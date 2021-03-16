It's bound to be the spot of the summer.

This New Austin Hotel Will Have a Fan-favorite Restaurant — and a Pool With a View

This is going to be a big year for hospitality in Austin.

In March, The Thompson announced its latest addition, the Thompson Austin, and its plans to open the hotel's doors in summer 2021.

Located in the heart of downtown Austin's vibrant music and entertainment district, the Thompson Austin will bring an elevated hotel experience to the area, with thoughtfully designed guestrooms, suites, and residences, along with several distinct food and beverage concepts led by its culinary partners Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano.

"From our collaboration with the team behind Savannah's critically acclaimed The Grey to our fourth-floor playground of food and beverage, wellness, and more, we are creating a vibrant gathering place, with the intention of serving the local community as well as global travelers," Nate Hardesty, managing director of Thompson Austin, said in a statement.

The Thompson Austin will feature 212 guestrooms and suites, and 17 residences located on the hotel's 16th floor. The residences will range in size from studios to two bedrooms, with their own dramatic city views, full kitchens, and access to all the hotel's amenities, including its 10,000-square-foot wellness center with a yoga studio and pool deck overlooking the city below.

The hotel's interiors, designed by Simeone Deary Design Group, features concrete walls to offset the plush, emerald-green seating areas, a front desk inspired by raw-cut gemstones, and a shou-sugi-ban wood ceiling finish, all in a nod to the local landscape, according to reps for the hotel.

"Austin is such a fun, funky, unique city and is one of the most beloved travel destinations while being home to so many amazing people and businesses," Hardesty said. "We are beyond excited to open the doors to Thompson Austin this summer."