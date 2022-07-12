The 5 Best Hotels in Tokyo The best hotels in Tokyo, according to Travel + Leisure readers, are hospitality stalwarts that connect luxury travelers to Japanese food and culture. By Alisha Prakash Alisha Prakash Instagram Twitter Alisha Prakash is the senior digital editor at Travel + Leisure, where she helps tell impactful travel stories. Born in India, she spent the first year of her life living on a ship, sailing around the world with her family before immigrating to New York at the age of six. Whether or not she was old enough to remember her seafaring days, this early exposure to the joys of travel was foreshadowing to her can't-sit-still nature today — one eye wandering to the horizon, she's constantly thinking about where to travel next. Now a New Yorker through and through, she has more than a decade of journalism experience under her belt, following one important motto throughout the years: always say yes. This has meant trekking glaciers in Patagonia, bathing elephants and eating red ant eggs in Thailand, riding motorcycles through Vietnam's countryside, road tripping around the Himalayas, and summiting mountains in Montenegro. She travels for the food, the scenery, and the adventure, but above all, she travels for the people. Alisha believes that travel, at its core, is about celebrating diversity, and that the very idea of visiting a new destination, meeting new people, and discovering new cultures breaks down barriers and helps us find common ground. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Tokyo is a city of welcome contradictions: sparkling skyscrapers next to tranquil, Zen-like gardens; centuries-old temples coexisting with only-in-Japan technologies. These contrasts can also be found in the city's many hotels, from beloved brands to lesser-known, historic ryokan. And this year, Travel + Leisure readers showed a special appreciation for Tokyo's luxury chain properties. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Courtesy of Grand Hyatt Tokyo Two Hilton hotels — the Conrad Tokyo (No. 2) and Hilton Tokyo (No. 5) scored big with readers, the former being applauded for its "friendly and attentive personnel." Meanwhile, the ANA InterContinental Tokyo (No. 3) was touted for its location in the heart of Tokyo — and "fantastic service and selection of different restaurants." At No. 4, Aman Tokyo offers beautiful views of the city — and, if you're lucky, even Mount Fuji, since it occupies the top six floors of the Otemachi Tower. The property strikes a balancing act between traditional and modern design, with washi paper doors, ryokan-style rooms, and ikebana (Japanese flower) displays. Below, find out which hotel was named No. 1 among the best hotels in Tokyo by the readers of T+L. 1. Grand Hyatt Tokyo Courtesy of Grand Hyatt Tokyo Score: 94.50 More information: hyatt.com Conveniently nestled within ritzy Roppongi Hills — a massive and lively complex with luxury boutiques, a variety of restaurants, and top museums — the Grand Hyatt Tokyo manages to maintain an aura of calm. Part of that is design (warm woods, limestone bathrooms, a red-granite indoor swimming pool) and part is its sprawling spa, which has a sauna, a steam room, and plunge pools. Also earning it the top spot in this year's list: seven restaurants — from sushi to a steakhouse and French cuisine — three bars, an impressive art collection, and beautiful accommodations, including the Presidential Suite, which has sweeping views of the city, a heated outdoor pool, and a private garden. 2. Conrad Tokyo Courtesy of Conrad Tokyo Score: 91.90 More information: hilton.com 3. ANA InterContinental Tokyo Courtesy of ANA InterContinental Tokyo Score: 86.89 More information: ihg.com 4. Aman Tokyo Courtesy of Aman Tokyo Score:: 85.22 More information: aman.com 5. Hilton Tokyo Courtesy of Hilton Tokyo Score: 84.27 More information: hilton.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit