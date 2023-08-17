At Travel + Leisure, we’ve personally tried our share of Tumi luggage, and deemed it splurge-worthy on many occasions. But to truly determine the best of the best, we tested 13 different Tumi bags in our lab and evaluated their capacity, durability, value, and design; our testing is ongoing for six months to see how they hold up in real-world conditions, too. After loading them up, toting or rolling them through our carefully constructed obstacle course, and giving them our best shot with a baseball bat, these are the bags that impressed us most.

Among frequent travelers, Tumi is considered the crème de la crème of luggage. Although the brand’s price points place it squarely in the luxury category, it has a reputation for being high-quality, durable, and stylish. It has a solid celebrity following, too: everyone from Ashley Graham to Kaia Gerber has been seen toting Tumi bags through security.

Best Overall Tumi Alpha International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-on 5 Tumi View On Amazon View On Tumi.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Organization 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It This bag’s removable suiter and dual-access feature make it an incredibly convenient traveling companion. What to Consider Even when empty, this bag is on the heavier side. The International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-on bag is compact in size but packed with useful features, earning it the top spot in our Tumi rankings. Although the bag is on the smaller side for a carry-on suitcase, it expands an additional two inches if needed; plus, its smaller size makes it easier to maneuver through tight airplane aisles and into overhead bins. What really won us over, though, were the carry-on’s removable suiter and dual-access section. The removable garment bag can hold a suit or a full-length dress — perfect for a trip to a wedding or formal event — and the dual-access feature makes it easy to grab a light jacket or small purse while on the go without having to open up your entire bag. This suitcase is on the heavy side when empty, which could make it tricky to lift into an overhead bin for some users, but its compact size and narrow width keep it manageable. Its adjustable handle has two height options that click easily into place, and its 360-degree wheels rolled incredibly smoothly during testing, even on uneven surfaces. It held up well during our durability testing as well — even after our baseball bat test, there were no scuffs or damage. We’d recommend this to any traveler who craves organization without sacrificing durability. Price at time of publish: $975 The Details: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | 10.7 pounds | 35 liters Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Best Small Checked Tumi Alpha 3 Short Trip Expandable Packing Case 4.6 Tumi View On Amazon View On Tumi.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Organization 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It This luggage feels lightweight for its size, and has plenty of space for quick trips. What to Consider The bag’s zippers didn’t function as smoothly or feel as high-quality as expected. We were impressed with the all-around quality, lightweight feel, and plentiful space in the Short Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case. Our testers were able to load up all their necessities into this case with room to spare; it could easily accommodate a week or more of items. The suitcase expands without the use of zippers, but even without expanding, the main storage has plenty of packing space — plus a convenient removable garment bag. The bag rolled along effortlessly in any direction during testing, and its adjustable handle extended to three different heights with no issues. Although this bag has a high-quality, luxury feel overall, the nylon zippers didn’t always function smoothly during testing when fully packed. The bag held up well during our durability tests; it didn’t show any scuffs after our drop tests, and all items were intact and in place. This model is slightly too big to carry on, but is a manageable option for checked luggage on a shorter trip. Price at time of publish: $1,195 The Details: 26 x 19 x 13 inches | 16.2 pounds | 83 liters Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Best Large Checked Tumi Alpha Extended Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case 4.6 Tumi View On Tumi.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Organization 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Maneuverability 3.8 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It This suitcase has an incredible amount of space and unmatched durability. What to Consider The steep price on this bag may put off some buyers. With a capacity of 126 liters, the Extended Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case is one of the larger bags Tumi makes, and it’s our recommendation for longer trips. It’s a highly organized bag — crucial for luggage of this size — featuring plenty of large pockets inside and out. This bag has the same expandable functionality as many of the brand’s other suitcases: interior clips can either secure the bag in its more compact position, or can be released to allow for expansion. Although we like this innovative design, one of the clips did malfunction and pop open during testing. Still, even without this expansion feature, this suitcase can easily hold several weeks worth of necessities for a longer trip, or the bulk of a wardrobe for a move. Despite its size, this bag rolls easily over uneven surfaces and curbs. It’s incredibly durable as well: our testers rode and jumped on top of the bag without causing any damage. This luxury case has a steep price tag to match, but if you can swing it, this is a great choice for staying organized during long trips. Price at time of publish: $1,395 The Details: 31 x 22 x 13 inches | 17.9 pounds | 126 liters Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

The 9 Best Luggage Brands of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Wheeled Duffel Tumi Alpha Large Split 2 Wheeled Duffel 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Tumi.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Why We Love It This duffel’s plethora of compartments make it easy to pack and maneuver. What to Consider It picks up dirt easily, and it’s pricey for a duffel. The Tumi Large Split 2 Wheeled Duffel is lightweight and versatile for travelers who prefer carrying duffels, but has plenty of structure and recessed wheels to make it more manageable. This bag holds a surprising amount; our testers were able to pack a week’s worth of items with room to spare. Its structure and multiple compartments address one of the biggest challenges with duffels — losing track of items in a shapeless bag — and it features a top zipper to quickly access items without opening the entire bag. Although this bag has two wheels instead of the four you’d find on standard wheeled luggage, it rolled smoothly and easily across all surfaces. It also performed well on all our durability tests, showing no signs of wear and tear during drop or impact testing, though our testers noted it picked up dirt more easily than some models. As with most Tumi pieces, this bag is an investment, but its compartments and durability earned it a spot on our list. Price at time of publish: $1,095 The Details: 16 x 30.3 x 14 inches | 11 pounds | 98 liters Travel + Leisure / Jessica Juliao

Best Organization Tumi Alpha International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-on 4.8 Amazon View On Tumi.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Organization 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 4.8 /5 Why We Love It This compact suitcase has tons of useful compartments and a convenient USB-C cable. What to Consider The bag’s extra pockets and cables make it feel less streamlined than some carry-on models. The Alpha International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-on is small and manageable, but has more than enough storage for long weekends or week-long work trips. It has more organizational features than we’d anticipate in a smaller bag, too: additional pockets in the main compartment for quick access, extra pockets on the outside of the bag for storage on the go, and an included USB-C cable. The additional straps and cables add a little bulk to the bag, but their usefulness outweighs any other issues. The bag’s handle extends to three different heights, and even our taller testers found it comfortable and easy to maneuver. It rolled smoothly over any surface, and navigated our obstacle course with ease. Our impact tests left some superficial damage, but the bag’s functionality wasn’t affected. We’d recommend this case to anyone who wants to stay organized while traveling without sizing up to a checked bag. Price at time of publish: $895 The Details: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | 10.9 pounds | 35 liters Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Best Underseater Tumi Voyageur Oxford Compact Carry-On 4.2 Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Tumi.com Our Ratings Capacity 4 /5

Design 4 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Value 3 /5

Functionality 4.5 /5 Why We Love It We appreciate this bag’s stylish design and effortless maneuverability. What to Consider The bag can only hold smaller laptops (13 inches), and even then it’s a tight fit. The Oxford Compact Carry-on is a great choice for flights where overhead storage space is limited, or where you know you’ll want easy access to your carry-on items. Its extra compact size means it can fit under most airplane seats, and the designated laptop sleeve keeps your computer within arm’s reach during your flight. The bag has two decent-sized sections, and our testers were able to load it up with enough clothing and toiletries for a one- to two-day trip. The separate laptop compartment is designed to fit a 13-inch laptop, although even that was a tight fit for our testers — 15-inch models or bigger would be a no-go for this carry-on. This bag rolls incredibly smoothly in all directions, and has a luggage sleeve should you choose to attach it to a larger carry-on. The extendable handle can be zipped away entirely when you’re ready to stash it under the seat. We recommend this compact bag for overnight trips or as a companion piece to larger luggage. Price at time of publish: $650 The Details: 16 x 14 x 8 inches | 6.6 pounds | 21 liters Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph

