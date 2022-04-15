Peter Terzian

Peter Terzian is the features editor of Travel + Leisure, where he has been on staff since 2017. He has been an editor at Elle Decor, Culture and Travel, and Out magazines, as well as Newsday, the Long Island newspaper. He has written for The Paris Review, Bookforum, The Los Angeles Times, and T Magazine, and is the editor of "Heavy Rotation: Twenty Writers on the Albums That Changed Their Lives," which was published by Harper Perennial in 2009.