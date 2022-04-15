Peter Terzian

Peter Terzian is the features editor of Travel + Leisure, where he has been on staff since 2017. He has been an editor at Elle Decor, Culture and Travel, and Out magazines, as well as Newsday, the Long Island newspaper. He has written for The Paris Review, Bookforum, The Los Angeles Times, and T Magazine, and is the editor of "Heavy Rotation: Twenty Writers on the Albums That Changed Their Lives," which was published by Harper Perennial in 2009.
The Catskills Are Still the Perfect Fall Escape — Here's How to Plan Yours
Article
Though the woods and mountains of this beloved patch of upstate New York are as wild as ever, the food and lodgings have a welcome new sophistication.
Advertisement
The Top 5 Resort Hotels in Spain and Portugal
Video
The Top 5 Barcelona Hotels
Video
The Top 10 Resort Hotels in the U.K. and Ireland
Video
The Top 10 London Hotels
Video
The Top 10 Resort Hotels in New York State
Video
Discover Foliage, Farm-to-Table Dinners, and World-Class Museums in the Berkshires
Article
When the summer crowds pack up, the Berkshires turn into one of New England's most beautiful weekend escapes.
Advertisement
The Top 10 London City Hotels in 2020
Video
The Top 5 Resort Hotels in Spain and Portugal in 2020
Article
Discover Foliage, Farm-to-Table Dinners, and World-Class Museums in the Berkshires
Article
When the summer crowds pack up, the Berkshires turn into one of New England's most beautiful weekend escapes.
The Top 10 London City Hotels in 2020
Video
The Top 5 Resort Hotels in Spain and Portugal in 2020
Article
The Top 5 Barcelona City Hotels in 2020
Article
The Top 10 Resort Hotels in the U.K. and Ireland in 2020
Article
Advertisement
The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Northeast
Video
In Kenya, an Epic Photographic Safari Through Some of Africa's Most Dramatic Landscapes
Article
The wildlife safari was born in the nature conservancies of East Africa. Now, after years of insecurity, it may be time to return.
We Tested Everlane’s Newest Sneaker — and We Never Want to Take Them Off
Article
These stylish sneakers will bring you into spring.
How to Spend a Perfect Long Weekend in Trondheim, Norway
Article
Streetscapes straight out of a storybook. A revived grande dame hotel. Sublime seafood at every meal. One writer discovers a city with more than a few reasons to celebrate.
The Top 10 Cities in Central and South America in 2019
Article
The Top 15 Cities in the World in 2019
Article
The Top 10 Resort Hotels in the Northeast in 2019
Article
Advertisement
Top 10 Resort Hotels in the U.K. and Ireland in 2019
Article
The Top 5 Hotels in Barcelona in 2019
Article
The Top 3 Spain and Portugal Resort Hotels in 2019
Article
The Top 5 Resort Hotels in Central America in 2019
Article
The Top 10 Resort Hotels in South America in 2019
Article
The Top 10 City Hotels in Central & South America in 2019
Article
America's Very First Resort Destination Is Cool Again 150 Years Later
Article
In New York’s Adirondacks Mountains, a wave of hotels and resorts is recapturing the rustic glamour of the region’s 19th-century heydey.
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com