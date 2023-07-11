Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Tokyo of 2023

Amid the sleek skyline of Japan’s capital, these elevated hotels were the top choices in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

Updated on July 11, 2023
Bed in deluxe room at Aman Tokyo
Photo:

Courtesy of Aman Tokyo

When it comes to Tokyo’s hotels, the only direction is up. Each of the properties chosen by our readers as the city’s best occupies either a highrise or part of a skyscraper, and all of them afford staggering views of the metropolis. The Conrad Tokyo (No. 4), for instance, spans ten floors of the Tokyo Shiodome Building, which soars above the Minato district. The Hilton Tokyo (No. 3) crowns the 38-story Shinjuku Kokusai Building, while the Grand Hyatt Tokyo (No. 2) is part of Roppongi Hills, a sweeping development of stores and restaurants. 

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Part of the appeal of a high-rise hotel is the feeling of being cocooned far above the commotion and chaos of the city below, and Tokyo’s properties deliver that sense of tranquility and contentment in spades. From the No. 2 Grand Hyatt’s Shinto shrine to the No. 5 ANA InterContinental’s Thann Sanctuary Spa to the Hilton Tokyo’s English-style pub, these properties provide all the creature comforts — from mid-air.

The Winner

Aman Tokyo

Swimming pool at Aman Tokyo

Courtesy of Aman Tokyo

It’s no surprise that our readers embrace this beloved brand, whose Tokyo location sits atop yet another skyscraper, the Otemachi Tower located just outside Chiyoda City, the site of the Imperial Palace and its surrounding gardens. At Aman Tokyo, expect minimalist spaces, soaring windows, top-of-the-line service, and an overall atmosphere of organic luxury.

The Full List

1.  Aman Tokyo

Reader Score: 91.43

2. Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Reader Score: 91.33

3. Hilton Tokyo

Reader Score: 88.71

4. Conrad Tokyo

Reader Score: 88.42

5. ANA InterContinental Tokyo

Reader Score: 87.83

