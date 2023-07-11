World's Best Travel + Leisure Readers' 3 Favorite Hotels in Istanbul of 2023 Readers gave a historic hotel first place in our annual “World’s Best Awards" 2023 survey. By Brad Japhe Brad Japhe Brad Japhe is a freelance journalist specializing in food, beverage, and travel. He also hosts online video content as an expert in those fields. He’s reported from all 50 states and has visited all seven continents. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 In This Article View All In This Article How Voting Works What Readers Loved The Winner The Full List There is so much beauty to take in alongside the banks of the Bosphorus Strait — and there's certainly no shortage of luxury hotels from which to view it. You can choose from dozens of luxury options in this dense landscape. In the end, our readers’ favorite hotels were elegant retreats affording an elusive balance between amenities and quietude; splendor and approachability. How Voting Works Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.). Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below: Rooms/facilitiesLocationServiceFoodValue For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. Kerem Uzel What Readers Loved Istanbul is famous as a dynamic destination where East meets West. That harmony — and cultural eclecticism — is exhibited in its most memorable properties. Ciragan Palace Kempinski (No. 3) is an obvious example. Originally built in 1863 by Sultan Abdulaziz, it is the only Ottoman imperial palace and hotel on the Bosphorus, filled with 310 rooms amid magnificent, marbled atriums originally designed for royalty. Despite the grandeur, the hotel's hallways exude a solemn humility; it's a place to stay as well as a living, breathing museum. This entire region has a plethora of cultural riches, but you won’t need to give up too much in terms of personal riches to experience them. Compared to five-star counterparts in many other parts of the world, booking a stay at these standout properties is a relative bargain, with rates sometimes dipping as low as $600 per night. If you are fortunate to find yourself at any of these three hotels, you will discover true Turkish delight. Read on to find out which hotel our readers named the top in Istanbul in this year's World's Best Awards. The Winner Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet Kerem Uzel The majestic Old City of Istanbul is at your doorstep when staying at this historic three-story property. A welcoming neoclassical façade makes it hard to imagine that this Four Seasons occupies what was once, for most of the 20th century, a prison. All remnants of that past have been scrubbed, replaced with terraced suites adorned in Ottoman and contemporary Turkish motifs. Whichever room you call your own, you’ll be treated to spectacular views — either of the tranquil, meticulously landscaped gardens backdropped by Marmara Sea, or an unfettered vantage of the iconic Hagia Sophia. And it’s all enhanced by world-class dining and peerless hospitality. The Full List 1. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet Reader Score: 99.12 2. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus Reader Score: 98.65 3. Çirağan Palace Kempinski Reader Score: 94.82 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit