Best Products The Best Away Luggage, According to Tests and Research Away's product selection is vast — start with these must-haves like The Carry-on Flex. Away When Away joined the suitcase scene in 2015, it was practically an overnight success. Today, the luggage brand is one of the most popular out there for fans of functionality, durability, and minimalism. If you've already decided that Away is the brand for you, we're here to help you pick which products to buy. Away originally launched with rolling suitcases in both carry-on and checked sizes but has since expanded to many other travel products, from backpacks to pet carriers to packing cubes. We've tested many Away products, and most of the brand's products deliver on its reputation for extremely thoughtful design and pristine construction. Our must-have picks have unique attributes that make them the very best of the best. Our favorite Away bag is The Carry-on Flex, which fits in most overhead bins on both international and domestic flights and has an expander that can provide an additional 2.25 inches of space. Like all of Away’s roller bags, it has top-tier maneuverability that’s impressed Travel + Leisure editors time and again during their lab testing and personal use. Four 360-degree wheels glide like butter over most indoor and outdoor surfaces, making airport strolls (and occasional sprints) a breeze. These are the best Away bags and accessories: Our Top Picks Best Overall: Away The Carry-on Flex at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Best Checked Bag: Away The Medium Flex at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Best Weekender: Away Everywhere Bag at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Most Stylish: Away The Carry-on: Aluminum Edition at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Best Duffel: Away F.A.R Duffle 40L at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Best Backpack: Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Best Tote: Away The Packable Carryall at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Best Crossbody: Away The Daily Crossbody at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Best Pet Carrier: Away The Pet Carrier at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Best Packing Cubes: Away The Insider Packing Cubes at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Away The Carry-on Flex View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: It's packed with all the features that made Away a traveler-favorite brand and fits most airlines' size requirements when it's not expanded.What to Consider: You may have to check the bag if it's expanded, particularly on international airlines. If you want an Away suitcase that has it all, this is the bag for you. For many travelers, one of the most important characteristics of a suitcase is whether or not it fits an airline's size requirements, particularly for carry-on bags. The Carry-on Flex is the right size for the majority of major airlines, both international and domestic. But it has a leg up on the regular Away Carry-on: it's expandable. Simply unzip the expander to gain an extra 2.25 inches of depth, which adds up to nearly seven additional liters of interior capacity — not bad for a bag that's just shy of 40 liters in its standard configuration. The suitcase, of course, comes with all of Away's signature features that make the company's bags so popular: 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock, an interior compression system, a removable and washable liner, and a hidden liner for separating your dirty clothes. It also comes in Away's staple range of tasteful colors, from basics like black and grey to soft pink and lavender. For us, it's the versatile size and the expander that make The Carry-on Flex our top pick from the company. Dimensions: 21.7 x 13.7 x 9 inches | Weight: 8.15 pounds | Interior capacity: 39.8 to 46.7 liters | Material: Polycarbonate | Expandable: Yes Best Checked Bag: Away The Medium Flex Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: It's extremely lightweight.What to Consider: The expander is a bit smaller than on the carry-on bags. We think Away bags are best purchased in pairs: one carry-on and one checked suitcase. That should cover most of your trips! The Medium Flex is the best checked bag Away offers because it's large enough to fit a week or two of clothes yet small enough that it's not too unwieldy. Remember, bigger isn't necessarily better with checked bags, as you still need to abide by the weight limit — more space means more opportunity to overpack. But this bag does have an expander that provides additional inches of depth, which translates to an extra seven liters of interior capacity. That should be plenty of room for any souvenirs you might buy. Dimensions: 26 x 18.5 x 11 inches | Weight: 10.8 pounds | Interior capacity: 68.8 to 75.7 liters | Material: Polycarbonate | Expandable: Yes Best Weekender: Away The Large Everywhere Bag 5 Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: It's a professional, stylish bag that fits the carry-on bag size requirements for most airlines.What to Consider: T+L editors have found the shoulder strap slightly difficult to adjust. The Large Everywhere Bag earned a perfect score when T+L editors stacked it up against the competition during our weekender bag test. They loved that it's a spacious, minimalist bag with a professional look that’s perfect for going from the office to the airport. Most will find they can seamlessly fit everything they need for trips up to four days long in this roomy weekender. It has a padded pocket that’s big enough for two laptops, so you’ll never have to choose between bringing your personal or work device. There are other dedicated storage spaces for just about everything else you can think of, from your passport to your keys. Packing-cube fanatics will also love this duffel bag — it features a clamshell opening just like Away's suitcases, meaning its interior is roughly rectangular and therefore ideal for packing cubes. The bag is designed to be carried as a duffel via its two top handles or its crossbody strap, however, it also has a trolley strap to fix it to a rolling suitcase. This flexibility in carrying modes, high capacity, look that appeals to a wide range of aesthetics, and thorough organizational design make this bag our top pick for a weekend away. Dimensions: 20.9 x 11.8 x 9.4 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds | Interior capacity: 38 liters | Material: Nylon with leather | Expandable: No Most Stylish: Away The Carry-on: Aluminum Edition Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: It has a standout look compared to regular Away suitcases.What to Consider: It's far pricier and heavier than the standard Carry-on, and it has slightly less interior capacity. The vast majority of Away suitcases look nearly identical, save for their size and some extra details like expanders and outside pockets. And that can make identifying your luggage at baggage claim rather difficult. For a standout model, opt for Away's Carry-on: Aluminum Edition, which comes in silver, black, and rose gold. Like the Carry-on and the Carry-on Flex, this bag complies with most airlines' size requirements. In fact, it's even slightly smaller than those bags. But yes, that does mean it has a little less capacity — and the aluminum shell is heavier than the polycarbonate one. Are those fair tradeoffs for some seriously stylish luggage? That’s for you to decide. Dimensions: 21.5 x 13.7 x 9 inches | Weight: 10.1 pounds | Interior capacity: 35 liters | Material: Aluminum | Expandable: No The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2022, According to Travel Editors Best Duffel: Away F.A.R Duffle 40L Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: It's made of extremely lightweight water- and abrasion-resistant material.What to Consider: It has a sportier look compared to Away's regular duffels. Away's F.A.R line — the acronym stands for "For All Routes" — is one of the company's new product collections and is designed for heavy-duty usage outside the airport. We're fans of the 40-liter duffel, which is perfect for outdoor activities from camping to safaris, thanks to its water- and abrasion-resistant polyester material (which is, by the way, 100-percent recycled). It's the smallest size of the duffels, but that means it's typically able to be used as a carry-on if you take it on a flight — and it's designed to sit atop Away's rolling suitcases using the trolley strap. (There's also a detachable crossbody strap.) The duffel definitely has a sportier look to it, but it does come in a sleek black if you want something that can transition from countryside to city with ease. Dimensions: 12.2 x 21.7 x 9.8 inches | Weight: 2.3 pounds | Interior capacity: 39.8 to 46.7 liters | Material: Polycarbonate | Expandable: No Best Backpack: Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: A water-resistant shell, all-around zipper, and light weight truly make this the perfect backpack to take everywhere.What to Consider: It has a limited interior capacity of just 20 liters. Made for those who prefer backpacks to totes or crossbodies for personal items on flights, this model is compact, lightweight, and water-resistant. We love that its silhouette is extremely smooth and streamlined — there are no bulky pockets sticking out that might make it difficult to slide the bag under the seat in front of you on a plane. There is, however, one external pocket for easy access to items like passports or headphones, but it's designed so that the objects sit within the main structure of the bag. And inside the bag is where the organizational magic happens, with multiple slip pockets, including ones for water bottles and laptops, zip pockets, and a key clip. On the back of the bag is a discreet pocket for passport storage and a trolley sleeve for attaching it to a roller suitcase. When T+L tested the durability of the nylon shell, we found it to be extremely scratch- and tear-resistant. We also love that this backpack has a clamshell opening that zips all the way around to further help you access your belongings without having to rummage or dig. Dimensions: 12 x 5.9 x 17.7 inches | Weight: 2.45 pounds | Interior capacity: 20 liters | Material: Nylon with leather | Expandable: No The 19 Best Carry-on Backpacks for Your Next Trip Best Tote: Away The Packable Carryall Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: The tote zips shut for extra security.What to Consider: The nylon material is thin, so the bag may look lumpy when full. If you find yourself doing a lot of shopping on your travels, this packable nylon tote might just be a lifesaver. It folds up into a tiny pouch so you can toss it into your suitcase without worrying about it taking up space, only using it if necessary on your return journey. Or you can use it as a gym bag, a beach bag, or a shopping bag. While it's not as structured as Away's Latitude Tote — that lack of structure is essential to its packability — it does have a zippered closure, which we prefer for traveling. There’s no need to worry about anything falling out when you store it under the airplane seat in front of you or if it shifts around in the overhead bin. It has a trolley sleeve so you can securely perch it atop your rolling bag. Dimensions: 15 x 19.7 x 9 inches | Weight: 8 ounces | Interior capacity: 43 liters | Material: Nylon | Expandable: No Best Crossbody: Away The Daily Crossbody Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: It converts into a fanny pack.What to Consider: It only comes in black. One of the best things about a crossbody bag is the fact that it allows you to carry things hands-free. This crossbody bag actually takes things one step further — it converts into a fanny pack, which completely frees up your arms and shoulders, too. The conversion is all in the straps. The shoulder strap for the crossbody configuration is detachable, and two hidden straps can be extracted to form a belt for the fanny pack (which can also be worn as a sling bag!). We appreciate that the bag is very roomy — it has two liters of interior capacity — without being too bulky. Dimensions: 9.4 x 6.5 x 2.7 inches | Weight: 1.3 pounds | Interior capacity: 2 liters | Material: Nylon with leather | Expandable: No Best Pet Carrier: Away The Pet Carrier Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: It has a trolley sleeve and car-seat latches to make multiple modes of transportation secure for your pet.What to Consider: It only has ventilation mesh on three sides, not four. While it's true that Away’s sole pet carrier is inherently the company's best one, not all customers might know that this product exists, and that's why we're calling it out here. Not only does it have a trolley strap so it can be secured to your suitcase, but it also has latches to attach it to a car seat belt, making it a great carrier for multiple modes of transportation. Inside the carrier, which is water-resistant to help with any accidents, is removable and washable sherpa bedding for extra comfort. Our one concern is that there is ventilation on three sides, not four, though that isn't necessarily unsafe — this carrier is compliant with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, and it's certified by The Center for Pet Safety (CPS). That fourth side without the ventilation houses a pocket for pet or human gear, from collapsible water bowls to passports. Dimensions: 18.7 x 10.8 x 10.75 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds | Interior capacity: 35.5 liters | Material: Nylon with leather | Expandable: No The Best Hardside Luggage Picks of 2022 Best Packing Cubes: Away The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4) Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: They're designed to perfectly fit the carry-on suitcases.What to Consider: Some may prefer more rigid structure and item separation to these cubes' flexible and breathable material. The pro of buying Away's own packing cubes versus another brand's is that they're designed to fit perfectly within the company's carry-on suitcases. By using them, you can compress and organize your clothes more easily, keeping the contents of your luggage nice and sorted. And, for those who are very style-conscious, you can even match the color of the packing cubes to your Away suitcase. All this said, some users might prefer some packing cube sizes over others, so it'd be nice if Away allowed you to customize your set or offered more options for predetermined sets. (The only other option is a six-piece set in which each cube is a different size.) We also like that the water-resistant nylon protects your clothes and prevents them from becoming stuffy, but the breathable lid on these cubes make them less than ideal for packing liquids without a toiletry bag. Dimensions: 10 x 4.1 x 8.25 inches; 10 x 4.1 x 4.3 inches; 13 x 4.1 x 10 inches; 13 x 4.1 x 6.9 inches | Weight: 0.7 pounds combined | Interior capacity: Varies | Material: Nylon | Expandable: No Tips for Buying Away Luggage Think about where you travel the most Many customers find that the most difficult decision when purchasing Away bags is picking a size, particularly when it comes to carry-on roller bags. There are just two size options: the Carry-on and the Bigger Carry-on. The Carry-on fits most size requirements for international airlines, whereas the Bigger Carry-on fits most size requirements for domestic airlines. Thus, international travelers will likely want to buy the smaller bag, while domestic travelers can get away with the larger one. Take both kinds of trips? You might like Away's Carry-on Flex, which fits on international flights in its compact configuration but has an expander to use when more space is available. Consider organizational features Away's wheeled suitcases really only have four variables: size, color, expandability, and external pockets. If you're someone who needs an easy-to-access pocket, you'll want to buy either the Carry-on with Pocket or the Bigger Carry-on with Pocket. Those are the only two bags with external pockets — the others all require a full unzipping to access anything inside. Evaluate your shopping habits If you're a shopper when you travel and you always find yourself needing more space in your suitcase on the return trip, an expandable bag is a must. In fact, there's really no downside at all to buying one of Away's expandable suitcases, other than they are slightly more expensive than their non-expandable cousins. Frequently Asked Questions Where can I buy Away luggage? Away luggage is only sold by Away, either online or in one of its brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S. and in Toronto, Canada. (There was, however, an Away pop-up shop at Nordstrom in 2019.) You can find the list of in-person stores here. How do I decide which size luggage to get? Start by deciding between carry-on and checked bags — which are you more likely to use? Overall, we think it's a great idea to have one of each. (Plus, the carry-ons nest inside the checked bags, so you don't need to worry about finding extra storage space at home for a second bag.)As for choosing between the Carry-on and the Bigger Carry-on, the primary difference is that the former can be used on most international airlines while the latter is typically too large for international airlines. If you primarily fly domestic routes, you can opt for the larger bag. When picking between the sizes of checked luggage, we suggest going with the medium over the large, as you'll probably be limited to 50 pounds regardless — it's easy to go overweight when filling the large. Does Away luggage ever go on sale? Away very rarely offers sales, but when it does, it's usually for Black Friday. 