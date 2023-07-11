When it comes to Tokyo’s hotels, the only direction is up. Each of the properties chosen by our readers as the city’s best occupies either a highrise or part of a skyscraper, and all of them afford staggering views of the metropolis. The Conrad Tokyo (No. 4), for instance, spans ten floors of the Tokyo Shiodome Building, which soars above the Minato district. The Hilton Tokyo (No. 3) crowns the 38-story Shinjuku Kokusai Building, while the Grand Hyatt Tokyo (No. 2) is part of Roppongi Hills, a sweeping development of stores and restaurants.

Part of the appeal of a high-rise hotel is the feeling of being cocooned far above the commotion and chaos of the city below, and Tokyo’s properties deliver that sense of tranquility and contentment in spades. From the No. 2 Grand Hyatt’s Shinto shrine to the No. 5 ANA InterContinental’s Thann Sanctuary Spa to the Hilton Tokyo’s English-style pub, these properties provide all the creature comforts — from mid-air.

Aman Tokyo

It’s no surprise that our readers embrace this beloved brand, whose Tokyo location sits atop yet another skyscraper, the Otemachi Tower located just outside Chiyoda City, the site of the Imperial Palace and its surrounding gardens. At Aman Tokyo, expect minimalist spaces, soaring windows, top-of-the-line service, and an overall atmosphere of organic luxury.



1. Aman Tokyo



Reader Score: 91.43

2. Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Reader Score: 91.33

3. Hilton Tokyo

Reader Score: 88.71

4. Conrad Tokyo

Reader Score: 88.42

5. ANA InterContinental Tokyo

Reader Score: 87.83