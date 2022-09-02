When Away joined the suitcase scene in 2015, it was practically an overnight success. Today, the luggage brand is one of the most popular out there for fans of functionality, durability, and minimalism.

If you've already decided that Away is the brand for you, we're here to help you pick which products to buy. Away originally launched with rolling suitcases in both carry-on and checked sizes but has since expanded to many other travel products, from backpacks to pet carriers to packing cubes. We've tested many Away products, and most of the brand's products deliver on its reputation for extremely thoughtful design and pristine construction. Our must-have picks have unique attributes that make them the very best of the best.

Our favorite Away bag is The Carry-on Flex, which fits in most overhead bins on both international and domestic flights and has an expander that can provide an additional 2.25 inches of space. Like all of Away’s roller bags, it has top-tier maneuverability that’s impressed Travel + Leisure editors time and again during their lab testing and personal use. Four 360-degree wheels glide like butter over most indoor and outdoor surfaces, making airport strolls (and occasional sprints) a breeze.

These are the best Away bags and accessories: