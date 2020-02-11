15 Surprisingly Roomy Pieces of Underseat Luggage

By Patricia Doherty and Rebecca Carhart
February 11, 2020
If you’re like most airline travelers, you keep busy during flights: working, reading, catching up on your favorite T.V. series — although sometimes you might just take a nap

No matter how you choose to spend your time, with underseat carry-on luggage, you can keep everything you need — your electronics, headphones, chargers, books, games, sweaters, and snacks — conveniently and securely nearby.

The best small carry-on bags will fit under the seats in most aircraft, although sizes and configurations vary. You can even pack for a short trip in these underseat bags or carry that well-advised emergency change of clothes without taking up space in the overhead bin. The flight attendants will love you.

The bags we have listed here are well within the average airline’s underseat area (about 17 x 11 x 20 inches) and have been selected for their versatility, looks, and durability at various price points. The convenience and comfort of having your important items nearby will be worth the sacrifice of a little legroom.

These are the best pieces of underseat luggage to shop:

AmazonBasics Underseat Luggage with Wheels

Nearly 1,000 shoppers gave this AmazonBasics underseat suitcase a five-star review for a reason. Besides boasting a non-slip telescoping handle, the top-rated suitcase has a spacious front pocket to store items you need easy access to and weighs less than five pounds in total. Customers love how lightweight, easy-to-maneuver, and affordable it is.

To buy: amazon.com, $61

Bric’s X-Travel Pilot Case

This softshell Bric’s bag is a great option for business travelers. Not only does it fit perfectly under the seat, but it also has different pockets and compartments to keep all your belongings organized. Plus, it’s water-resistant and comes with an interior laptop and tablet sleeve to keep your electronics safe.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $199

Calpak Murphie Under-Seat Carry-On

Made from durable polyester, this cute carry-on bag from Calpak features a telescoping handle system and has a pass-through strap on the back so you can attach it to the handle of larger sized luggage. It has plenty of pockets to keep all your travel essentials organized, and it comes in four pretty colors.

To buy: ebags.com, $100

London Fog Cambridge 2 Wheel Under The Seat Bag

Looking to add a little polish to your travel look? Check out this chic plaid under-the-seat bag by London Fog. You can roll it around thanks to its aluminum push-button handle system or carry it as a top-handle bag. It also has a padded tablet compartment and multiple spacious pockets to store your items.

To buy: ebags.com, $116 with code LOVE (originally $290)

Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Spinner Tote

In black or olive nylon, this versatile bag has an open packing compartment for clothing, a padded laptop or tablet sleeve, and exterior zipper pockets for easy access to your in-flight essentials. Dual spinner wheels, a contoured handle, and leather top and side grips make handling so easy you'll think the bag is empty. 

To buy: ebags.com, $238 (originally $560) 

Samsonite Spinner Underseat Luggage with USB Port

This Samsonite spinner suitcase has a built-in USB charging port so you can charge your devices while on the go. It also has a large main compartment, dedicated laptop pocket, and a sleeve on the back that allows you to attach it to larger rolling bags. Available in black, purple, teal, gray, and blue, it’s a compact and practical bag.

To buy: ebags.com, $65 (originally $130)

Briggs & Riley Rolling Cabin Bag

The outsider handle on this bag provides an inner compartment with more capacity and a flat surface for packing. Interior pockets, larger exterior zippered sections, a padded tablet area, and end pockets keep belongings organized. Available in black or olive nylon, this bag is both attractive and durable.

To buy: ebags.com, $395

Delsey Quilted Rolling Underseat Tote

This stylish polyester bag has a roomy main compartment with interior pockets for small items. A padded section for tablets or e-readers and easy access front pocket keep contents accessible. It’s easy to handle with inline wheels, and it can be slipped over the handle of a larger bag as well.

To buy: amazon.com, $65

Travelon 18-inch Wheeled Underseat Bag

You can travel with this versatile Travelon bag three different ways: carry it by its top handle, roll it using its telescopic handle, or use the back strap to attach it to a larger piece of luggage. Made with a slash-resistant material to protect your stuff from pickpockets, it also boasts multiple compartments and pockets of various sizes to keep your belongings in order.

To buy: amazon.com, $108 (originally $155)

Delsey Cruise Lite Hardside 2.0 Wheeled Underseater

If you prefer a hard-sided carry-on bag, this lightweight-yet-sturdy pick from Delsey is the way to go. The plenium exterior means the bag stays super durable, while the two silent spinner wheels allow you to navigate with ease.

To buy: ebags.com, $112 with code LOVE (originally $140)

Aerolite 16-inch Underseat Duffel

If you prefer a duffel to a wheeled suitcase, this Aerolite option is a great choice. It's small enough to tuck snugly beneath the seat in front of you but big enough to have a spot for all of your short-trip essentials. The compact bag weighs less than two pounds and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and durable locking zippers.

To buy: amazon.com, $18

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Rolling Underseat Carry-On

This Travelpro suitcase is made with a water-resistant material so you never have to worry about getting caught in an unexpected rainstorm. Not only does it have a roomy main compartment, but the bag’s front pocket organization components make it easy to keep track of all of your smaller essentials, too.

To buy: zappos.com, $111 (originally $260)

Steve Madden Wheeled Underseat Bag

With an array of colors and patterns to choose from, you’ll be able to find one you love with this practical, attractive bag. Front, interior, and side pockets along with an open inner compartment provide lots of space. Plus, the telescopic handle tucks away when you want to use the carry straps.

To buy: amazon.com, $80

eBags Kalya Rolling Tote

This lightweight nylon bag has a place for everything you want in your underseat carry-on bag, with large interior packing compartment, double outside pocket with accessory sections, a smartphone pocket, side zipper pockets, and a water bottle holder. There's a USB port to attach a power bank to and the add-a-bag sleeve slides over the handle of a larger bag for easy transport.

To buy: ebags.com, $45 (originally $140)

Eagle Creek Expanse Wheeled Tote Carry-on

Treaded wheels and heavy-duty housing add durability to this wheeled tote, and its padded tablet sleeve and accessory sections make it easy to stay organized. In gray, black, or red polyester, it has an open inner compartment for clothing and zippered pockets for smaller items.

To buy: ebags.com, $169

