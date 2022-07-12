The 5 Best Hotels in Tokyo

Tokyo is a city of welcome contradictions: sparkling skyscrapers next to tranquil, Zen-like gardens; centuries-old temples coexisting with only-in-Japan technologies. These contrasts can also be found in the city's many hotels, from beloved brands to lesser-known, historic ryokan. And this year, Travel + Leisure readers showed a special appreciation for Tokyo's luxury chain properties.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Two Hilton hotels — the Conrad Tokyo (No. 2) and Hilton Tokyo (No. 5) scored big with readers, the former being applauded for its "friendly and attentive personnel." Meanwhile, the ANA InterContinental Tokyo (No. 3) was touted for its location in the heart of Tokyo — and "fantastic service and selection of different restaurants."

At No. 4, Aman Tokyo offers beautiful views of the city — and, if you're lucky, even Mount Fuji, since it occupies the top six floors of the Otemachi Tower. The property strikes a balancing act between traditional and modern design, with washi paper doors, ryokan-style rooms, and ikebana (Japanese flower) displays.

Below, find out which hotel was named No. 1 among the best hotels in Tokyo by the readers of T+L.

1. Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Score: 94.50

Conveniently nestled within ritzy Roppongi Hills — a massive and lively complex with luxury boutiques, a variety of restaurants, and top museums — the Grand Hyatt Tokyo manages to maintain an aura of calm. Part of that is design (warm woods, limestone bathrooms, a red-granite indoor swimming pool) and part is its sprawling spa, which has a sauna, a steam room, and plunge pools. Also earning it the top spot in this year's list: seven restaurants — from sushi to a steakhouse and French cuisine — three bars, an impressive art collection, and beautiful accommodations, including the Presidential Suite, which has sweeping views of the city, a heated outdoor pool, and a private garden.

2. Conrad Tokyo

Score: 91.90

3. ANA InterContinental Tokyo

Score: 86.89

4. Aman Tokyo

Score:: 85.22

5. Hilton Tokyo

Score: 84.27

