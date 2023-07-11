Singapore is not only one of Southeast Asia’s most convenient transfer hubs (thanks in part to a sparkling modern airport), but also a fascinating place to sample incredible food, visit major cultural institutions — and stay in some of the region’s best hotels.Travel + Leisure readers cast their votes for the best places to stay, below.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.). Properties were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities.

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

This year’s runner-up, Shangri-La Singapore, earned its No. 2 spot thanks to a variety of factors: aside from its location near the bustling shopping area on Orchard Road, the property itself feels more like a resort than a big city hotel. There are 15 acres of tropical gardens, an enormous swimming pool, three standalone buildings housing 700 guest rooms, and four restaurants — including the Michelin-starred Shang Palace, known for its Cantonese cuisine.

Over by Marina Bay, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore (No. 3) rises 32 stories above the city’s downtown in a modern high rise designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Kevin Roche, with quick access to several shopping malls, Gardens by the Bay nature park, and public transportation.

For those who prefer a bit of history, Raffles Singapore (No. 4) is the clear choice. While the property underwent a total renovation in 2019, the hotel originally opened in 1887, and still retains much of its 19th-century atmosphere (especially if you order a Singapore Sling, which was invented at the property’s Long Bar).

The top spot in the city this year, though, was the Capella Singapore. Read on for more about what made it the favorite and the full list of the best hotels in Singapore.

The Winner

Capella Singapore

This year’s winner offers the best of both old and new worlds: one part of the resort (which is located on Sentosa Island) comprises a pair of colonial bungalows from the 1880s; the other part comprises a curvy, super modern building slightly reminiscent of a spaceship. All of it has been brought together as one cohesive unit by architects Foster + Partners. The 112 rooms, suites, and guest villas are nestled within 30 acres of landscaped tropical gardens, which sit alongside three swimming pools, a nine treatment room spa, and four food and beverage outlets — including Bob’s Bar, which overlooks the Singapore Strait, making it an ideal spot for sunset drinks. Voters praised the hotel’s exceptionally deft customer service, too. “The service at Capella Singapore is excellent and subtle,” noted one T+L reader. “Every aspect feels curated and individually planned for the guests.”



The Full List

1. Capella Singapore

Reader Score: 98.62

2. Shangri-La Singapore

Reader Score: 96.63

3. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Reader Score: 94.09

4. Raffles Singapore

Reader Score: 92.50

5. Andaz Singapore

Reader Score: 92.38