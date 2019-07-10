There are endless reasons to visit Asia's dynamic, culture-rich cities, from the centuries-old Forbidden City grounds in Beijing to the cutting-edge architectural marvels in Tokyo and Chengdu's unmatched Sichuan food scene. Luckily, these urban areas are also home to some equally impressive hotels, which often combine the best elements of each destination under one roof.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

China took three spots on the list this year, including No. 3, which went to the Peninsula Beijing. The hotel, which underwent a top-to-bottom renovation in 2017, earned raves for its service: "The concierge helped us with setting up a tour of the city and finding things we wanted to buy," wrote one reader. "I highly recommend this hotel for anyone who wants to be pampered and feel welcome in Beijing."

The Park Hyatt Saigon in Vietnam owes its No. 4 place, in part, to "graciously appointed rooms and a wonderful pool," according to one to reader. Another fan praised the food and drink, which was uniformly "excellent" in the hotel's six eateries and bars, including at Square One, which specializes in French-Vietnamese fusion.

India had a strong showing this year, with four hotels on the list. At No. 3 is the Leela Palace New Delhi, a grand, 254-room fortress of luxury in the Diplomatic Enclave where silk, marble, and gold finishes and elaborate floral arrangements are the norm. Even the smallest guest rooms are a spacious 550 square feet, and, according to one reader, "the staff was exceptional."

Read on to see the full list, including the posh property that claimed the winning spot.

10. The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Bangalore, India

Leela Palace Bengaluru Credit: Courtesy of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Score: 94.94

9. The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel Credit: Courtesy of The Taj Mahal Palace

Score: 94.96

8. The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

ritz-carlton-tokyo-08-ASIACITYWB19.jpg Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo

Score: 94.97

7. The Peninsula Beijing

The Peninsula Beijing Credit: Courtesy of The Peninsula Beijing

Score: 95.00

6. The Temple House, Chengdu, China

The Temple House Credit: Courtesy of Swire Properties

Score: 95.32

5. Lebua at State Tower, Bangkok

Lebua at State Tower Credit: Courtesy of Lebua Hotels & Resorts

Score: 95.43

4. Park Hyatt Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Park Hyatt Saigon Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt

Score: 95.46

3. The Leela Palace New Delhi

Leela Palace New Delhi Credit: Courtesy of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Score: 96.69

2. The Oberoi, Mumbai

Oberoi Mumbai Credit: Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Score: 97.25

1. Rosewood Beijing

Rosewood Hotel Beijing Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood

Score: 97.87

This year's winner of the best city hotels in Asia has become a favorite in the Chinese capital since opening in 2015 as the brand's first foray into China. Located in the bustling Chaoyang District, it's a short cab ride from sights like the 798 Art Zone (home to contemporary art galleries and creative studios), the Forbidden City, and Sanlitun (a neighborhood popular for its many bars and restaurants), though the offerings at the hotel itself make it hard to leave. The 283 guest rooms feature Rosewood's signature design notes: sleek, modern furnishings and décor, plus a soothing neutral color palette that's complemented by dramatic Beijing views. There's also a six-treatment-room Sense spa (complete with an indoor pool) as well as Country Kitchen — one of Rosewood's six food and drink outposts — for some of the best Peking duck in the city.