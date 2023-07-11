Bangkok remains a longstanding favorite destination among Travel + Leisure readers, with an energy that rivals anyplace else on earth. Part of the appeal? A deep bench of fabulous hotels, which reflect the urban cosmopolitanism of this city of 11 million people. Read on to learn which hotels made the cut.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.). Properties were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities.

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

“If you’ve ever marveled at the Mandarin Oriental hotels, just know that this is the crown jewel,” says one reader of this year’s No. 3 winner, the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. Perched on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, the property originally opened in 1876, a pioneer in the city’s luxury hotel landscape. Almost 150 years later, it remains one of the gold standards of Bangkok’s hospitality scene — afternoon tea in the historic Author’s Lounge is a rite of passage for many visitors, and a chance to get a glimpse of what a particular kind of Thai life looked like at the turn-of-the-century. Another reader said “it was difficult to leave,” thanks to “its staff and the beauty of the property.”

Across town near Lumphini Park (one of the primary green spaces in the city), the No. 2 Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok impresses with “the most sincere hospitality and one of the most exciting food and beverage offerings.” The hotel’s four dining venues includes Craft, an industrial-style coffee house, and Bar Yard — a cocktail lounge located on the 40th floor of this high-rise building, which serves tiki-style drinks with an incredible city view.

But it was the Capella Bangkok that took top honors. Read on for more about what made it the favorite and the full list of the best hotels in Bangkok.

The Winner

Capella Bangkok

“There are few hotels in Bangkok that have created truly relaxing spaces,” said one reader. “But Capella is one of them — and it’s definitely at the top of that list.” A relative newcomer to the city, Capella opened in 2020 along the Chao Phraya River with 101 suites and villas with floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive water vistas (the villas come with their own plunge pools and private gardens). Rounding out the property are three food and beverage outlets (including the Michelin-starred Côte from chef Mauro Colagreco), a seven-treatment room spa, and an infinity pool that seems to float above the river. As one reader put it: “Each stay at Capella Bangkok is memorable.”

The Full List

1. Capella Bangkok

Reader Score: 98.29

2. Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Reader Score: 96.20

3. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 95.60

4. Banyan Tree Bangkok

Reader Score: 94.67

5. Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Reader Score: 94.12

