While we were impressed by designs from Briggs & Riley , Monos , and Tumi , the suitcases are only sold individually. The winners here not only performed well in our tests but are also available as part of a bundle. Our number one pick is the sleek, sturdy, and reasonably priced Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Spinner Set .

So, what are the best luggage sets? That depends on your needs, preferences, and taste. To help you narrow it down, we tested over 70 carry-ons and checked bags. The suitcases were packed up , spun around, rolled over various surfaces, hoisted overhead, pushed off a table, and whacked a few times with a bat to see how they'd perform in a real-life setting.

When it comes to luggage, the most important thing is a high-quality, reliable design. But to many travelers, aesthetics are a close second. Just like an outfit, it's nice when your baggage looks cohesive and intentional. Plus, a matching set is useful when traveling with your family or partner, and any time you need to bring more than one bag .

Best Overall: Samsonite Freeform Hardside Spinner 2-piece Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Luggagebase.com View On Luggageonline.com Why We Love It: This two-piece suitcase set is lightweight, spacious and super easy to maneuver. What to Consider: The suitcases don't have laundry bags or smart features. After trying 14 pieces of Samsonite luggage, we're big fans of the brand — particularly the Freeform line. This two-piece set includes the Freeform Carry-on, plus the matching Checked Spinner, both of which expand. The smaller size earned perfect scores in all our tests, thanks to its lightweight and compact yet spacious design. We didn't even need to use the expander to fit everything on our packing list. Though there's no removable laundry bag, these suitcases have various pockets within the main compartments and separators for dirty shoes. The high-strength thermoplastic exterior stood up well to our durability tests. After hitting it with a bat and shoving it off a table, our testers observe no dents, scratches, or scuffs. It seems water-resistant and easy to wipe clean, too. The suitcase we tested was a breeze to maneuver, gliding effortlessly on hard flooring, carpet, and even gravel. We also love the minimalist-modern appeal of the Freeform collection and appreciate the many chic color options. All things considered, this luggage set is very reasonably priced, and the brand's 10-year warranty can give you peace of mind about your purchase. Price at time of publish: $480 Number of Pieces: 2 | Exterior: Hardside

Best Overall, Runner-up: Away Luggage Set 4.5 Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: Away offers discounted two- or three-piece suitcase sets and backs them with a limited lifetime warranty. What to Consider: The hardside exteriors might scratch under heavy use. Away gives you the option to build a set of two or three bags, with a discount of $50 or $100, respectively. We were generally impressed with the pieces we tested, particularly the brand's suitcases. The hard-shell exteriors of the Bigger Carry-on Flex and Large Flex checked bag sustained zero dents from our bat swings, though we noticed a few scratches after pushing them off a table. With dual compartments, expanders, compression systems, and dirty laundry bags, these suitcases make it easy to pack and stay organized. They're also a breeze to roll, thanks to the 360-degree spinner wheels. Away isn't the most affordable luggage, but the bundle-and-save deal is definitely worth considering. Plus, the brand has a generous 100-day return window and lifetime warranty. Price at time of publish: $520–$2,015 Number of Pieces: 2–3 | Exterior: Hardside Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik

Best Budget: Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner 3-piece Set 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: Amazon's luggage sets are not just affordable, they're also durable with unexpectedly large capacities. What to Consider: The suitcases don't have TSA locks or USB ports. Amazon Basics makes our favorite budget-friendly luggage, and you can save even more by buying it in sets of two or three. We were pleasantly surprised by the hardside spinner suitcases we tested. While we would have appreciated a few more pockets, we had no problem fitting everything on our list without the expanders, which increase the capacities by 15%. Not only that, but the thick thermoplastic shells took our bat swings and shoves like a champ — no dents or scratches to speak of. Though gravel wasn't the smoothest, these suitcases were easy to maneuver as well. They don't have USB ports or TSA locks, and the color options are somewhat limited. But considering the agreeable price point and three-year warranty, this is a pretty sweet deal for a luggage set. Price at time of publish: $252 Number of Pieces: 3 | Exterior: Hardside

Best Expandable: Travelpro Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-on/Large Check-in Hardside Luggage Set 4.8 Travelpro View On Travelpro.com Why We Love It: Backed by a lifetime warranty, these smooth-rolling suitcases are notably spacious with built-in expanders. What to Consider: You won't save money by purchasing the luggage as a set. All 11 Travelpro luggage models we tested earned high ratings, but the Platinum Elite hardside collection might be our favorite. This two-piece set includes a matching carry-on and checked bag, each with spacious, expandable capacities. We could fit every last item on our list with room to spare, and the expanders add another 2 inches to the depth. The various pockets, zipper panels, and cross straps help with packing too. While we noticed a couple of superficial marks after whacking and shoving the suitcases, they didn't dent or scratch. The carry-on was a little better on two wheels than four, but otherwise, the Platinum Elite line is very easy to maneuver. Another thing to note is that buying the suitcases as a set isn't actually more affordable than purchasing them separately. Still, we think the price is fair and appreciate the 100-day return policy and lifetime warranty. Price at time of publish: $480 Number of Pieces: 2 | Exterior: Hardside

Best Style: Delsey Paris Helium Aero 2-piece Luggage Set 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Delsey.com Why We Love It: These suitcases have glossy exteriors in your choice of jewel tones, and you can save money by purchasing them as a set. What to Consider: The carry-on isn't as smooth on all four wheels, and the handle feels somewhat cheap. We like the stylish and functional design of Delsey's Helium Aero collection. "I love the range of colors it comes in — the jewel tones are stunning!" said one tester. The suitcases will also be easy to spot on a baggage carousel. This glossy hard-shell luggage set comes with a compact carry-on and a checked spinner suitcase. We didn't need the expanders to fit everything on our packing lists, but since there aren't many interior pockets, you might want to use packing cubes. These lightweight suitcases are generally easy to maneuver and turn on a dime. However, the carry-on was slightly rickety on all four wheels, and we thought the handle felt a little cheap. Still, the hardside construction proved very durable, sustaining no dents or scratches. This luggage brand is one of the most affordable we tried, and you'll save even more by buying a set. Helium Aero suitcases are also backed by a 10-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $308 Number of Pieces: 2 | Exterior: Hardside

Best Lightweight: Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds 2-piece Lightweight Hardside Spinner Suitcase Set 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's Why We Love It: These sleek yet rugged suitcases have spacious two-compartment interiors and smooth-rolling spinner wheels. What to Consider: The hard shells are prone to minor scuffs. If you tend to overpack, lightweight luggage can help balance out your load. The Kenneth Cole Out of Bounds 2-Piece Set comes with a 5.7-pound carry-on and a 9.8-pound checked suitcase. While they look small, the two-compartment interiors are surprisingly spacious. After packing the checked size with enough stuff to get through a week-long trip, our testers said the spinner wheels turned sharply and moved smoothly on hard floors and carpet. The sleek yet rugged hard-shell exterior survived drops and bat hits, sustaining only minor scuffs. These lightweight, durable, and stylish suitcases are an excellent value as is, but you'll save even more by buying them as a bundle. Plus, Kenneth Cole backs the set with a 10-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $193 Number of Pieces: 2 | Exterior: Hardside

Most Durable: Coolife ABS+PC 2-piece Spinner Trolley Suitcase Set 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Coolifeluggage.com Why We Love It: Coolife Spinner Trolleys have strong yet flexible hard shells that resist dents, scratches, and scuffs. What to Consider: The two-year warranty is relatively short. Durability is essential for luggage, and Coolife doesn't disappoint. The brand's 2-piece Spinner Trolley Set includes a sizable checked suitcase and a carry-on. These suitcases are made of ABS+PC (acrylonitrile butadiene and polycarbonate), a super-strong thermoplastic blend. After whacking the carry-on with a bat and shoving it off multiple surfaces, there was no visible damage. These suitcases aren't expandable. However, the slightly flexible hardside exterior and stretchy cross bands made it easy to stuff in everything on our packing list. And they have TSA locks for an extra layer of protection. The four-wheel design is a piece of cake to maneuver, too. Though Coolife's two-year warranty is relatively short, we wouldn't be surprised if this luggage set lasted several years. Considering the affordable price, you'll get plenty of bang for your buck. Price at time of publish: $200 Number of Pieces: 2 | Exterior: Hardside

Best for Staying Organized: Béis Hardside Luggage Set 4.6 Beis View On Beistravel.com Why We Love It: Béis suitcases have roomy compartments, zippered sections, multiple pockets, laptop sleeves, and separate pouches for shoes or laundry. What to Consider: The lighter colors may show scuffs. Béis is already known for its accessible price points, but you can save 10% on a set of two hardside suitcases or 15% on three. Founded by actress Shea Mitchell, the brand is among the best for organization. We tried the Carry-on Roller and Large Check-in Roller, each with two roomy interior compartments, a zippered mesh section, multiple smaller pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and a separate pouch for shoes or dirty clothes. The suitcases are also conveniently expandable, and four-point compression straps help keep everything in place. Our testers said the hard shells feel sturdy and thick yet flexible, reporting only a small scuff after hitting them with a bat. "If you're worried about scuffs, grab a dark color," said one tester. Béis luggage is easy to push on its spinner wheels, and we had no problem lifting it overhead. A 90-day return policy and lifetime warranty are icing on the cake of an all-around great luggage set. Price at time of publish: $428–$658 Number of Pieces: 2–3 | Exterior: Hardside