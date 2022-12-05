The 9 Best Samsonite Luggage Pieces of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Over the course of several months, our Travel+Leisure testing team tried over 170 pieces of luggage in our New York City lab including 15 Samsonite bags. We evaluated carry-ons, checked bags, backpacks, duffels, and weekender bags based on attributes like capacity, design, maneuverability, and durability to find the best luggage on the market. Nine Samsonite bags made it on our list of top Samsonite luggage pieces, including carry-on and checked bags, and backpacks, too.

Samsonite has been manufacturing quality suitcases since 1910 as one of the most trusted luggage brands in the travel industry, and it’s one of the oldest luggage brands , too. From carry-ons to backpacks, Samsonite makes a variety of luggage for any type of traveler .

Best Carry-on: Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner 5 Samsonite View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Zappos Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The wheels roll smoothly and the exterior is lightweight, yet durable. What to Consider: We wish there were a few more interior pockets. The Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-on is the best carry-on we’ve ever tried, sweeping the highest scores in every testing category. During our durability tests, the impact-resistant plastic exterior proved to be exceptionally durable after we hit it with a bat several times. “I would feel fine about it getting checked at the gate if (when) I'm boarding group 9 and there's no more overhead bin space available,” our tester noted. We love the simple design of the exterior and there is a TSA-approved lock on the side that’s easy to use. The interior has several pockets and compression straps, but we would have liked to see one or two more pockets for additional organization. We were able to fit enough clothes for a four-day trip without having to use the helpful expandable zippers and, even when it was packed full, the wheels rolled easily and the sturdy handle was comfortable to grip. Price at time of publish: $190 Weight: 5.6 pounds | Dimensions: 21.25 x 15.25 x 10 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: Yes Travel + Leisure / Tamara Staples

Best Checked: Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Best Buy Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The polycarbonate exterior is lightweight but very durable. What to Consider: Hardsided suitcases might get scratched easier over time. Our reigning champion for the best checked bag we tried, the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage wowed us during testing in every category. The exterior is made with a lightweight polycarbonate material but, even after hitting the bag with a baseball bat several times, the outside wasn’t scratched or damaged which leads us to believe it will hold up even if handled roughly by airlines. We were able to fit outfits and shoes for nearly a week of traveling and we love the compression straps and dividers on the inside compartments that secure the clothing once it’s packed. “Even when stuffed at capacity, the bag maintains its shape and size,” our tester reported. We think this is the perfect checked bag for maneuvering busy airports or streets because “the wheels work wonderfully so you can push the suitcase in an upright position or pull it behind you,” our tester raved. Price at time of publish: $310 Weight: 11.5 pounds | Dimensions: 23 x 15 x 10 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: Yes Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik The 9 Best Luggage Brands of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Softside: Samsonite Eco Advance Large Spinner 4.4 Samsonite View On Ebags.com View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Love It: The suitcase has an extremely large capacity, but it feels lightweight and easy to move around. What to Consider: The adjustable handle has a slight learning curve to open and close it. Calling all overpackers to check out the massive Samsonite Eco Advantage Large Spinner. We were seriously impressed by the depth of the main compartment where we were able to fit a week’s worth of clothing with plenty of room left over for more items. Despite the large capacity, the suitcase doesn’t feel bulky or heavy since it weighs a mere 10.5 pounds. There are a variety of pockets on the inside and outside of the bag and our tester said that “I especially loved the clever and easily accessible top pocket which would make my life so easy at the airport.” There are actually so many pockets that some felt a little overkill, but we would rather have too many pockets than too few. We also found the adjustable handle to be a bit finicky to use at first since it requires you to push down on two side buttons simultaneously to adjust. Although those are a few minor inconveniences, we still think this checked bag is the perfect fit for travelers looking for a large suitcase that still measures 62 linear inches which is the standard checked bag size restriction at the airport. Price at time of publish: $300 Weight: 10.5 pounds | Dimensions: 30 x 19 x 13 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: No Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik

Best Weekender: Samsonite Encompass Convertible Weekender 4.8 Samsonite View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Portability 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Why We Love It: It has thoughtful features for travelers like a designated laptop sleeve and a pullout garment bag. What to Consider: The duffel bag strap has a padded section that gets off-center when you adjust the strap. The Samsonite Encompass Convertible Weekender is the perfect duffel bag for upcoming weekend getaways. According to our tester, “there are so many pockets and compartments, it feels like you could pack everything you'd ever need and still have more pockets.” We especially love that the weekender has a designated laptop pocket for securing your technology, and it also has a foldout garment bag to prevent clothes from wrinkling on your journey. The tote and duffel bag straps are comfortable to carry, but when we adjusted the strap, the padded part doesn’t move so it won’t be centered on your shoulder which is the only downside to this bag. To test for durability, we dropped the weekender off of a tabletop and the exterior material didn’t get scuffed or scratched. Plus, the fabric is waterproof so we think it will be easy to clean if anything spills on the bag. Price at time of publish: $190 Weight: 3 pounds | Dimensions: 21 x 12 x 11 inches | Expandable: No | Smart: No Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph The Best Luggage Sets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Carry-on Backpack: Samsonite Silhouette 17 Backpack 4.6 Macy's View On Samsonite.com View On Belk.com View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: It can be carried as a backpack, duffel bag, or briefcase. What to Consider: There are a lot of straps that are a little confusing to use. The Samsonite Silhouette 17 Backpack offers travelers a traditional clamshell opening like a suitcase while still having the portability of a backpack. Our tester raved about the style of the backpack, saying “I love that this bag opens like a suitcase, making it easy to access everything inside.” We had no issues fitting three days’ worth of clothes in the main compartment and the several pockets on the inside of the opening flap. Another feature we immediately noticed was the ability to carry the bag as a backpack, duffel bag, or briefcase for versatility. However, there were several straps and pockets that were a bit excessive, but the various pockets did help with organization while packing. Plus, the backpack is comfortable to carry for long periods of time so we think it’s ideal for running through a busy airport without having to lug around a suitcase. Price at time of publish: $200 Weight: 3.31 pounds | Dimensions: 20 x 12.5 x 7 inches | Expandable: No | Smart: No Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Best Underseater: Samsonite Unisex Adults Carry-on Spinner with USB Port 4.5 Samsonite View On Amazon View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 4 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Functionality 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Love It: It can fit enough clothes for a two-day trip and it’s easy to maneuver around obstacles. What to Consider: The bag fits under an airplane seat but it’s a tight squeeze. If you’re flying an airline with strict luggage restrictions or traveling for a quick business trip, a piece of underseat luggage like this one from Samsonite is convenient and functional. We were able to fit enough clothes for a two-day trip between the main compartment, the front zippered pocket, and the two side pockets. Plus, there is a USB charging port on the side of the bag so you can easily charge your device in an airport. During our tests for maneuverability, we wheeled the bag around cones set up as an obstacle course and we were impressed with how smoothly the wheels rolled and turned around tight corners. Our tester raved about the sturdy extendable handle saying that “you would be able to transition to different flooring, elevator, escalators, stairs seamlessly.” While it took an extra push to get the suitcase under the seat, it was able to fit without too much effort. Price at time of publish: $145 Weight: 6.17 pounds | Dimensions: 16.5 x 13.75 x 9 inches | Expandable: No | Smart: No Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph

Best Lightweight: Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-on 4.7 Samsonite View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Buydig.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 3.8 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The carry-on weighs just over 6 pounds. What to Consider: The small wheels made it difficult to spin and turn the suitcase. Carry-ons can be difficult to hoist into an overhead bin so consider using a lightweight suitcase like Samsonite’s Omni PC Expandable Carry-on. Weighing a little over 6 pounds, this 20-inch suitcase is made out of a micro-diamond polycarbonate material that proved to be very durable during testing despite the lightweight feel of the carry-on. Our tester hit the exterior with a baseball bat several times and there weren’t any scratches and scuffs left over. The simple clamshell design of the inside of the suitcase made packing intuitive and easy with just the right amount of pockets and space for storing several outfits and shoes. Similarly to other Samsonite suitcases we’ve tried, it’s easier to wheel this one on two wheels rather than on four due to the smaller wheels but we still think it can get around an airport without any major issues. Price at time of publish: $160 Weight: 6.1 pounds | Dimensions: 22 x 15 x 9.5 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: Yes Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson The Best Hardside Luggage of 2022, According to Tests

Best Expandable: Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-on Spinner 4.7 Samsonite View On Samsonite.com View On Belk.com View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 3.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The capacity was generous even without the expanding zippers. What to Consider: The suitcase was slightly difficult to maneuver around obstacles. If you’re trying to avoid checking in your suitcase, the Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-on Spinner has handy expandable zippers that will give that extra space to fit everything you need. In testing, we were able to fit four outfits, several pairs of shoes, and a toiletry bag without using the expandable zippers so we were thoroughly impressed with the capacity of the suitcase. Packing all of the items into the suitcase with the two main compartments, various interior pockets, and compression straps was a breeze and we appreciated the organization features, especially for overpackers. The only downside is that the suitcase was slightly difficult to turn around tight corners, but we noticed that it was easier to get around the obstacles on two wheels rather than all four. However, we think the large capacity and organizational features make this suitcase the best one for travelers looking for helpful expandable zippers on a bag. Price at time of publish: $200 Weight: 7.31 pounds | Dimensions: inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: Yes Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson