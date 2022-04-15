Peter Terzian

Scenes from the Catskills in autumn, including the view from an A Frame cabin at Eastwind, and kayakers on the Delaware River
Though the woods and mountains of this beloved patch of upstate New York are as wild as ever, the food and lodgings have a welcome new sophistication.
Advertisement
Bar and restaurant at The Lake House on Canandaigua, voted one of the best resorts in New York State
Scenes from the Berkshires: plates of food on the table at Cantina 229; view from a hotel room onto an autumn landscape
When the summer crowds pack up, the Berkshires turn into one of New England's most beautiful weekend escapes.
Advertisement