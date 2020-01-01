The T+L World's Best Awards: Frequently Asked Questions

What are the World’s Best Awards?

The World’s Best is a travel awards program run by Travel + Leisure and based on an annual reader survey.

When do the World’s Best Awards take place?

The 2020 survey is open at tlworldsbest.com from November 4, 2019 to March 2, 2020. The results will appear in the August 2020 issue of Travel + Leisure magazine, and on T+L’s website.

What categories are included in the survey?

Readers can rate airlines, airports, car-rental agencies, cities, cruise ships, destination spas, hotels, hotel brands, islands, tour operators, and safari outfitters. The ratings for cruise ships are combined to generate scores for cruise lines. For more details about the survey methodology, click here.

Can respondents vote more than once for a company, destination, or property?

We allow each survey respondent to vote only once for each candidate. Duplicate votes are eliminated from the results.

What does it mean for something to be a WBA Hall of Fame honoree?

A Hall of Fame designation means that the business or destination has been voted onto that specific World's Best Awards list for the past 10 years (consecutive).

How do you prevent cheating?

The World’s Best Awards survey is maintained and monitored through a secure website by digital marketing firm M&RR. T+L and M&RR use automated and manual strategies to prevent and correct fraud.

How do I nominate a company or destination for the World’s Best Awards?

Nominations for 2020 are currently closed. Nominations for 2021 will be accepted starting next October, and a link will be posted.

Are World’s Best Awards candidates allowed to promote the survey?

Yes, candidates can promote the World’s Best Awards survey through email, social media, videos, room drops and any other type of creative outreach that abides by the promotional rules. Guidelines are posted here.

I’m on the World’s Best Awards rankings. Can I use the Travel + Leisure logo in promotional materials?

For more information about licensing World’s Best-related logos for promotional use, please submit a request here.

I noticed an error. Who should I contact?

You can send correction requests and any questions not answered here to worldsbest@travelandleisure.com.

Is there an official World’s Best Awards hashtag?

Yes! It is #TLWorldsBest.