The 7 Best Béis Travel Products of 2022

Béis travel products, co-founded by Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell, were created to be functional, stylish, and affordable — a critical travel combination. Aside from a few limited-edition items, most products from Béis come in neutral tones, which is perfect for pairing with almost any item as you go. We especially love the Large Check-in Roller for many reasons, but our favorite feature is its weight-limit indicator that lets you know when the bag is too heavy, so you can lighten the load before you even leave home.

From checked and carry-on luggage to backpacks and toiletry bags, it’s important to have solid travel gear for all of your journeys . Sometimes you might only need a weekender to throw over your shoulder and hit the road , while other times you’ll want a big, sturdy suitcase that can withstand baggage claim and uneven cobblestone streets.

Best Overall: Beis The 29-inch Large Check-in Roller 4.4 Beis View On Beistravel.com Why We Love It: The weight-limit indicator is a huge bonus so you can meet checked luggage requirements before leaving home. What to Consider: The suitcase already weighs 11 pounds when empty. At 29 inches tall and 12 inches deep, this large, hard-sided suitcase is a must-have for longer trips, or for people who tend to overpack and check a bag everywhere they go. It comes with a weight-limit indicator that lets you know when your bag is too heavy, and it’s expandable in case you need a bit of extra room instead. Compression straps let you cinch down everything for a snug fit, and pockets keep you organized. A built-in laundry bag separates dirty clothes from still-clean items, and a TSA-approved combination lock gives you security while in transit. Six colors are available from beige to navy. Price at time of publish: $298 Dimensions: 18.75 x 12 x 30.5 inches | Material: Polycarbonate PVC, polyester, nylon | Weight: 11.84 pounds | Interior Capacity: 112 liters

Best Carry-on: Beis The Carry-on Roller 4.7 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve Why We Love It: The suitcase expands up to 12 inches (from 9.8), meaning you can maximize your space. What to Consider: Expanding the bag makes it unlikely to fit in most overhead bins. A carry-on is an essential travel item as it’s ideal for shorter trips (and for those who really know how to pack light). This one comes with 360-degree, smooth-rolling wheels that can tackle uneven terrain. A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip is easy to hold even when you’re dashing to catch a flight. The interior of this roller can expand up to 2 inches, adding extra room as needed, but doing so may make it a tight squeeze in standard-sized overhead bins. A weight indicator is also included, just as it is in the larger checked bag from this brand, as is a TSA-approved lock to keep your belongings safe and secure while in transit. Price at time of publish: $198 Dimensions: 14.6 x 21.1 x 9.8 inches to 14.6 x 21.1 x 12 inches fully expanded | Material: Polycarbonate PVC, polyester, vegan leather, nylon | Weight: 8.36 pounds | Interior Capacity: 49-61 liters

Best Weekender: Beis The Convertible Weekender Béis View On Beistravel.com Why We Love It: The detachable packing cube is great for dirty laundry or swimwear. What to Consider: The bag is oversized by design, so take caution of its weight once full. When you don’t need a larger suitcase, a weekender bag might be just the ticket, as it’s smaller than a carry-on, but big enough to store enough outfits and essentials for a short trip. This one comes with a fully removable bottom compartment that doubles as a packing cube, plus a removable, padded laptop sleeve with exterior pockets (so you can quickly find and remove your computer for security checks). A trolley strap also allows you to slide the bag over your rollerboard handle for easy treks through airports, and an adjustable and removable shoulder strap comes in handy for smaller spaces. There’s also an external zippered pocket to store items like your passport, chargers, phone, and travel documents without opening the main bag. Price at time of publish: $118 Dimensions: 19 x 10 x 16 inches | Material: Cotton, polyester, PVC | Weight: 3.86 pounds | Interior Capacity: 49 liters The 9 Best Luggage Brands of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Duffel: Beis The Expandable Duffel Béis View On Beistravel.com Why We Love It: This is one of the lightest bags designed by Béis. What to Consider: Only three colors are available. Chic and functional, the expandable duffel bag from Béis is a winner, as it comes with a padded laptop pocket, a large zipper pocket, and a leash inside the front zipper pocket to store your keys. There’s also a removable shoulder strap with a shoulder pad for comfortable commuting, and metal feet to keep the fabric portion off the ground. The bottom section of the bag is expandable, so you can bring even more items when needed. Two side pockets give you space for essentials such as your phone and passport, and a trolley sleeve makes it easy to slip the bag over the handle of your wheeled luggage. Price at time of publish: $118 Dimensions: 16.5 x 11.4 x 7.9 inches to 16.5 x 15.4 x 7.9 fully expanded | Material: Polyester, faux leather | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Interior Capacity: 22 liters

Best Tote: Beis The Expandable Tote Béis View On Beistravel.com Why We Love It: The trolley sleeve and removable shoulder strap make transit a breeze. What to Consider: The zipper on top doesn’t go all the way across the bag to close it. A tote bag is an ideal versatile piece to have in a travel collection, as you can also use it as a gym bag, purse, diaper bag, and more. This one comes with a padded laptop sleeve, two water bottle pockets, a key leash, and a trolley sleeve to slide it over a rollerboard’s handle. It also has a zipper to expand the sides, and a large, exterior zippered pocket on the back for essentials. A removable shoulder strap makes things versatile, and a large zip pocket on the inside keeps things safe and secure. Price at time of publish: $88 Dimensions: 16.1 x 14.6 x 3.3 inches | Material: Polyester, faux leather | Weight: 1.41 pounds | Interior Capacity: 19 liters

Best Toiletry Bag: Beis The Cosmetic Case 4.5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Beistravel.com Why We Love It: The removable brush holder is great for makeup but easy enough to remove when not needed. What to Consider: There aren’t many total compartments, especially with the brush holder removed. This case is made for organizing makeup and makeup brushes, but it also works to organize general toiletries as well. You can take out the removable brush holder if you don’t need it, and a slip pocket with a removable mirror works for touch-ups on the go. There are two small slip pockets inside the case for other items, and the exterior handle makes it easy to hang from a bathroom hook. The case is easy to wipe clean in case of spills, and comes in beige or black. Price at time of publish: $68 Dimensions: 9.5 x 4 x 7 inches | Material: Polyester, PVC | Weight: 1.38 pounds | Interior Capacity: Not listed The 8 Best Packing Cubes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed