that has antimicrobial technology, which keeps things smelling fresh. There are compression straps on one side and a zippered compartment on the other; the zippered side features another internal zipped pocket, plus an external divider pouch, which is great for stashing essentials you want to be able to grab without unpacking your whole suitcase. A laundry and shoe bag are also included, to help you keep everything neat and tidy.

Out of the all Delsey suitcases that we tested, the Chatelet Air 2.0 Carry-on 21-inch Spinner was a clear favorite. The TSA-compliant carry-on earned a perfect score in every category, boasting ample packing room, numerous compartments for organization, compression straps to facilitate easy packing, a convenient USB charging port, and more. Beyond the bag’s beautiful, vintage-inspired construction — it channels a refined, French elegance — it features exceptionally durable hardware, with smooth zippers that never snagged, even when we over packed the suitcase during our tests. It also stood up exceptionally well to our durability testing; there were no scuffs or marks on the white suitcase after we pushed it off a counter and whacked it with a baseball bat.

Other Delsey Suitcases We Liked

There were a couple more Delsey suitcases that almost made our list but didn’t make the cut due to issues revealed during testing.

Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 Underseater: Sustainably minded travelers will appreciate that this stylish personal item is crafted from recycled water bottles and features a vegan leather trim. While we loved the aesthetic of this piece, we found that the lighter color and soft exterior did show scuffs after being roughed up a bit, and was also a tight fit when tucked under the seat in front of us.

Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 Trunk, 26-inch Spinner: We found that the 30/70 split of this trunk was super convenient for packing bulkier items in the deep compartment and smaller essentials in the divider pockets of the shallow compartment. However, we wished that the telescopic handle extended further, as even its maximum height made maneuvering the packed suitcase a bit awkward.

Our Testing Process

The T+L team evaluated 13 Delsey suitcases in our in-house lab in order to narrow down the best baggage option for every type of trip. We performed a series of tests and simulations, starting by weighing the luggage to confirm if it matched the manufacturer’s description. Next, we thoroughly examined each suitcase’s interior and exterior fabrics, assessing the hardware’s durability and quality and taking note of any storage features, compression straps, or other noteworthy features.

For underseat luggage, we packed the bags with enough clothing and accessories for a weekend trip, plus a laptop, charger, and water bottle. Carry-ons were packed with enough clothing and toiletries for a four-day sightseeing trip, while we filled our checked luggage with a week-long vacation’s-worth of apparel, accessories, and more.

Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Once the bags were packed, we rolled them around the lab in order to assess their maneuverability, paying close attention to how smoothly the wheels rolled over various terrain and if it was easy to turn, spin, and use on two or four wheels when applicable. We also practiced hoisting the luggage into an overhead bin. In order to assess durability, we repeatedly pushed the suitcases off of a counter, whacked them with baseball bats, and jumped onto them from above, taking careful note of any scuffs, scratches, or dents, as well as if any of the internal contents shifted during our testing. After the in-house tests were completed, we sent each bag out for continued testing by our team on actual trips and will incorporate those insights as they come in.

Tips for Buying Delsey Luggage

Choose the best size for your needs

Deciding what size luggage to buy comes down to what types of trips you take most often, and whether or not you’re willing to wait for your suitcase at baggage claim. Light packers and business travelers will likely be well-suited to a smaller carry-on, as even Delsey’s most compact suitcases offer a generous amount of interior space to store your belongings. Those going on longer trips, or who may have bulkier items, will want to consider a checked bag in order to accommodate the appropriate amount of apparel.

Decide if you want a luggage set

Luggage sets are a great way to streamline your travel accessories, and are often designed to nest inside one another when not in use so as to minimize the space they take up. They’re a great option for families, as it makes it easy to recognize all of your luggage at baggage claim. Those who want the option of a carry-on for shorter trips and checked luggage for longer journeys will also appreciate the aesthetic cohesion of a set as well.

Know your organization preferences

If you’re someone who meticulously organizes your suitcase (or would like to be), you’ll want to prioritize a bag with features that ensure everything has its proper place. A variety of zippered pockets, mesh pouches, compression straps, and other compartments will help you to store belongings separately, while laundry bags and shoe bags prevent dirt from getting all over your clean clothes. While some of the bags on this list only offer more basic compartments, you can also always spring for packing cubes in order to keep yourself organized.

Frequently Asked Questions Is Delsey a good brand? Delsey is one of the most reliable, longstanding luggage brands on the market. Known for their elegant designs, they’re also incredibly capacious and great value buys. Our testing confirmed that even their lightweight hardshell suitcases are remarkably durable, and the construction of all of their bags is top-quality down to the zippers and wheels. The renowned French brand has been producing stylish and trustworthy luggage for more than 70 years.

How do I decide which bag to buy? Finding the right luggage is a personal decision, which depends largely on the types of trips you tend to take and how much you typically pack. If you’re a minimalist with hyper-organizational tendencies, a smaller bag with plenty of pockets will serve you well. Anyone with a soft spot for souvenirs may want to opt for a bag with an expander, or a larger capacity in order to fit all of their travel needs.

How do I clean Delsey luggage? While you can always use a luggage cover for additional protection, Delsey hardside suitcases are incredibly easy to clean off. The exterior is typically made of polycarbonate or polypropylene, hard plastics that you can simply sponge down with soap and warm water in order to remove any dirt or surface-level scuffs. The lining of select Delsey collections is also often removable and machine-washable, so you can toss it in with the laundry in order to keep it fresh between trips. For softside luggage, the brand recommends using a soft brush with warm water and gentle soap in order to keep your suitcase looking brand new for years to come.

Does Delsey offer warranties? Delsey backs their trustworthy products with a minimum of a three-year warranty from the date of purchase. Different lines offer even longer warranties, ranging from five to 10 years and extending up to a lifetime warranty. You can check their website or the certificate inside your luggage to confirm the exact warranty length of any specific product.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

For this story, T+L contributor Sophie Dodd combed through our in-house testing insights, then comprehensively researched the products herself in order to pull together a thorough list of the best Delsey suitcases of all sizes and styles. She also relied on her expertise as a full-time traveler in order to identify what aspects of a suitcase are most crucial to consider when purchasing, ranging from organizational features to durability and design.

