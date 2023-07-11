There is so much beauty to take in alongside the banks of the Bosphorus Strait — and there's certainly no shortage of luxury hotels from which to view it. You can choose from dozens of luxury options in this dense landscape. In the end, our readers’ favorite hotels were elegant retreats affording an elusive balance between amenities and quietude; splendor and approachability.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Kerem Uzel

What Readers Loved

Istanbul is famous as a dynamic destination where East meets West. That harmony — and cultural eclecticism — is exhibited in its most memorable properties. Ciragan Palace Kempinski (No. 3) is an obvious example. Originally built in 1863 by Sultan Abdulaziz, it is the only Ottoman imperial palace and hotel on the Bosphorus, filled with 310 rooms amid magnificent, marbled atriums originally designed for royalty. Despite the grandeur, the hotel's hallways exude a solemn humility; it's a place to stay as well as a living, breathing museum.

This entire region has a plethora of cultural riches, but you won’t need to give up too much in terms of personal riches to experience them. Compared to five-star counterparts in many other parts of the world, booking a stay at these standout properties is a relative bargain, with rates sometimes dipping as low as $600 per night. If you are fortunate to find yourself at any of these three hotels, you will discover true Turkish delight. Read on to find out which hotel our readers named the top in Istanbul in this year's World's Best Awards.

The Winner

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Kerem Uzel

The majestic Old City of Istanbul is at your doorstep when staying at this historic three-story property. A welcoming neoclassical façade makes it hard to imagine that this Four Seasons occupies what was once, for most of the 20th century, a prison. All remnants of that past have been scrubbed, replaced with terraced suites adorned in Ottoman and contemporary Turkish motifs. Whichever room you call your own, you’ll be treated to spectacular views — either of the tranquil, meticulously landscaped gardens backdropped by Marmara Sea, or an unfettered vantage of the iconic Hagia Sophia. And it’s all enhanced by world-class dining and peerless hospitality.

The Full List

1. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Reader Score: 99.12

2. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Reader Score: 98.65

3. Çirağan Palace Kempinski

Reader Score: 94.82