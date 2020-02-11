15 Surprisingly Roomy Pieces of Underseat Luggage

If you’re like most airline travelers, you keep busy during flights: working, reading, catching up on your favorite T.V. series — although sometimes you might just take a nap.

No matter how you choose to spend your time, with underseat carry-on luggage, you can keep everything you need — your electronics, headphones, chargers, books, games, sweaters, and snacks — conveniently and securely nearby.

The best small carry-on bags will fit under the seats in most aircraft, although sizes and configurations vary. You can even pack for a short trip in these underseat bags or carry that well-advised emergency change of clothes without taking up space in the overhead bin. The flight attendants will love you.

The bags we have listed here are well within the average airline’s underseat area (about 17 x 11 x 20 inches) and have been selected for their versatility, looks, and durability at various price points. The convenience and comfort of having your important items nearby will be worth the sacrifice of a little legroom.

These are the best pieces of underseat luggage to shop: